The following is the May 3, 2024, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command change of command ceremony. Adm. Samuel Paparo took charge of the command from Adm. John Aquilino, who retired with 40 years of service in the Navy.
VIDEO: U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Change of Command
May 5, 2024 9:58 PM - Updated: May 5, 2024 10:33 PM
Related Posts
Report to Congress on Polar Security Cutter Program
The following is the April 29, 2024, Congressional Research Service report, Coast Guard Polar Security Cutter (Polar Icebreaker) Program: Background…
Report to Congress on Columbia-class Ballistic Missile Sub
The following is the April 29, 2024, Congressional Research Service report, Navy Columbia (SSBN-826) Class Ballistic Missile Submarine Program: Background…
Document: Office of Naval Intelligence’s Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy, Coast Guard Ship Identification Guide
The following is the Office of Naval Intelligence’s 2024 People’s Liberation Army Navy, China Coast Guard and maritime law enforcement…
USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: April 29, 2024
These are the approximate positions of the U.S. Navy’s deployed carrier strike groups and amphibious ready groups throughout the world…