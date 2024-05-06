USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: May 6, 2024

These are the approximate positions of the U.S. Navy’s deployed carrier strike groups and amphibious ready groups throughout the world as of May 6, 2024, based on Navy and public data. In cases where a CSG or ARG is conducting disaggregated operations, the chart reflects the location of the capital ship.

In Japan

USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) departed Yokosuka, Japan on Sunday, according to ship spotters. The carrier is set to depart for a repair availability in Washington state later this year. USS George Washington (CVN-73) will replace Reagan in Japan.

USS America (LHA-6) is in port in Sasebo. America will also change homeports later this year, USNI News has learned.

In the South China Sea

Aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) is operating in the South China Sea.

The carrier has been using older C-2A Greyhounds as a temporary carrier-onboard delivery vehicle while the CMV-22B fleet was grounded following the November crash of an Air Force MV-22B Osprey off the coast of Japan.

Naval Air Systems Command lifted the grounding of the Ospreys and the Navy has started re-certifying crews and aircraft for the logistics operations.

Carrier Strike Group 9

Carrier

USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71), homeported at San Diego, Calif.

Carrier Air Wing 11



The “Fist of the Fleet” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 25 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.

The “Black Knights” of VFA 154 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.

The “Blue Blasters” of VFA 34 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Fighting Checkmates” of VFA 211 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Rooks” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 137 – EA-18G – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.

The “Liberty Bells” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 115 – E-2D – from Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Calif.

The “Providers” of Fleet Logistics Squadron (VRC) 40 – C-2A – from Naval Station, Norfolk, Va.

The “Wolf Pack” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 75 – MH-60R – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

The “Eightballers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8 – MH-60S – from Naval Air Station North Island.

Cruiser



USS Lake Erie (CG-70), homeported at Naval Station San Diego, Calif.

Destroyer Squadron 23

Destroyer Squadron 23 is based in San Diego and is embarked on Theodore Roosevelt.

USS John S. McCain (DDG-56), homeported at Naval Station Everett, Wash.

USS Halsey (DDG-97), homeported at Naval Station San Diego, Calif.

USS Daniel Inouye (DDG-118), homeported at Naval Station Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

In the Red Sea

The Nimitz-class nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69) and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gravely (DDG-107) are operating in the Red Sea.

Ike deployed on Oct. 14, while several of the carrier’s escorts left on Oct. 13. The carrier transited the Strait of Gibraltar on Oct. 28 and transited the Suez Canal on Nov. 4. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin extended the ship’s deployment, a defense official confirmed to USNI news.

Carrier Strike Group 2



Carrier



USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69), homeported at Norfolk, Va.

Carrier Air Wing 3



The “Gunslingers” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 105 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Fighting Swordsmen” of VFA 32 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Rampagers” of VFA 83 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Wildcats” of VFA 131 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Zappers” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 130 – EA-18G – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.

The “Screwtops” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 123 – E-2D – from Naval Air Station Norfolk, Va.

The “Rawhides” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40 – C-2A – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.

The “Swamp Foxes” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 74 – MH-60R – from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla.

The “Dusty Dogs” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 7 – MH-60S – from Naval Station Norfolk.

Cruiser

USS Philippine Sea (CG-58), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

Destroyer Squadron 22





Destroyer Squadron 22 is based in Norfolk, Va., and is embarked on Eisenhower.

USS Gravely (DDG-107), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

USS Mason (DDG-87), homeported at Naval Station Mayport, Fla.

U.S. ships continue to patrol the Red Sea as part of Operation Prosperity Guardian, the U.S.-led multinational effort to protect ships moving through the region. Houthi forces in Yemen continue to attack merchant shipping in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, while U.S. naval forces in the region have continued strikes against Houthi weapons that U.S. Central Command say are a threat to naval and merchant ships. Houthi forces say they are targeting ships with connections to the United Kingdom, the U.S. and Israel.

The U.N. Security Council on Jan. 10 approved a resolution calling on Yemen’s Houthi rebel group to “cease its brazen” attacks in the Red Sea.

On Thursday, U.S. Central Command preemptively destroyed three uncrewed aerial systems in Yemen.

On Tuesday, USCENTCOM destroyed an uncrewed surface vessel in Yemen.

