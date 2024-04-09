Search

Suggestions

Report to Congress on Constellation-class Frigate Program

April 9, 2024 6:43 AM

The following is the April 2, 2024, Congressional Research Service report, Navy Constellation (FFG-62) Class Frigate (Previously FFG[X]) Program: Background and Issues for Congress.

From the Report

The Navy began procuring Constellation (FFG-62) class frigates (FFGs) in FY2020, and a total of six have been procured through FY2024. Current Navy plans call for procuring a total of at least 20 FFG-62s. The Navy’s proposed FY2025 budget requests $1,170.4 million (i.e., about $1.2 billion) for the procurement of the seventh ship in the program. The Navy’s FY2025 budget submission programs the procurement of an additional six FFG-62s during the period FY2026-FY2029 in annual quantities of 2-1-2-1.

FFG-62s are being built by Fincantieri/Marinette Marine (F/MM) of Marinette, WI. F/MM was awarded a fixed-price incentive (firm target) contract for Detail Design and Construction (DD&C) for up to 10 ships in the program—the lead ship plus nine option ships.

The FFG-62 program presents several potential oversight issues for Congress, including the following:

  • an estimated 36-month delay in the scheduled delivery of the first FFG-62;
  • the potential for cost growth in the FFG-62 program, particularly after the first 10 ships in the program;
  • whether and when to introduce a second shipyard into the FFG-62 program;
  • the number of vertical launch system (VLS) missile tubes in the FFG-62 design; and
  • technical risk in the FFG-62 program.

Download the document here.

U.S. Naval Institute Staff

U.S. Naval Institute Staff

Get USNI News updates delivered to your inbox

Related Posts

Copyright 2024 U.S. Naval Institute. All Rights Reserved.

Search