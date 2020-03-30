USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: March 30, 2020

These are the approximate positions of the U.S. Navy’s deployed carrier strike groups and amphibious ready groups throughout the world as of March 30, 2020, based on Navy and public data. In cases where a CSG or ARG is conducting disaggregated operations, the chart reflects the location of the capital ship.

Total U.S. Navy Battle Force:

296

Ships Underway

Deployed Ships Underway Non-deployed Ships Underway Total Ships Underway 70 17 87

Ships Deployed by Fleet

Fleet Forces 3rd Fleet 4th Fleet 5th Fleet 6th Fleet 7th Fleet Total 1 4 2 30 11 58 106

In Japan

USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) is in port in Yokosuka. Over the weekend, Fox News reported that two Reagan sailors had contracted the COVID-19 virus.

In the Philippine Sea

Amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA-6), amphibious transport dock USS Green Bay (LPD-20) and the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) remain underway in the Philippine Sea after completing Exercise Cobra Gold in Thailand earlier this month.

In Guam

The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is in port in Guam. There has been an outbreak of COVID-19 virus on USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71).

Carrier Strike Group 9

The San Diego-based CSG 9 commands the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group and is embarked on the carrier.

Aircraft carrier

USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

Carrier Air Wing 11

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 11, based at Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif., is embarked aboard Theodore Roosevelt and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

The “Tomcatters” of VFA-31 – Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) – from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Golden Warriors” of VFA-87 from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Blue Diamonds” of VFA-146 from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.

The “Black Knights” of VFA-154 from Naval Air Station Lemoore – Calif.

The “Gray Wolves” of VAQ-142 – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island – Wash.

The “Liberty Bells” of VAW-115 – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Calif.

The “Providers” of VRC-30 – Detachment – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

The “Eight Ballers” of HSC-8 – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

The “Wolf Pack” of HSM-75 – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

Cruiser

USS Bunker Hill (CG-52), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

Destroyer Squadron 23

Destroyer Squadron 23 is based in San Diego, Calif., and is embarked on the carrier.

Destroyers

USS Russell (DDG-59), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

USS Paul Hamilton (DDG-60), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

USS Pinckney (DDG-91), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

USS Kidd (DDG-100), homeported in Everett, Wash.

USS Rafael Peralta (DDG-115), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

In Los Angeles, Calif.

Hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH-19) arrived in Los Angeles as part of the Pentagon’s response to the spreading COVID-19 virus on the West Coast. The hospital ship received its first patients on Sunday as part of the Los Angeles area medical referral system, the Navy reported.

“We’re going to take patients as an inter-hospital transfer… patients who were already admitted to a local hospital will be transferred directly from that hospital to Mercy by ground ambulance,” the head of the ship’s medical personnel Capt. John Rotruck told USNI News.. “There’s an acceptance process to make sure the local hospital is transferring patients that we have the capability to provide care for. Of course, that includes direct physician-to-physician contact to cement that we do in fact have the capability to provide safe, high-quality care for the patient they want to send.”

In the North Arabian Sea

The Harry S. Truman CSG is in the North Arabian Sea, within the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility. This deployment is the Truman Strike Group‘s second in two years. The Dwight D. Eisenhower CSG entered 5th Fleet three weeks ago. U.S. Central Command commander Gen. Kenneth McKenzie said the two strike groups would remain in the region for an indefinite period of time as a hedge against Iran.

“We’re going to keep them for a while,” McKenzie told reporters in the Pentagon. “The carriers are very important to us. And we know the Iranians watch them very closely, too.”

Carrier Strike Group 8

Norfolk-based CSG 8 commands the Harry S. Truman CSG and is embarked on the carrier.

Aircraft carrier

USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

Carrier Air Wing 1

Carrier Air Wing 1 is based at Naval Air Station Oceana, Va., and is embarked on Harry S. Truman:

The “Red Rippers” of VFA-11 – Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) – from Naval Air Station Oceana – Va.

The “Checkmates” of VFA-211 from Naval Air Station Oceana – Va.

The “Sunliners” of VFA-81 from Naval Air Station Oceana – Va.

The “Knighthawks” of VFA-136 from Naval Air Station Lemoore – Calif.

The “Rooks” of VAQ-137 – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island – Wash.

The “Seahawks” of VAW-126 – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Station Norfolk – Va.

The “Rawhides” of VRC-40 – Detachment – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from Naval Station Norfolk – Va.

The “Dragon Slayers” of HSC-11 – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Station Norfolk – Va.

The “Proud Warriors” of HSM-72 – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station Jacksonville – Fla.

Cruiser

USS Normandy (CG-60), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

Destroyer Squadron 28

Destroyer Squadron 28 is based at Norfolk, Va., and its leaders are embarked on Truman.

USS Lassen (DDG-82), homeported in Mayport, Fla. USS Farragut (DDG-99), homeported in Mayport, Fla. USS Forrest Sherman (DDG-98), homeported in Norfolk, Va.



Carrier Strike Group 10

Norfolk-based CSG 10 commands the Dwight D. Eisenhower CSG and is embarked on the carrier.

Aircraft carrier

USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

Carrier Air Wing 3

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 3 is based at Naval Air Station Oceana and is embarked aboard Dwight D. Eisenhower and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

The “Gunslingers” of VFA-105 – Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) – from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Wildcats” of VFA-131 from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Swordsmen” of VFA-32 from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Rampagers” of VFA-83 from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Zappers” of VAQ-130 – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island – Wash.

The “Screwtops” of VAW-123 – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

The “Rawhides” of VRC-40 – Detachment – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

The “Dusty Dogs” of HSC-7 – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

The “Swamp Foxes” of HSM-74 – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla.

Cruiser

USS Vella Gulf (CG-72), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

USS San Jacinto (CG-56), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

Destroyer Squadron 26

Destroyer Squadron 26 is based at Norfolk, Va., and its leaders are embarked on Eisenhower.

USS Stout (DDG-55), homeported in Mayport, Fla.

USS James E. Williams (DDG-95), homeported in Mayport, Fla.

USS Truxtun (DDG-103), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

Royal Danish Navy frigate Iver Huitfeldt (F361)

In the Red Sea

The Bataan Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and embarked 26th MEU are in the Red Sea.

The ARG is commanded by Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 8 and includes amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD-5), amphibious transport dock USS New York (LPD-21) and dock landing ship USS Oak Hill (LSD-51).



In the Western Atlantic

USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78) continues underway in the Virginia Capes Operating Areas.

In New York, N.Y.

Hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH-20) departed Naval Station Norfolk on Saturday and will moor at the Manhattan Cruise Terminal – Pier 90 – in New York City today. Comfort provides about 1,000 additional hospital beds and will treat non-COVID-19 patients, relieving stress on the hospitals in the region. As of 10:05 a.m. EST, the hospital ship had just crossed under the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge into New York Harbor, according to ship spotters.

In addition to these major formations, not shown are thousands of others serving in submarines, individual surface ships, aircraft squadrons, SEALs, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Forces, Seabees, Coast Guard cutters, EOD Mobile Units, and more serving throughout the globe.