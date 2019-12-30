USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: Dec. 30, 2019

These are the approximate positions of the U.S. Navy’s deployed carrier strike groups and amphibious ready groups throughout the world as of Dec. 30, 2019, based on Navy and public data. In cases where a CSG or ARG is conducting disaggregated operations, the chart reflects the location of the capital ship.

Total U.S. Navy Battle Force:

293

Ships Underway

Deployed Ships Underway Non-deployed Ships Underway Total Ships Underway 33 8 41

Ships Deployed by Fleet

Fleet Forces 3rd Fleet 4th Fleet 5th Fleet 6th Fleet 7th Fleet Total 1 1 1 18 19 56 96

In Japan

USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) is in port in Yokosuka. USS America (LHA-6) is in port in Sasebo.

In the Philippine Sea

The Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group has passed through the South China Sea and is now operating in the Philippine Sea. USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) is headed east and will ultimately arrive in its new homeport of San Diego, Calif. The strike group left Norfolk, Va., on April 1 and has been deployed for 273 days. The record for a carrier strike group deployment since the end of the Cold War is 290 days.

Carrier Strike Group 12

Aircraft carrier

USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72), homeport will shift to San Diego, Calif., upon completion of deployment

Carrier Air Wing 7

CVW 7, based at Naval Air Station Oceana, Va., is embarked aboard Lincoln and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

The “Fist of the Fleet” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 25 from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.

The “Sidewinders” of VFA-86 from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.

The “Jolly Rogers” of VFA-103 from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Pukin’ Dogs” of VFA-143 from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Patriots” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140 from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.

The “Bluetails” of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121 from Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

The “Rawhides” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40 from Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

The “Night Dippers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5 from Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

The “Griffins” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 79 from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

Cruiser

Japan-based guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville (CG-62) has been operating with Lincoln.

In the North Arabian Sea

The Harry S. Truman CSG is in the North Arabian Sea and within the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility. This deployment is the Truman Strike Group‘s second in two years.

Carrier Strike Group 8

Aircraft carrier

USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

Carrier Air Wing 1

Carrier Air Wing 1 is based at Naval Air Station Oceana, Va., and embarked on Harry S. Truman:

The “Red Rippers” of VFA-11 – Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) – from Naval Air Station Oceana – Va.

The “Checkmates” of VFA-211 from Naval Air Station Oceana – Va.

The “Sunliners” of VFA-81 from Naval Air Station Oceana – Va.

The “Knighthawks” of VFA-136 from Naval Air Station Lemoore – Calif.

The “Rooks” of VAQ-137 – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island – Wash.

The “Seahawks” of VAW-126 – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk – Va.

The “Rawhides” of VRC-40 – Detachment – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk – Va.

The “Dragon Slayers” of HSC-11 – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk – Va.

The “Proud Warriors” of HSM-72 – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station Jacksonville – Fla.

Destroyer Squadron 28

USS Lassen (DDG-82), USS Farragut (DDG-99) and USS Forrest Sherman (DDG-98) deployed to 5th Fleet ahead of Truman and supported Lincoln while it was in theater until its replacement arrived.

In the Eastern Atlantic

The Bataan Amphibious Ready Group with the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit embarked has deployed. and is now on the other side of the Atlantic. The ARG is commanded by Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 8 and is made up of amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD-5), amphibious transport dock USS New York (LPD-21) and dock landing ship USS Oak Hill (LSD-51).

In addition to these major formations, not shown are thousands of others serving in submarines, individual surface ships, aircraft squadrons, SEALs, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Forces, Seabees, Coast Guard cutters, EOD Mobile Units, and more serving throughout the globe.