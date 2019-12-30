Home » Aviation » USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: Dec. 30, 2019

These are the approximate positions of the U.S. Navy’s deployed carrier strike groups and amphibious ready groups throughout the world as of Dec. 30, 2019, based on Navy and public data. In cases where a CSG or ARG is conducting disaggregated operations, the chart reflects the location of the capital ship.

Total U.S. Navy Battle Force:

293

Ships Underway

Deployed Ships Underway Non-deployed Ships Underway Total Ships Underway
33 8 41

Ships Deployed by Fleet

Fleet Forces 3rd Fleet 4th Fleet 5th Fleet 6th Fleet 7th Fleet Total
1 1 1 18 19 56 96

In Japan

Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Tyler Campbell, from Houma, Louisiana, with USS America (LHA-6), explains search and rescue procedures to U.S. Navy Seabees deployed with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5’s Detail Sasebo aboard the America on Dec. 14, 2019. US Navy Photo

USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) is in port in Yokosuka. USS America (LHA-6) is in port in Sasebo.

In the Philippine Sea

A sailor dressed as Santa Claus directs the launch of an F/A-18E Super Hornet attached to the ‘Pukin’ Dogs’ of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 143 on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) on Dec. 24, 2019. US Navy Photo

The Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group has passed through the South China Sea and is now operating in the Philippine Sea. USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) is headed east and will ultimately arrive in its new homeport of San Diego, Calif. The strike group left Norfolk, Va., on April 1 and has been deployed for 273 days. The record for a carrier strike group deployment since the end of the Cold War is 290 days.

Carrier Strike Group 12

USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) transits the Arabian Sea on Sept. 22, 2019. US Navy Photo

Aircraft carrier
USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72), homeport will shift to San Diego, Calif., upon completion of deployment

Carrier Air Wing 7

An F/A-18E Super Hornet attached to the ‘Fist of the Fleet’ of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 25 launches from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) on Dec. 24, 2019. US Navy Photo

CVW 7, based at Naval Air Station Oceana, Va., is embarked aboard Lincoln and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

  • The “Fist of the Fleet” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 25 from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.
  • The “Sidewinders” of VFA-86 from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.
  • The “Jolly Rogers” of VFA-103 from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.
  • The “Pukin’ Dogs” of VFA-143 from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.
  • The “Patriots” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140 from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.
  • The “Bluetails” of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121 from Naval Station Norfolk, Va.
  • The “Rawhides” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40 from Naval Station Norfolk, Va.
  • The “Night Dippers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5 from Naval Station Norfolk, Va.
  • The “Griffins” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 79 from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

Cruiser

Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Zunsu Zheng, right, and Gas Turbine System Technician (Electrical) 2nd Class Paul Addington stand watch in the central control station aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville (CG-62) as the ship conducts a full-power run on Dec. 10, 2019. US Navy Photo

Japan-based guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville (CG-62) has been operating with Lincoln.

In the North Arabian Sea

Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Tristan Bush, from Chicago, Illinois, left, dressed as Santa for Christmas Eve to hand out candy to Sailors in medical department aboard the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75) in the Arabian Sea on Dec. 24, 2019. US Navy Photo

The Harry S. Truman CSG is in the North Arabian Sea and within the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility. This deployment is the Truman Strike Group‘s second in two years.

Carrier Strike Group 8

USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits the Suez Canal on Dec. 13, 2019. US Navy Photo

Aircraft carrier
USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

Carrier Air Wing 1

Carrier Air Wing 1 is based at Naval Air Station Oceana, Va., and embarked on Harry S. Truman:

  • The “Red Rippers” of VFA-11 – Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) – from Naval Air Station Oceana – Va.
  • The “Checkmates” of VFA-211 from Naval Air Station Oceana – Va.
  • The “Sunliners” of VFA-81 from Naval Air Station Oceana – Va.
  • The “Knighthawks” of VFA-136 from Naval Air Station Lemoore – Calif.
  • The “Rooks” of VAQ-137 – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island – Wash.
  • The “Seahawks” of VAW-126 – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk – Va.
  • The “Rawhides” of VRC-40 – Detachment – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk – Va.
  • The “Dragon Slayers” of HSC-11 – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk – Va.
  • The “Proud Warriors” of HSM-72 – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station Jacksonville – Fla.

Destroyer Squadron 28

Sailors conduct a foreign object debris walkdown of the flight deck on the guided-missile destroyer USS Farragut (DDG-99) on Dec. 5, 2019. US Navy Photo

USS Lassen (DDG-82), USS Farragut (DDG-99) and USS Forrest Sherman (DDG-98) deployed to 5th Fleet ahead of Truman and supported Lincoln while it was in theater until its replacement arrived.

In the Eastern Atlantic

Sailors and Marines of the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit and Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 8 participate in a religious service aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) in the Atlantic Ocean on Dec. 28, 2019. US Marine Corps Photo

The Bataan Amphibious Ready Group with the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit embarked has deployed. and is now on the other side of the Atlantic. The ARG is commanded by Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 8 and is made up of amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD-5), amphibious transport dock USS New York (LPD-21) and dock landing ship USS Oak Hill (LSD-51).

In addition to these major formations, not shown are thousands of others serving in submarines, individual surface ships, aircraft squadrons, SEALs, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Forces, Seabees, Coast Guard cutters, EOD Mobile Units, and more serving throughout the globe.