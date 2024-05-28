USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: May 28, 2024

These are the approximate positions of the U.S. Navy’s deployed carrier strike groups and amphibious ready groups throughout the world as of May 28, 2024, based on Navy and public data. In cases where a CSG or ARG is conducting disaggregated operations, the chart reflects the location of the capital ship.

In Japan

USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76), after departing Yokosuka, Japan for the final time, is operating in the Philippine Sea. The carrier has a planned repair availability in Washington state later this year. USS George Washington (CVN-73) will replace Reagan in Japan.

USS America (LHA-6) is in port in Sasebo. America will also change homeports later this year, USNI News has learned.

USS Blue Ridge (LCC-19) departed Yokosuka, Japan on Friday, according to ship spotters.

In the South China Sea

USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) departed Singapore on Friday and is operating in the South China Sea.

Carrier Strike Group 9



Carrier



USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71), homeported at San Diego, Calif.

Carrier Air Wing 11



The “Fist of the Fleet” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 25 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.

The “Black Knights” of VFA 154 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.

The “Blue Blasters” of VFA 34 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Fighting Checkmates” of VFA 211 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Rooks” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 137 – EA-18G – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.

The “Liberty Bells” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 115 – E-2D – from Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Calif.

The “Providers” of Fleet Logistics Squadron (VRC) 40 – C-2A – from Naval Station, Norfolk, Va.

The “Wolf Pack” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 75 – MH-60R – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

The “Eightballers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8 – MH-60S – from Naval Air Station North Island.

Cruiser



USS Lake Erie (CG-70), homeported at Naval Station San Diego, Calif.

Destroyer Squadron 23

Destroyer Squadron 23 is based in San Diego and is embarked on Theodore Roosevelt.

USS John S. McCain (DDG-56), homeported at Naval Station Everett, Wash.

USS Halsey (DDG-97), homeported at Naval Station San Diego, Calif.

USS Daniel Inouye (DDG-118), homeported at Naval Station Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

In the Mediterranean

The U.S.-built pier which had been in service and delivering humanitarian aid into Gaza, has broken apart in rough seas, according to a Pentagon spokesperson. Army engineers are working to put the pier back together. A Defense Department official said it could be repaired in about a week, reported USNI News. The pier, assembled by the U.S. Army 7th Transportation Brigade, was positioned and fixed to the shore earlier this month. Trucks carrying humanitarian assistance began moving ashore last week. The United Nations is coordinating the distributions within Gaza.

USS Mount Whitney (LCC-20) departed from its homeport at Gaeta, Italy, earlier this month, reads a statement from U.S. 6th Fleet.

On Saturday, four U.S. Army vessels supporting the maritime humanitarian aid mission in Gaza were affected by heavy sea states.

The vessels broke free from their moorings and two vessels are now anchored near the pier. The third and fourth vessels are beached on the coast of Israel near Ashkelon. Efforts to recover the vessels are underway with assistance from the Israeli Navy.

The ships dispatched for the operation include:

U.S. Army

USAV General Frank S. Benson (LSV-1)

USAV SP4 James A. Loux (LSV-4)

USAV Montorrey (LCU-2030)

USAV Matamoros (LCU-2026)

USAV Wilson Wharf (LCU-2011)

Military Sealift Command

USNS 1st Lt. Baldomero Lopez (T-AK-3010)

USNS GySgt. Fred. W. Stockham (T-AK-3008)

Maritime Administration

MV Roy P. Benavidez (TAKR-306)

In the Red Sea

Aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69) and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gravely (DDG-107) are operating in the Red Sea.

Ike deployed on Oct. 14, while several of the carrier’s escorts left on Oct. 13. The carrier transited the Strait of Gibraltar on Oct. 28 and transited the Suez Canal on Nov. 4. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin extended the ship’s deployment, a defense official confirmed to USNI News.

Carrier Strike Group 2

Welcome to the flight deck of #MightyIKE – where precision, discipline, and courage converge. From launches and recoveries to loading ordnance and directing traffic, our Sailors stand ready to defend freedom with every flight. 🇺🇸✈️ #WeLikeIKE | #GreaterEachDay | #NavalAviation pic.twitter.com/xD1HZ9xjf5 — USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (IKE) (@TheCVN69) May 24, 2024



Carrier



USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69), homeported at Norfolk, Va.

