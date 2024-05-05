Search

Suggestions

VIDEO: U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Change of Command

May 5, 2024 9:58 PM - Updated: May 5, 2024 10:33 PM

The following is the May 3, 2024, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command change of command ceremony. Adm. Samuel Paparo took charge of the command from Adm. John Aquilino, who retired with 40 years of service in the Navy.

U.S. Naval Institute Staff

U.S. Naval Institute Staff

Get USNI News updates delivered to your inbox

Related Posts

Copyright 2024 U.S. Naval Institute. All Rights Reserved.

Search