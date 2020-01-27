USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: Jan. 27, 2020

These are the approximate positions of the U.S. Navy’s deployed carrier strike groups and amphibious ready groups throughout the world as of Jan. 27, 2020, based on Navy and public data. In cases where a CSG or ARG is conducting disaggregated operations, the chart reflects the location of the capital ship.

Total U.S. Navy Battle Force:

293

Ships Underway

Deployed Ships Underway Non-deployed Ships Underway Total Ships Underway 49 43 92

Ships Deployed by Fleet

Fleet Forces 3rd Fleet 4th Fleet 5th Fleet 6th Fleet 7th Fleet Total 0 0 1 24 11 61 97

In Japan

USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) is in port in Yokosuka. USS America (LHA-6) is in port in Okinawa, Japan.

In the Western Pacific



The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group deployed on Jan. 17 from San Diego, Calif. The CSG is in the Western Pacific and is now operating in U.S. 7th Fleet. USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) most recently deployed from Oct. 2017 to May 2018.

Carrier Strike Group 9

The San Diego-based CSG 9 commands the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group and is embarked on the carrier.

Aircraft carrier

USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

Carrier Air Wing 11

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 11, based at Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif., is embarked aboard Theodore Roosevelt and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

The “Tomcatters” of VFA-31 – Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) – from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Golden Warriors”” of VFA-87 from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Blue Diamonds” of VFA-146 from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.

The “Black Knights” of VFA-154 from Naval Air Station Lemoore – Calif.

The “Gray Wolves” of VAQ-142 – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island – Wash.

The “Liberty Bells” of VAW-115 – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Calif.

The “Providers” of VRC-30 – Detachment – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

The “Eight Ballers” of HSC-8 – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

The “Wolf Pack” of HSM-75 – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

Cruiser

USS Bunker Hill (CG-52), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

Destroyer Squadron 23

Destroyer Squadron 23 is based in San Diego, Calif., and is embarked on the carrier.

Destroyers

USS Russell (DDG-59), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

USS Paul Hamilton (DDG-60), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

USS Pinckney (DDG-91), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

USS Kidd (DDG-100), homeported in Everett, Wash.

USS Rafael Peralta (DDG-115), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

In the North Arabian Sea

The Harry S. Truman CSG is in the North Arabian Sea and within the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility. This deployment is the Truman Strike Group‘s second in two years.

Carrier Strike Group 8

Norfolk-based CSG 8 commands the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is embarked on the carrier.

Aircraft carrier

USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

Carrier Air Wing 1

Carrier Air Wing 1 is based at Naval Air Station Oceana, Va., and embarked on Harry S. Truman:

The “Red Rippers” of VFA-11 – Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) – from Naval Air Station Oceana – Va.

The “Checkmates” of VFA-211 from Naval Air Station Oceana – Va.

The “Sunliners” of VFA-81 from Naval Air Station Oceana – Va.

The “Knighthawks” of VFA-136 from Naval Air Station Lemoore – Calif.

The “Rooks” of VAQ-137 – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island – Wash.

The “Seahawks” of VAW-126 – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk – Va.

The “Rawhides” of VRC-40 – Detachment – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk – Va.

The “Dragon Slayers” of HSC-11 – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk – Va.

The “Proud Warriors” of HSM-72 – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station Jacksonville – Fla.

Cruiser



USS Normandy (CG-60), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

Destroyer Squadron 28

Destroyer Squadron 28 is based at Norfolk, Va., and its leaders are embarked on Truman.

USS Lassen (DDG-82), homeported in Mayport, Fla.

USS Farragut (DDG-99), homeported in Mayport, Fla.

USS Forrest Sherman (DDG-98), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

In the Gulf of Oman

The Bataan Amphibious Ready Group, with 2,500 Marines from the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit embarked, is now in the Red Sea near Jordan.

The ARG is commanded by Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 8 and is made up of amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD-5), amphibious transport dock USS New York (LPD-21) and dock landing ship USS Oak Hill (LSD-51).

In San Diego, Off the Coast of California

The Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group completed its deployment last week. The Abraham Lincoln strike group left Norfolk, Va., on April 1 and was deployed for 295 days. This breaks the 290-day record for a carrier strike group deployment since the end of the Cold War set by the Lincoln CSG in 2003 in support of the invasion of Iraq.

USS Nimitz CVN-68 is off the coast of California for training.

In the Western Atlantic

The Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is underway for training in the Virginia Capes for a composite training unit exercise (COMPTUEX) in preparation for deployment later this year.

A trio of allied frigates arrived in Norfolk ahead of the COMPTUEX and are expected to train with the CSG. These ships are the French anti-submarine frigate FS Normandie (D651), Royal Danish Navy frigate Iver Huitfeldt (F361) and Canadian Halifax-class frigate HMCS Ville de Quebec (FFH 332). Iver Huitfeldt will deploy with the strike group later this year.

Carrier Strike Group 10

Norfolk-based CSG 10 commands the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group and is embarked on the carrier.

Aircraft carrier

USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

Carrier Air Wing 3

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 3 is based at Naval Air Station Oceana and is embarked aboard Dwight D. Eisenhower and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

The “Gunslingers” of VFA-105 – Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) – from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Wildcats” of VFA-131 from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Swordsmen” of VFA-32 from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Rampagers” of VFA-83 from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Zappers” of VAQ-130 – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island – Wash.

The “Screwtops” of VAW-123 – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

The “Rawhides” of VRC-40 – Detachment – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

The “Dusty Dogs” of HSC-7 – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

The “Swamp Foxes” of HSM-74 – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla.

Cruiser

USS Vella Gulf (CG-72)

Aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78) departed its homeport of Norfolk on Jan. 16 to begin aircraft compatibility testing (ACT) off the East Coast as the first aircraft, an E-2D Advanced Hawkeye, landed aboard last week as part of the testing.

According to the Navy, “ACT continues the at-sea testing of Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System (EMALS) and Advanced Arresting Gear (AAG) — two Aircraft Launch and Recovery Equipment (ALRE) systems unique to Ford — previously conducted in 2018 by the F/A-18 E/F Super Hornet. During this upcoming phase of ACT, compatibility testing will include: T-45 Goshawks, F/A-18 E/F Super Hornets, and E/A-18G Growlers from Air Test and Evaluation Squadron 23 (VX-23); and E-2D Advanced Hawkeyes and C-2A Greyhounds, from Air Test and Evaluation Squadron 20 (VX-20). This will be the first time the T-45, E-2D, C-2A and E/A-18G aircraft will launch and recover from the Navy’s newest aircraft carrier.”

In addition to these major formations, not shown are thousands of others serving in submarines, individual surface ships, aircraft squadrons, SEALs, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Forces, Seabees, Coast Guard cutters, EOD Mobile Units, and more serving throughout the globe.