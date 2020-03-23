USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: March 23, 2020

These are the approximate positions of the U.S. Navy’s deployed carrier strike groups and amphibious ready groups throughout the world as of March 23, 2020, based on Navy and public data. In cases where a CSG or ARG is conducting disaggregated operations, the chart reflects the location of the capital ship.

Total U.S. Navy Battle Force:

296

Ships Underway

Deployed Ships Underway Non-deployed Ships Underway Total Ships Underway 72 15 87

Ships Deployed by Fleet

Fleet Forces 3rd Fleet 4th Fleet 5th Fleet 6th Fleet 7th Fleet Total 1 3 1 29 13 58 105

In Japan

USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) is in port in Yokosuka.

In the Philippine Sea

The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group (CSG) remains underway in the Philippine Sea. Amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA-6), amphibious transport dock USS Green Bay (LPD-20) and the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) completed Exercise Cobra Gold in Thailand on March 6. The group is operations with the Roosevelt CSG as an expeditionary strike force, according to U.S. Pacific Fleet.

Navy ships in U.S. Pacific Fleet are remaining at sea for a minimum of 14 days between port visits, a quarantining restriction intended to limit transmission and exposure to the coronavirus. The same policy is now in place in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of responsibility in Europe.

Carrier Strike Group 9

The San Diego-based CSG 9 commands the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group and is embarked on the carrier.

Aircraft carrier

USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

Carrier Air Wing 11

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 11, based at Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif., is embarked aboard Theodore Roosevelt and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

The “Tomcatters” of VFA-31 – Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) – from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Golden Warriors” of VFA-87 from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Blue Diamonds” of VFA-146 from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.

The “Black Knights” of VFA-154 from Naval Air Station Lemoore – Calif.

The “Gray Wolves” of VAQ-142 – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island – Wash.

The “Liberty Bells” of VAW-115 – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Calif.

The “Providers” of VRC-30 – Detachment – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

The “Eight Ballers” of HSC-8 – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

The “Wolf Pack” of HSM-75 – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

Cruiser

USS Bunker Hill (CG-52), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

Destroyer Squadron 23

Destroyer Squadron 23 is based in San Diego, Calif., and is embarked on the carrier.

Destroyers

USS Russell (DDG-59), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

USS Paul Hamilton (DDG-60), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

USS Pinckney (DDG-91), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

USS Kidd (DDG-100), homeported in Everett, Wash.

USS Rafael Peralta (DDG-115), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

In San Diego, Calif.

Hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH-19) is scheduled to depart for Los Angeles today as part of the Pentagon’s response to the spreading COVID-19 virus on the West Coast, reported USNI News.

“Mercy will depart Naval Base San Diego with over 800 Navy medical personnel and support staff with the afloat medical treatment facility (MTF), and more than 70 civil service mariners,” U.S. 3rd Fleet said in a statement. “The ship will serve as a referral hospital for non-COVID-19 patients currently admitted to shore-based hospitals, and will provide a full spectrum of medical care to include critical and urgent care for adults. This will allow local health professionals to focus on treating COVID-19 patients and for shore-based hospitals to use their Intensive Care Units and ventilators for those patients.”

“The Department of Defense has been given direction to dispatch it to Los Angeles immediately. DOD has advised Mercy can get into position within a week or less of today’s order,” FEMA Administrator Peter Gaynor said on Sunday.

In the North Arabian Sea

The Harry S. Truman CSG is in the North Arabian Sea, within the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility. This deployment is the Truman Strike Group‘s second in two years. The Dwight D. Eisenhower CSG entered U.S. 5th Fleet two weeks ago. U.S. Central Command commander Gen. Kenneth McKenzie said the two strikes group would remain in the region for an indefinite period of time as a hedge against Iran. Last week the carriers conducted a joint operations exercise at sea.

“We’re going to keep them for a while,” McKenzie told reporters in the Pentagon.

