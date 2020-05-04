USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: May 4, 2020

These are the approximate positions of the U.S. Navy’s deployed carrier strike groups and amphibious ready groups throughout the world as of May 4, 2020, based on Navy and public data. In cases where a CSG or ARG is conducting disaggregated operations, the chart reflects the location of the capital ship.

Total U.S. Navy Battle Force:

299

Ships Underway

Deployed Ships Underway Non-deployed Ships Underway Total Ships Underway 70 24 94

In Japan

USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) is in port in Yokosuka.

In the Philippine Sea

Amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA-6) is underway in the Philippine Sea.

In Guam

The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is in port in Guam. The outbreak of COVID-19 on USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) has received wide attention. The crew of Theodore Roosevelt is beginning to return aboard the aircraft carrier after almost a month of isolation on Guam designed to stop the spread of the infection, U.S. 7th Fleet announced on last Wednesday. More than 4,000 sailors who have been isolated in hotels and spare rooms on the island, and those who tested negative for the virus have come back to the aircraft carrier in preparations for the ship to return to sea and continue its deployment that began in January.

“To return to the ship, the 4,000 Sailors must have completed their period of quarantine or isolation, and tested negative twice. Sailors will return to the ship in waves, beginning with those responsible for critical services on board as the ship prepares to return to sea. Meanwhile, the 700 Sailors who have been cleaning and running essential services will begin their isolation,” 7th Fleet said in a statement to USNI News.

The Navy is widening the investigation of the removal of the former TR commander, taking a closer look at the service’s overall command climate in the Pacific. The new probe will expand on a preliminary Navy investigation that was supposed to be released last Friday, which recommended reinstating Capt. Brett Crozier, who was removed from command of the carrier after a memo in which he pleaded with Navy Pacific leadership to provide more resources to treat a COVID-19 outbreak on the carrier leaked to the press.

The release of the initial report, which recommended reinstating Crozier, was delayed by Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, in part because Chairman of the Joint Chief of Staff Gen. Mark Milley had questions on the climate of leadership in the Pacific beyond the scope of the investigation.



Carrier Strike Group 9

The San Diego-based CSG 9 commands the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group and is embarked on the carrier.

Aircraft carrier

USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

Carrier Air Wing 11

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 11, based at Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif., is embarked aboard Theodore Roosevelt and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

The “Tomcatters” of VFA-31 – Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) – from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Golden Warriors” of VFA-87 from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Blue Diamonds” of VFA-146 from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.

The “Black Knights” of VFA-154 from Naval Air Station Lemoore – Calif.

The “Gray Wolves” of VAQ-142 – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island – Wash.

The “Liberty Bells” of VAW-115 – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Calif.

The “Providers” of VRC-30 – Detachment – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

The “Eight Ballers” of HSC-8 – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

The “Wolf Pack” of HSM-75 – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

Cruiser

USS Bunker Hill (CG-52), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

Destroyer Squadron 23



Destroyer Squadron 23 is based in San Diego and is embarked on the carrier.

Destroyers

USS Russell (DDG-59), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

USS Paul Hamilton (DDG-60), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

USS Pinckney (DDG-91), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

USS Rafael Peralta (DDG-115), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

In the Persian Gulf

The Bataan Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and embarked 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are in the Persian Gulf.

The ARG is commanded by Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 8 and includes amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD-5), amphibious transport dock USS New York (LPD-21) and dock landing ship USS Oak Hill (LSD-51).

In the North Arabian Sea

The Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is underway in the North Arabian Sea.



Carrier Strike Group 10



Norfolk-based CSG 10 commands the Dwight D. Eisenhower CSG and is embarked on the carrier.

Aircraft carrier

USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

Carrier Air Wing

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 3, based at Naval Air Station Oceana, Va., is embarked aboard Dwight D. Eisenhower and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

The “Gunslingers” of VFA-105 – Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) – from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Wildcats” of VFA-131 from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Swordsmen” of VFA-32 from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Rampagers” of VFA-83 from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Zappers” of VAQ-130 – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island – Wash.

The “Screwtops” of VAW-123 – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

The “Rawhides” of VRC-40 – Detachment – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

The “Dusty Dogs” of HSC-7 – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

The “Swamp Foxes” of HSM-74 – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla.

Cruiser

USS Vella Gulf (CG-72), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

USS San Jacinto (CG-56), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

Destroyer Squadron 26

Destroyer Squadron 26 is based at Norfolk, and its leaders are embarked on Eisenhower.

USS Stout (DDG-55), homeported in Mayport, Fla.

USS James E. Williams (DDG-95), homeported in Mayport, Fla.

