USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: Jan. 6, 2020

These are the approximate positions of the U.S. Navy’s deployed carrier strike groups and amphibious ready groups throughout the world as of Jan. 6, 2020, based on Navy and public data. In cases where a CSG or ARG is conducting disaggregated operations, the chart reflects the location of the capital ship.

Total U.S. Navy Battle Force:

293

Ships Underway

Deployed Ships Underway Non-deployed Ships Underway Total Ships Underway
38 7 45

Ships Deployed by Fleet

Fleet Forces 3rd Fleet 4th Fleet 5th Fleet 6th Fleet 7th Fleet Total
0 3 2 18 18 54 95

In Japan

Electronics Technician 3rd Class Philip Pugh, from Mansfield, Ohio, right, participates in a non-lethal weapons and oleoresin capsicum spray training course on the flight deck of Japan-based guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG-69). US Navy Photo

USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) is in port in Yokosuka. USS America (LHA-6) is in port in Sasebo.

In the Middle Pacific

Quartermaster 3rd Class Ryan Gouger, from Newberg, Ore., writes the first deck log of the year while standing Quartermaster of the Watch on the bridge of the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72). US Navy Photo

The Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group is in the Middle Pacific and now operating in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) is headed east and will ultimately arrive in its new homeport of San Diego, Calif. The strike group left Norfolk, Va., on April 1 and has been deployed for 280 days. The record for a carrier strike group deployment since the end of the Cold War is 290 days. Lincoln was the first U.S. warship to bring in 2020 with a traditional log entry in verse.

Carrier Strike Group 12

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 1st Class Daniel Suggs, from Killeen, Texas, directs aircraft on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) on Dec. 28, 2019. US Navy Photo

Aircraft carrier
USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72), homeport will shift to San Diego, Calif., upon completion of deployment

Carrier Air Wing 7

Aviation Electronics Technician 3rd Class Gerard Tury, left, and Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Alexis Huser service an F/A-18E Super Hornet assigned to the ‘Pukin Dogs’ of Carrier Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 143 on Dec. 25, 2019. US Navy Photo

CVW 7, based at Naval Air Station Oceana, Va., is embarked aboard Lincoln and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

  • The “Fist of the Fleet” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 25 from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.
  • The “Sidewinders” of VFA-86 from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.
  • The “Jolly Rogers” of VFA-103 from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.
  • The “Pukin’ Dogs” of VFA-143 from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.
  • The “Patriots” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140 from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.
  • The “Bluetails” of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121 from Naval Station Norfolk, Va.
  • The “Rawhides” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40 from Naval Station Norfolk, Va.
  • The “Night Dippers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5 from Naval Station Norfolk, Va.
  • The “Griffins” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 79 from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

Cruiser

USS Chancellorsville (CG-62) maneuvers alongside the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) prior to a replenishment-at-sea on Dec. 21, 2019. US Navy Photo

Japan-based guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville (CG-62) had been operating with Lincoln. The Navy has not announced whether that has continued.

In the North Arabian Sea

Sailors guide an F/A-18E Super Hornet to an aircraft elevator in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75) in the Arabian Sea on Jan. 2, 2020. US Navy Photo

The Harry S. Truman CSG is in the North Arabian Sea and within the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility. This deployment is the Truman Strike Group‘s second in two years.

Carrier Strike Group 8

USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75) pulls alongside the dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Amelia Earhart (T-AKE-8) for a replenishment-at-sea in the Arabian Sea on Jan. 02, 2020. US Navy Photo

Aircraft carrier
USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

Carrier Air Wing 1

Sailors participate in a foreign object debris walk down on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75) in the Arabian Sea on Dec. 31, 2019. US Navy Photo

Carrier Air Wing 1 is based at Naval Air Station Oceana, Va., and embarked on Harry S. Truman:

  • The “Red Rippers” of VFA-11 – Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) – from Naval Air Station Oceana – Va.
  • The “Checkmates” of VFA-211 from Naval Air Station Oceana – Va.
  • The “Sunliners” of VFA-81 from Naval Air Station Oceana – Va.
  • The “Knighthawks” of VFA-136 from Naval Air Station Lemoore – Calif.
  • The “Rooks” of VAQ-137 – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island – Wash.
  • The “Seahawks” of VAW-126 – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk – Va.
  • The “Rawhides” of VRC-40 – Detachment – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk – Va.
  • The “Dragon Slayers” of HSC-11 – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk – Va.
  • The “Proud Warriors” of HSM-72 – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station Jacksonville – Fla.

Cruiser

Sailors aboard the guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG-60) respond to a simulated toxic gas leak during an at-sea fire party drill aboard the ship on Dec. 16, 2019. US Navy Photo

USS Normandy (CG-60), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

Destroyer Squadron 28

Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Sean Huntsman, assigned to the guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG-98), cuts line off a wire rope during a replenishment-at-sea with the fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE-6) on Dec. 16, 2019. US Navy Photo

Destroyer Squadron 28 is based at Norfolk, Va., and its leaders are embarked on Truman.

  • USS Lassen (DDG-82), homeported in Mayport, Fla.
  • USS Farragut (DDG-99), homeported in Mayport, Fla.
  • USS Forrest Sherman (DDG-98), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

In the Mediterranean Sea

An MH-60S Knight Hawk helicopter assigned to the ‘Dragon Whales’ of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28 delivers cargo to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD-5) during a vertical replenishment between Bataan and the dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS William McLean (T-AKE-12) on Dec. 31, 2019. US Navy Photo

The Bataan Amphibious Ready Group with the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit embarked is now in the Mediterranean Sea. Members of the 26th MEU and Bataan ARG team were slated to train with members of the Moroccan military as part of the joint Exercise African Sea Lion. Now, The ARG/MEU is moving closer to the Middle East.

The ARG is commanded by Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 8 and is made up of amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD-5), amphibious transport dock USS New York (LPD-21) and dock landing ship USS Oak Hill (LSD-51).

In addition to these major formations, not shown are thousands of others serving in submarines, individual surface ships, aircraft squadrons, SEALs, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Forces, Seabees, Coast Guard cutters, EOD Mobile Units, and more serving throughout the globe.