“The carriers are very important to us. And we know the Iranians watch them very closely, too.”

Carrier Strike Group 8

Norfolk-based CSG 8 commands the Harry S. Truman CSG and is embarked on the carrier.

Aircraft carrier

USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

Carrier Air Wing 1

Carrier Air Wing 1 is based at Naval Air Station Oceana, Va., and is embarked on Harry S. Truman:

The “Red Rippers” of VFA-11 – Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) – from Naval Air Station Oceana – Va.

The “Checkmates” of VFA-211 from Naval Air Station Oceana – Va.

The “Sunliners” of VFA-81 from Naval Air Station Oceana – Va.

The “Knighthawks” of VFA-136 from Naval Air Station Lemoore – Calif.

The “Rooks” of VAQ-137 – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island – Wash.

The “Seahawks” of VAW-126 – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Station Norfolk – Va.

The “Rawhides” of VRC-40 – Detachment – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from Naval Station Norfolk – Va.

The “Dragon Slayers” of HSC-11 – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Station Norfolk – Va.

The “Proud Warriors” of HSM-72 – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station Jacksonville – Fla.

Cruiser

USS Normandy (CG-60), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

Destroyer Squadron 28

Destroyer Squadron 28 is based at Norfolk, Va., and its leaders are embarked on Truman.

USS Lassen (DDG-82), homeported in Mayport, Fla.

USS Farragut (DDG-99), homeported in Mayport, Fla.

USS Forrest Sherman (DDG-98), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

The Eisenhower CSG has transited the Suez Canal and Red Sea and is now in the North Arabian Sea operating in the 5th Fleet area of responsibility.

Carrier Strike Group 10

Norfolk-based CSG 10 commands the Dwight D. Eisenhower CSG and is embarked on the carrier.

Aircraft carrier

USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

Carrier Air Wing 3

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 3 is based at Naval Air Station Oceana and is embarked aboard Dwight D. Eisenhower and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

The “Gunslingers” of VFA-105 – Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) – from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Wildcats” of VFA-131 from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Swordsmen” of VFA-32 from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Rampagers” of VFA-83 from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Zappers” of VAQ-130 – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island – Wash.

The “Screwtops” of VAW-123 – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

The “Rawhides” of VRC-40 – Detachment – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

The “Dusty Dogs” of HSC-7 – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

The “Swamp Foxes” of HSM-74 – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla.

Cruiser

USS Vella Gulf (CG-72), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

USS San Jacinto (CG-56), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

Destroyer Squadron 26

Destroyer Squadron 26 is based at Norfolk, Va., and its leaders are embarked on Eisenhower.

USS Stout (DDG-55), homeported in Mayport, Fla.

USS James E. Williams (DDG-95), homeported in Mayport, Fla.

USS Truxtun (DDG-103), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

Royal Danish Navy frigate Iver Huitfeldt (F361)

In the Red Sea

The Bataan Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and embarked 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are in the Red Sea.

The ARG is commanded by Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 8 and includes amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD-5), amphibious transport dock USS New York (LPD-21) and dock landing ship USS Oak Hill (LSD-51).

In the Western Atlantic

USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78) is underway in the Virginia Capes Operating Areas conducting certification exercises for its flight deck.

In Norfolk, Va.

Hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH-20) is being made ready to head to New York City to help relieve the stress of the hospitals in the region, the Pentagon said last week.

“Comfort was in the midst of a maintenance availability when the virus emerged in New York. Government officials in New York have predicted the height of the outbreak will occur in about 40 days,” reported USNI News on Monday.

“At 17,000 testing positive, New York has about five percent of world’s cases of COVID-19 Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a Sunday news conference. At least 150 have died.”

In addition to these major formations, not shown are thousands of others serving in submarines, individual surface ships, aircraft squadrons, SEALs, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Forces, Seabees, Coast Guard cutters, EOD Mobile Units, and more serving throughout the globe.