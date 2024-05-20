USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: May 20, 2024

These are the approximate positions of the U.S. Navy’s deployed carrier strike groups and amphibious ready groups throughout the world as of May 20, 2024, based on Navy and public data. In cases where a CSG or ARG is conducting disaggregated operations, the chart reflects the location of the capital ship.

Ships Underway

Total Battle Force Deployed Underway 296

(USS 235, USNS 61) 99

(USS 67, USNS 32) 72

(46 Deployed, 26 Local)

In Japan

USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) started its Pacific transit after departing Yokosuka, Japan, for the final time on Thursday. The carrier is has a planned repair availability in Washington state later this year. USS George Washington (CVN-73) will replace Reagan in Japan.

USS America (LHA-6) is in port in Sasebo. America will also change homeports later this year, USNI News has learned.

USS Blue Ridge (LCC-19) departed Yokosuka, Japan on Friday, according to ship spotters.

In Singapore

USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) arrived Singapore on Thursday, according to ship spotters.

Carrier Strike Group 9

Carrier



USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71), homeported at San Diego, Calif.

Carrier Air Wing 11





The “Fist of the Fleet” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 25 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.

The “Black Knights” of VFA 154 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.

The “Blue Blasters” of VFA 34 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Fighting Checkmates” of VFA 211 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Rooks” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 137 – EA-18G – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.

The “Liberty Bells” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 115 – E-2D – from Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Calif.

The “Providers” of Fleet Logistics Squadron (VRC) 40 – C-2A – from Naval Station, Norfolk, Va.

The “Wolf Pack” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 75 – MH-60R – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

The “Eightballers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8 – MH-60S – from Naval Air Station North Island.

Cruiser



USS Lake Erie (CG-70), homeported at Naval Station San Diego, Calif.

Destroyer Squadron 23

Destroyer Squadron 23 is based in San Diego and is embarked on Theodore Roosevelt.

USS John S. McCain (DDG-56), homeported at Naval Station Everett, Wash.

USS Halsey (DDG-97), homeported at Naval Station San Diego, Calif.

USS Daniel Inouye (DDG-118), homeported at Naval Station Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

In the Red Sea

The Nimitz-class nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69) and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gravely (DDG-107) are operating in the Red Sea.

Ike deployed on Oct. 14, while several of the carrier’s escorts left on Oct. 13. The carrier transited the Strait of Gibraltar on Oct. 28 and transited the Suez Canal on Nov. 4. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin extended the ship’s deployment, a defense official confirmed to USNI news.

Carrier Strike Group 2

Carrier



USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69), homeported at Norfolk, Va.

Carrier Air Wing 3

The “Gunslingers” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 105 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Fighting Swordsmen” of VFA 32 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Rampagers” of VFA 83 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Wildcats” of VFA 131 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Zappers” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 130 – EA-18G – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.

The “Screwtops” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 123 – E-2D – from Naval Air Station Norfolk, Va.

The “Rawhides” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40 – C-2A – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.

The “Swamp Foxes” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 74 – MH-60R – from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla.

The “Dusty Dogs” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 7 – MH-60S – from Naval Station Norfolk.

Cruiser

USS Philippine Sea (CG-58), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

Destroyer Squadron 22

Destroyer Squadron 22 is based in Norfolk, Va., and is embarked on Eisenhower.

USS Gravely (DDG-107), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

USS Mason (DDG-87), homeported at Naval Station Mayport, Fla.

U.S. ships continue to patrol the Red Sea as part of Operation Prosperity Guardian, the U.S.-led multinational effort to protect ships moving through the region. Houthi forces in Yemen continue to attack merchant shipping in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, while U.S. naval forces in the region have continued strikes against Houthi weapons that U.S. Central Command says are a threat to naval and merchant ships. Houthi forces say they are targeting ships with connections to the United Kingdom, the U.S. and Israel.

The U.N. Security Council on Jan. 10 approved a resolution calling on Yemen’s Houthi rebel group to “cease its brazen” attacks in the Red Sea.

On Saturday, Iranian-backed Houthis launched one anti-ship ballistic missile into the Red Sea and struck M/T Wind, a Panamanian-flagged, Greek-owned and operated oil tanker. M/T Wind most recently docked in Russia and was bound for China.