Carrier Air Wing 3

The “Gunslingers” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 105 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Fighting Swordsmen” of VFA 32 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Rampagers” of VFA 83 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Wildcats” of VFA 131 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Zappers” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 130 – EA-18G – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.

The “Screwtops” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 123 – E-2D – from Naval Air Station Norfolk, Va.

The “Rawhides” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40 – C-2A – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.

The “Swamp Foxes” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 74 – MH-60R – from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla.

The “Dusty Dogs” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 7 – MH-60S – from Naval Station Norfolk.

Cruiser

USS Philippine Sea (CG-58), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

Destroyer Squadron 22

Destroyer Squadron 22 is based in Norfolk, Va., and is embarked on Eisenhower.

USS Gravely (DDG-107), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

USS Mason (DDG-87), homeported at Naval Station Mayport, Fla.

U.S. ships continue to patrol the Red Sea as part of Operation Prosperity Guardian, the U.S.-led multinational effort to protect ships moving through the region. Houthi forces in Yemen continue to attack merchant shipping in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, while U.S. naval forces in the region have continued strikes against Houthi weapons that U.S. Central Command says are a threat to naval and merchant ships. Houthi forces say they are targeting ships with connections to the United Kingdom, the U.S. and Israel.

The U.N. Security Council on Jan. 10 approved a resolution calling on Yemen’s Houthi rebel group to “cease its brazen” attacks in the Red Sea.

This morning, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said a distress call from a commercial vessel reported damage and a water leak after being targeted by three missiles 54 nautical miles southwest of al-Hudaydah, Yemen. The U.K. maritime security company Ambrey added that the vessel began to lean to one side. The UKMTO has also reported an incident 31 nautical miles southwest of al-Hudaydah.

On Monday, Central Command shot down one Houthi uncrewed aerial system over the Red Sea.

On Sunday, CENTCOM forces shot down one Houthi drone over the Red Sea.

On Saturday, the Houthis launched two anti-ship ballistic missiles toward the Red Sea. There were no injuries or damage reported by U.S., coalition or commercial ships.

On Thursday, CENTCOM destroyed one Land Attack Cruise Missile in a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen. Also on Thursday, the Houthis launched two ASBMs into the Red Sea. There were no injuries or damage reported by U.S., coalition, or commercial ships.

On Wednesday, CENTCOM forces destroyed four UASs in a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen.

In the Persian Gulf

U.S. Coast Guard Sentinel-class Fast Response Cutters are forward-deployed to the region under Patrol Forces Southwest Asia (PATFORSWA). PATFORSWA deploys Coast Guard personnel and ships with U.S. and regional naval forces throughout the Middle East. Initially deployed in 2003 to support Operation Iraqi Freedom, PATFORSWA is now a permanent presence based out of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

In the Eastern Pacific

The aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) arrived at the Port of Los Angeles in San Pedro, Calif., for Fleet Week on Tuesday, according to ship spotters.

Aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) is underway conducting integrated exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations.

The amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA-7) departed San Diego, Calif., on Tuesday for training, according to ship spotters.

In the Western Atlantic

The aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN-73) arrived in Argentina on Monday after completing a port visit to Rio de Janeiro on Friday, according to ship spotters. George Washington will participate in training exercise PASSEX “Gringo-Gaucho II” May 30th and 31st.

As part of its transit to Japan, George Washington will participate in Southern Seas 2024, which seeks “to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the region through joint, multinational and interagency exchanges and cooperation,” according to a news release from U.S. Southern Command.

The amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD-5) is underway after departing New York City on Monday.

The amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD-1) is underway off the East Coast after spending more than a week at Naval Weapons Station Earle, N.J.

In addition to these major formations, not shown are others serving in submarines, individual surface ships, aircraft squadrons, SEALs, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Forces, Seabees, EOD Mobile Units and more serving throughout the globe.