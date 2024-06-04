GAO Report on U.S. Funding for Ukraine

The following is the May 30, 2024, UKRAINE: Status and Use of Supplemental U.S. Funding, as of First Quarter, Fiscal Year 2024.

From the report

Russia’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine has caused tremendous loss of life, created a humanitarian crisis, threatened democracy, and exacerbated global challenges such as food insecurity. In response to these devastating consequences, Congress has appropriated more than $174 billion under five Ukraine supplemental appropriations acts. About $113.4 billion was appropriated in fiscal years 2022 and 2023 under four initial Ukraine supplemental appropriations acts (Ukraine acts).

The majority of these funds were specified for the U.S. response to the Ukraine crisis and some of the funds were for other purposes. Some of these funds have expired and some remain available for future use.

Division M of the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2023, included a provision for us to conduct oversight of the assistance provided in the Ukraine acts. This report is part of a series of reports that we have underway evaluating U.S. agencies’ implementation of these funds. This includes the Departments of Defense (DOD), State, Health and Human Services (HHS), and Energy (DOE).

This review focuses on the funds appropriated in the four Ukraine acts from 2022. Specifically, this report examines the status of Ukraine supplemental funding obligated and disbursed by 12 agencies as well as the types of activities this funding supports. This report includes supplemental funds used to support the U.S. response to the Ukraine crisis and for other purposes.

As of December 31, 2023, of the approximately $113.4 billion appropriated in the Ukraine acts, U.S. agencies had obligated about $101.2 billion and disbursed about $67.5 billion.

Of the approximately $62.3 billion provided to DOD, it had obligated about $52.3 billion, such as for procuring missiles, ammunition, and combat vehicles for Ukraine and to replace U.S. stocks. In its own reporting, DOD combines this formal obligated amount with internal informal commitments to convey its financial commitments.

Of the approximately $46.1 billion provided to State and the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), the two agencies had obligated about $44.4 billion, such as to support the Ukrainian government’s civilian budget—including salaries for first responders, health workers, and educators.

Of the approximately $3.4 billion provided to HHS, it had obligated about $3.1 billion, such as in grants for supporting Ukrainian refugees settling in the U.S.

The Ukraine acts appropriated approximately $113.4 billion in fiscal years 2022 and 2023 for a wide range of purposes to be carried out by U.S. agencies.