“Last week, Iranian-backed Houthi terrorists fired three anti-ship ballistic missiles and three unmanned aerial vehicles from Yemen into the Red Sea towards MV Cyclades, a Malta-flagged, Greece-owned vessel. Initial reports indicate there were no injuries and the vessel continued on its way,”

Earlier on Monday, CENTCOM forces destroyed Houthi-launched airborne UAV launched towards USS Philippine Sea and USS Laboon in the Red Sea. There were no injuries or damages reported to the U.S., coalition or merchant vessels.

In the Persian Gulf

U.S. Coast Guard Sentinel-class Fast Response Cutters are forward-deployed to the region under Patrol Forces Southwest Asia (PATFORSWA). PATFORSWA deploys Coast Guard personnel and ships with U.S. and regional naval forces throughout the Middle East. Initially deployed in 2003 to support Operation Iraqi Freedom, PATFORSWA is now a permanent presence based out of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

In the Mediterranean, Eastern Atlantic

On Friday, U.S. Central Command paused the construction of the temporary pier that will provide humanitarian aid to Gaza due to forecasted high winds and high sea states.

“The partially built pier and military vessels involved in its construction have moved to the Port of Ashdod, where assembly will continue, and will be completed prior to the emplacement of the pier in its intended location when sea states subside,” reads a statement from U.S. Central Command.

The ships carrying pieces to build a humanitarian aid pier in Gaza are now mostly in the Mediterranean Sea.

Three U.S. Army watercraft, a Military Sealift Command transport and a Maritime Administration ready reserve transport ship are off the coast of Gaza.

As of Monday, USAV General Frank S. Benson (LSV-1), USAV Montorrey (LCU-2030) and USAV Matamoros (LCU-2026) were operating in the Eastern Mediterranean, along with Military Sealift Command ship USNS 1st Lt. Baldomero Lopez (T-AK-3010) and MARAD ship MV Roy P. Benavidez (TAKR-306). USAV SP4 James A. Loux (LSV-4) was in Souda Bay, according to ship spotters. USAV Maj. Gen. Charles Gross (LSV-5) was sailing near Sicily as of Monday. USAV Wilson Wharf (LCU-2011) was in the Eastern Atlantic off the coast of North Africa, not yet in the Mediterranean Sea.

Lopez and USNS 2nd Lt. John P. Bobo (TAK-3008) were transporting parts of Naval Beach Group One’s similar floating pier system to operate in tandem with the Army’s system. 2nd Lt. John P. Bobo returned to Jacksonville, Fla., after experiencing a fire in its engine room last month. The crew extinguished the fire and no injuries were reported. The fire is under investigation, according to the statement. As of Monday USNS GySgt. Fred. W. Stockham (T-AK-3008) was in Jacksonville transferring equipment from Bobo.

Based on the initial timelines, the pier could be completed by mid-May.

In the Eastern Pacific

Divers will attempt to repair the big deck amphibious warship USS Boxer (LHD-4) in the water while the ship is pier side at Naval Station San Diego, Calif., USNI News has learned.

The effort will focus on repairs to the starboard rudder and the bearing that failed following Boxer’s departure for deployment on April 1, Navy officials told USNI News.

The aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) departed San Diego, Calif. on Friday, according to ship spotters.

The aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) returned to San Diego, Calif. on Tuesday, according to ship spotters.

In the Western Atlantic

The aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN-73) arrived in Mayport, Fla., on Monday and departed on Wednesday, according to ship spotters. As of Monday, the carrier was sailing in the Caribbean Sea.

As part of its transit to Japan, George Washington will participate in Southern Seas 2024, which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility through joint, multinational and interagency exchanges and cooperation. The carrier is set to arrive at Mayport this week for an opening ceremony for the start of Southern Seas.

Amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD-1) is operating off the East Coast.

Amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD-5) departed Norfolk, Va. on Friday and arrived in Miami, Fla., on Sunday for Fleet Week activities, according to ship spotters. Aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75) departed Norfolk, Va. on Friday and also arrived in Miami for Fleet Week on Sunday, according to ship spotters.

In addition to these major formations, not shown are others serving in submarines, individual surface ships, aircraft squadrons, SEALs, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Forces, Seabees, EOD Mobile Units and more serving throughout the globe.