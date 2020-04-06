Home » Aviation » USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: April 6, 2020

USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: April 6, 2020

These are the approximate positions of the U.S. Navy’s deployed carrier strike groups and amphibious ready groups throughout the world as of April 6, 2020, based on Navy and public data. In cases where a CSG or ARG is conducting disaggregated operations, the chart reflects the location of the capital ship.

Total U.S. Navy Battle Force:

296

Ships Underway

Deployed Ships Underway Non-deployed Ships Underway Total Ships Underway
67 18 85

Ships Deployed by Fleet

Fleet Forces 3rd Fleet 4th Fleet 5th Fleet 6th Fleet 7th Fleet Total
2 1 6 25 16 58 108

In Japan

Sailors assigned to commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo’s Transient Personnel Department (TPD), stand in formation onboard CFAS on Apr. 6, 2020. US Navy Photo

USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) is in port in Yokosuka.

In Okinawa

Marines assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) perform a fast rope exercise aboard amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA-6) on April 4, 2020. US Navy Photo

Amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA-6) and amphibious transport dock USS Green Bay (LPD-20) are in Okinawa – offloading elements of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU).

In Guam

Vice Adm. Bill Merz addresses Carrier Strike Group 9 warfare commanders on the pier in Naval Base Guam on April 5, 2020. US Navy Photo

The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is in port in Guam. The outbreak of COVID-19 virus cases on USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) has received wide attention as has the removal of its former commander, Capt. Brett Crozier. U.S. 7th Fleet commander Vice Adm. Bill Merz arrived in Guam over the weekend to support the recovery effort.

Carrier Strike Group 9

Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1 and NMCB 5 coordinate transportation of Sailors assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) who have tested negative for COVID-19 and are asymptomatic from Naval Base Guam to Government of Guam and military-approved commercial lodging on April 4, 2020. US Navy Photo

The San Diego-based CSG 9 commands the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group and is embarked on the carrier.

Aircraft carrier
USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

Carrier Air Wing 11

U.S. 7th Fleet commander Vice Adm. Bill Merz departs USS Blue Ridge (LCC-19), the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship in an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the ‘Golden Falcons’of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12 on April 5, 2020. US Navy Photo

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 11, based at Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif., is embarked aboard Theodore Roosevelt and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

  • The “Tomcatters” of VFA-31 – Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) – from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.
  • The “Golden Warriors” of VFA-87 from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.
  • The “Blue Diamonds” of VFA-146 from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.
  • The “Black Knights” of VFA-154 from Naval Air Station Lemoore – Calif.
  • The “Gray Wolves” of VAQ-142 – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island – Wash.
  • The “Liberty Bells” of VAW-115 – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Calif.
  • The “Providers” of VRC-30 – Detachment – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.
  • The “Eight Ballers” of HSC-8 – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.
  • The “Wolf Pack” of HSM-75 – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

Cruiser

Command ship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) and the Ticondaroga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG-52) transit the Philippine Sea on March 24, 2020. US Navy Photo

USS Bunker Hill (CG-52), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

Destroyer Squadron 23

Quartermaster Seaman Derby Damian, from Lorain, Ohio, hauls down the Bravo flag aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Kidd (DDG-100) during a replenishment-at-sea with the Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Guadalupe (T-AO-200)on March 31, 2020. US Navy Photo

Destroyer Squadron 23 is based in San Diego, Calif., and is embarked on the carrier.

Destroyers

    • USS Russell (DDG-59), homeported in San Diego, Calif.
    • USS Paul Hamilton (DDG-60), homeported in San Diego, Calif.
    • USS Pinckney (DDG-91), homeported in San Diego, Calif.
    • USS Kidd (DDG-100), homeported in Everett, Wash.
    • USS Rafael Peralta (DDG-115), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

In the Persian Gulf

USS Stout (DDG-55) sails near the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD-5) and the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Walter S. Diehl (T-AO-193) during a replenishment-at-sea on April 5, 2020. US Navy Photo

The Bataan Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and embarked 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are in the Persian Gulf.

The ARG is commanded by Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 8 and includes amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD-5), amphibious transport dock USS New York (LPD-21) and dock landing ship USS Oak Hill (LSD-51).

In the North Arabian Sea

USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69) steams through the Arabian Sea on April 2, 2020. US Navy Photo

The Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is underway in the North Arabian Sea.

Carrier Strike Group 10
Norfolk-based CSG 10 commands the Dwight D. Eisenhower CSG and is embarked on the carrier.

Aircraft carrier
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

Carrier Air Wing 3

Aviation Structural Mechanic 1st Class Derek Meyer replaces an engine cowling deck fitting on an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter attached to the Dusty Dogs of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 7 aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69) on March 31, 2020. US Navy Photo

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 3 is based at Naval Air Station Oceana and is embarked aboard Dwight D. Eisenhower and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

  • The “Gunslingers” of VFA-105 – Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) – from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.
  • The “Wildcats” of VFA-131 from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.
  • The “Swordsmen” of VFA-32 from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.
  • The “Rampagers” of VFA-83 from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.
  • The “Zappers” of VAQ-130 – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island – Wash.
  • The “Screwtops” of VAW-123 – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Station Norfolk, Va.
  • The “Rawhides” of VRC-40 – Detachment – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from Naval Station Norfolk, Va.
  • The “Dusty Dogs” of HSC-7 – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Station Norfolk, Va.
  • The “Swamp Foxes” of HSM-74 – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla.