USS Truxtun (DDG-103), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

Royal Danish Navy frigate Iver Huitfeldt (F361)

In the Western Atlantic

The Harry S. Truman CSG remains underway. It is now within the U.S. Fleet Forces Command area of responsibility and is operating off the coast of Virginia to avoid exposing the crew to the COVID-19 virus until another carrier strike group is certified and ready to deploy if called upon. The Truman Strike Group just wrapped up its second deployment in two years.

Carrier Strike Group 8a

Norfolk-based CSG 8 commands the Harry S. Truman CSG and is embarked on the carrier.

Aircraft carrier

USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

Carrier Air Wing 1

Carrier Air Wing 1 is based at Naval Air Station Oceana and is embarked on Harry S. Truman:

The “Red Rippers” of VFA-11 – Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) – from Naval Air Station Oceana – Va.

The “Checkmates” of VFA-211 from Naval Air Station Oceana – Va.

The “Sunliners” of VFA-81 from Naval Air Station Oceana – Va.

The “Knighthawks” of VFA-136 from Naval Air Station Lemoore – Calif.

The “Rooks” of VAQ-137 – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island – Wash.

The “Seahawks” of VAW-126 – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Station Norfolk – Va.

The “Rawhides” of VRC-40 – Detachment – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from Naval Station Norfolk – Va.

The “Dragon Slayers” of HSC-11 – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Station Norfolk – Va.

The “Proud Warriors” of HSM-72 – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station Jacksonville – Fla.

Cruiser

USS Normandy (CG-60), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

Destroyer Squadron 28

Destroyer Squadron 28 is based at Norfolk, and its leaders are embarked on Truman.

USS Lassen (DDG-82), homeported in Mayport, Fla.

USS Farragut (DDG-99), homeported in Mayport, Fla.

USS Forrest Sherman (DDG-98), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

In San Diego, Calif.

Last week, USS Nimitz (CVN-68) left Bremerton, Wash., for a series of exercises culminating Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) training ahead of a planned deployment. On May 1, the carrier arrived in San Diego.

“The crew of Nimitz has been isolated inside the carrier since the beginning of April in anticipation of getting underway this month. Likewise, Carrier Air Wing 17, the command staff of Carrier Strike Group 11 and crews of the planned carrier escorts have been isolated in California ahead of the strike group assembling in San Diego,”

Carrier Strike Group 11

San Diego-based CSG11 commands the Nimitz CSG and is embarking on the carrier.

Aircraft carrier

USS Nimitz (CVN-68), homeported in Bremerton, Wash.

Carrier Air Wing 17

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 17, based at Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif., will embark aboard Nimitz and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

The “Redcocks” of VFA 22 – Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) F/A-18F Super Hornet – from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.

The “Kestrels” of VFA137 F/A-18 E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.

The “Mighty Shrike” of VFA 94 F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.

The “Death Rattlers” of VMFA-323 F/A-18C – from Marine Corps Air Station Miramar San Diego, Calif.

The “Cougars” of VAQ-139 – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) EA-18G Growlers – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island – Wash.

The “Sun Kings” of VAW-116 –Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) E2C Hawkeye – from Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Calif.

The “Providers” of VRC-30 – Detachment – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) C-2 – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

The “Screamin’ Indians” of HSC-6 – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) MH-60S– from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

The “Battlecats” of HSM-73 – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) MH60R – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

Cruiser

USS Princeton (CG-59), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

Destroyer Squadron 9

Destroyer Squadron 9 is based at Naval Station, Everett Wash. The DESRON Commodore and staff will be embarked on Nimitz.

USS John Paul Jones (DDG-53), homeported in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii

USS Sterett (DDG-104), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

USS Ralph Johnson (DDG-114) homeported in Everett, Wash.

USS Essex (LHD-2) is underway in the Southern California Operating Areas.

In Los Angeles, Calif.

Hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH-19) is in Los Angeles, where it has been treating patients as part of the Pentagon’s response to the spreading COVID-19 virus on the West Coast. Given the stabilized hospital demand in the greater L.A. area, Mercy may return to its homeport in San Diego soon.

In Norfolk, Va.

Hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH-20) departed New York City on April 30 after President Donald Trump and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo agreed the back-up capacity Comfort provided to New York area hospitals was no longer required due to the improving COVID-19 situation in New York. The ship returned to Norfolk, Va., on May 2.

In addition to these major formations, not shown are thousands of others serving in submarines, individual surface ships, aircraft squadrons, SEALs, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Forces, Seabees, Coast Guard cutters, EOD Mobile Units, and more serving throughout the globe.