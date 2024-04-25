U.S. Marine Dies in Parachute Accident at Camp Lejeune

A U.S. Marine died during a parachute accident at Camp Lejeune last week, the Marine Corps said Thursday.

“II MEF can confirm that Sgt. Colin Arslanbas was involved in a parachute mishap during the 24th MEU’s Composite Unit Training Exercise,” a spokesperson for II MEF told USNI News in an email.

Military.com first reported that Arslanbas died in a parachute accident. The service announced Arslanbas’ death last week.

Arslanbas died April 18th while the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit was conducting training at night.

“The 24th MEU family mourns the loss of an outstanding Marine and leader,” Col. Todd Mahar, the commanding officer of the 24th MEU, said in a statement last week. “We offer our deepest condolences and unwavering support to his family during this most difficult time.”

A Missouri native, Arslanbas joined the Marine Corps in March of 2020 and became a sergeant earlier this month, according to his service biography.

“He served as a Reconnaissance Marine with the [Maritime Special Purpose Force], stationed on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune,” according to his bio. “His decorations include the Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and National Defense Service Medal.”

The Marine Corps is investigating the accident, which took place in Carteret County, N.C., according to the initial news release issued last week about the mishap.