Cruiser

Fire Controlman 2nd Class Katherine Verbeek conducts maintenance on a close-in weapons system aboard the guided-missile cruiser USS Vella Gulf (CG-72) on March 30, 2020. US Navy Photo

USS Vella Gulf (CG-72), homeported in Norfolk, Va.
USS San Jacinto (CG-56), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

Destroyer Squadron 26

USS Truxtun (DDG-103) transits the Mediterranean Sea on March 5, 2020. US Navy Photo

Destroyer Squadron 26 is based at Norfolk, Va., and its leaders are embarked on Eisenhower.

  • USS Stout (DDG-55), homeported in Mayport, Fla.
  • USS James E. Williams (DDG-95), homeported in Mayport, Fla.
  • USS Truxtun (DDG-103), homeported in Norfolk, Va.
  • Royal Danish Navy frigate Iver Huitfeldt (F361)

In the Western Mediterranean Sea

Airman Norris Snipe, from Jersey City, New Jersey, inspects a fuel sample from an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to the Proud Warriors of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 72 on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75) in the Red Sea, March 31, 2020. US Navy Photo

The Harry S. Truman CSG is in the Western Mediterranean Sea. It is now within the U.S. 6th Fleet area of responsibility and headed home to the United States. No port calls are expected due to COVID-19. This deployment is the Truman Strike Group‘s second in two years.

Carrier Strike Group 8
Norfolk-based CSG 8 commands the Harry S. Truman CSG and is embarked on the carrier.

Aircraft carrier
USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

Carrier Air Wing 1

An F/A-18F Super Hornet assigned to the Fighting Checkmates of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 211 lands on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75) in the Red Sea on March 30, 2020. US Navy Photo

Carrier Air Wing 1 is based at Naval Air Station Oceana, Va., and is embarked on Harry S. Truman:

  • The “Red Rippers” of VFA-11 – Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) – from Naval Air Station Oceana – Va.
  • The “Checkmates” of VFA-211 from Naval Air Station Oceana – Va.
  • The “Sunliners” of VFA-81 from Naval Air Station Oceana – Va.
  • The “Knighthawks” of VFA-136 from Naval Air Station Lemoore – Calif.
  • The “Rooks” of VAQ-137 – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island – Wash.
  • The “Seahawks” of VAW-126 – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Station Norfolk – Va.
  • The “Rawhides” of VRC-40 – Detachment – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from Naval Station Norfolk – Va.
  • The “Dragon Slayers” of HSC-11 – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Station Norfolk – Va.
  • The “Proud Warriors” of HSM-72 – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station Jacksonville – Fla.

Cruiser

Operations Specialist 3rd Class Jay Stine records the course and speed of the guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG-60) during a replenishment-at-sea on March 28, 2020. US Navy Photo

USS Normandy (CG-60), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

Destroyer Squadron 28

USS Lassen (DDG-82), left, and the dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Robert E. Peary (T-AKE-5) conduct a vertical replenishment, as seen from the guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG-60). US Navy Photo

Destroyer Squadron 28 is based at Norfolk, Va., and its leaders are embarked on Truman.

  • USS Lassen (DDG-82), homeported in Mayport, Fla.
  • USS Farragut (DDG-99), homeported in Mayport, Fla.
  • USS Forrest Sherman (DDG-98), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

In the Western Atlantic

An F/A-18F Super Hornet attached to the Gladiators of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 106 launches from the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78) during flight operations on March 29, 2020. US Navy Photo

USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78) continues underway in the Virginia Capes Operating Areas.

In the Eastern Pacific

SAN DIEGO (April 1, 2020) – The amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island’s (LHD-8) Chiefs Mess poses for a photo on the flight deck in honor of the 127th Chief Petty Officer birthday. Makin Island personnel maintain mission-oriented social distancing as part of coronavirus mitigation measures to ensure the health of the crew. The crew is currently sequestered aboard the ship to ensure the health of the force while maintaining mission readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jacob D. Bergh)

USS Makin Island (LHD-8) is underway in the Southern California Operating Areas.

In Los Angeles, Calif.

Lt. Ronald Silver, from Ontario, Calif., renders a hand salute during morning colors aboard the hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH-19) on April 5, 2020. US Navy Photo

Hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH-19) is in Los Angeles – treating patients as part of the Pentagon’s response to the spreading COVID-19 virus on the West Coast.

In New York, N.Y.

Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Vernon Thomas, right, tightens an N95 respiratory protective device on Hospitalman David Zamarripa during a fit test aboard the Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH-20) while the ship is in New York City in support of the nation’s COVID-19 response efforts on April 4, 2020. US Navy Photo

Hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH-20) is moored at the Manhattan Cruise Terminal – Pier 90 – in New York City and treating patients. Comfort provides about 1,000 additional hospital beds. Initially, the plan was to treat non-COVID-19 patients, relieving stress on the hospitals in the region. That plan has been modified to include the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

In addition to these major formations, not shown are thousands of others serving in submarines, individual surface ships, aircraft squadrons, SEALs, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Forces, Seabees, Coast Guard cutters, EOD Mobile Units, and more serving throughout the globe.