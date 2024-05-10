Sailor Deployed to CENTCOM Dies in Non-combat Related Incident

A sailor operating in U.S. Central Command died this week, the Navy announced on Friday.

Selected Reserve Chief Hospital Corpsman Daniel McCracken died in a “non-combat related incident” on May 6 during deployment, the service said in a statement. A Navy spokesman did not provide additional details about the circumstances of McCracken’s death when asked by USNI News.

“Cause of death remains under investigation. Grief counseling services and support are available through the chain of command and command chaplains,” the statement reads. “Our thoughts and condolences are with the family, friends, and shipmates who are impacted. We care about our Sailors – and their families – and we continue to do everything possible to support them.”

A Pennsylvania native, McCracken joined the Navy in 1998, according to his service biography. He was promoted to the rank of chief hospital corpsman in September of 2022. He was most recently assigned to a special warfare unit on the East Coast.

This is the second death of a sailor in U.S. Central Command in two months. Aviation Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Oriola Michael Aregbesola, assigned to USS Mason (DDG-87), died in March.