Wind lost its propulsion and steering ability after the ship began flooding. An unidentified coalition vessel responded to Wind‘s distress call, but assistance was not required. Wind continued on its path after its crew restored propulsion and steering. No casualties were reported.

On Tuesday, unidentified Central Command forces destroyed four uncrewed aerial systems in a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen.

On Monday, CENTCOM forces destroyed one Houthi UAS in Yemen.

Later on Monday, USS Mason (DDG-87) shot down one anti-ship ballistic missile launched by Houthis over the Red Sea. CENTCOM forces also shot down one Houthi UAS over the Red Sea.

In the Gulf of Aden

On Saturday, the Houthis launched one anti-ship ballistic missile over the Gulf of Aden. There were no injuries or damages reported by U.S., coalition or merchant vessels.

In the Persian Gulf

U.S. Coast Guard Sentinel-class Fast Response Cutters are forward-deployed to the region under Patrol Forces Southwest Asia (PATFORSWA). PATFORSWA deploys Coast Guard personnel and ships with U.S. and regional naval forces throughout the Middle East. Initially deployed in 2003 to support Operation Iraqi Freedom, PATFORSWA is now a permanent presence based out of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

In the Mediterranean

The U.S.-built pier that will funnel humanitarian aid into Gaza is ready for deliveries, according to photos released by U.S. Central Command on Thursday. The pier, assembled by the U.S. Army 7th Transportation Brigade, was positioned and fixed to the shore last week with the assistance of Israeli Defense Forces, deputy CENTCOM commander Vice Adm. Brad Cooper told reporters on Thursday. Trucks carrying humanitarian assistance began moving ashore on Friday. The United Nations will receive the aid and coordinate its distribution into Gaza.

Meanwhile, the U.S. 6th Fleet command ship was back underway in the Mediterranean Sea, as U.S. sailors and soldiers prepare to deliver the first shipment of humanitarian aid via the Gaza pier.

USS Mount Whitney (LCC-20) departed from its homeport at Gaeta, Italy, on Tuesday, reads a statement from U.S. 6th Fleet.

Three U.S. Army watercraft, a Military Sealift Command transport and a Maritime Administration ready reserve transport ship are off the coast of Gaza.

As of Monday, USAV General Frank S. Benson (LSV-1), USAV Montorrey (LCU-2030) and USAV Matamoros (LCU-2026) were operating in the Eastern Mediterranean, along with Military Sealift Command ship USNS 1st Lt. Baldomero Lopez (T-AK-3010), USAV SP4 James A. Loux (LSV-4) and MARAD ship MV Roy P. Benavidez (TAKR-306). USAV Maj. Gen. Charles Gross (LSV-5) was sailing near Sicily as of Monday. USAV Wilson Wharf (LCU-2011) was operating in the Mediterranean Sea near Crete.

Lopez and USNS 2nd Lt. John P. Bobo (TAK-3008) were transporting parts of Naval Beach Group One’s similar floating pier system to operate in tandem with the Army’s system. 2nd Lt. John P. Bobo returned to Jacksonville, Fla., after experiencing a fire in its engine room last month. The crew extinguished the fire and no injuries were reported. As of Monday, USNS GySgt. Fred. W. Stockham (T-AK-3008) – which took Naval Beach Group One’s equipment from Bobo – was in the Mediterranean Sea.

In the Eastern Pacific

The aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) is underway conducting integrated exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations.

In the Western Atlantic

The aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN-73) is operating in the Atlantic Ocean.

As part of its transit to Japan, George Washington will participate in Southern Seas 2024, which seeks “to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the region through joint, multinational and interagency exchanges and cooperation,” according to a news release from U.S. Southern Command.

Amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD-1) arrived in Norfolk, Va., on Thursday, according to ship spotters.

Amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD-5) departed Miami, Fla., last Monday and arrived ub Norfolk, Va., on Thursday after a brief stop in Mayport, Fla., according to ship spotters.

In addition to these major formations, not shown are others serving in submarines, individual surface ships, aircraft squadrons, SEALs, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Forces, Seabees, EOD Mobile Units and more serving throughout the globe.