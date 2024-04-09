Report to Congress on Constellation-class Frigate Program

The following is the April 2, 2024, Congressional Research Service report, Navy Constellation (FFG-62) Class Frigate (Previously FFG[X]) Program: Background and Issues for Congress.

From the Report

The Navy began procuring Constellation (FFG-62) class frigates (FFGs) in FY2020, and a total of six have been procured through FY2024. Current Navy plans call for procuring a total of at least 20 FFG-62s. The Navy’s proposed FY2025 budget requests $1,170.4 million (i.e., about $1.2 billion) for the procurement of the seventh ship in the program. The Navy’s FY2025 budget submission programs the procurement of an additional six FFG-62s during the period FY2026-FY2029 in annual quantities of 2-1-2-1.

FFG-62s are being built by Fincantieri/Marinette Marine (F/MM) of Marinette, WI. F/MM was awarded a fixed-price incentive (firm target) contract for Detail Design and Construction (DD&C) for up to 10 ships in the program—the lead ship plus nine option ships.

The FFG-62 program presents several potential oversight issues for Congress, including the following:

an estimated 36-month delay in the scheduled delivery of the first FFG-62;

the potential for cost growth in the FFG-62 program, particularly after the first 10 ships in the program;

whether and when to introduce a second shipyard into the FFG-62 program;

the number of vertical launch system (VLS) missile tubes in the FFG-62 design; and

technical risk in the FFG-62 program.

