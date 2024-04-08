USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: April 8, 2024

These are the approximate positions of the U.S. Navy’s deployed carrier strike groups and amphibious ready groups throughout the world as of April 8, 2024, based on Navy and public data. In cases where a CSG or ARG is conducting disaggregated operations, the chart reflects the location of the capital ship.

In Japan

USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) is in port in Yokosuka. The carrier is set to depart for a repair availability in Washington state later this year. USS George Washington (CVN-73) will replace Reagan in Japan.

In the Philippine Sea

USS America (LHA-6) is operating in the Philippine Sea.

Aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) is underway in the Philippine Sea.

The carrier has been using older C-2A Greyhounds as a temporary carrier-onboard delivery vehicle while the CMV-22B fleet was grounded following the November crash of an Air Force MV-22B Osprey off the coast of Japan.

Earlier this month, the grounding of the Ospreys was lifted, and the Navy has begun recertifying crews and aircraft for the logistics operations.

Carrier Strike Group 9

Navy Cmdr. John Ault, a chaplain aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71), tunes a bass guitar for a church service on April 7, 2024. US Navy Photo

Carrier

USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71), homeported at San Diego, Calif.

Carrier Air Wing 11



The “Fist of the Fleet” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 25 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.

The “Black Knights” of VFA 154 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.

The “Blue Blasters” of VFA 34 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Flying Checkmates” of VFA 211 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Rooks” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 137 – EA-18G – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.

The “Liberty Bells” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 115 – E-2D – from Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Calif.

The “Providers” of Fleet Logistics Squadron (VRC) 40 – C-2A – from Naval Station, Norfolk, Va.

The “Wolf Pack” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 75 – MH-60R – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

The “Eightballers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8 – MH-60S – from Naval Air Station North Island.

Cruiser

USS Lake Erie (CG-70), homeported at Naval Station San Diego, Calif.

Destroyer Squadron 23



Destroyer Squadron 23 is based in San Diego and is embarked on Theodore Roosevelt.

USS John S. McCain(DDG-56), homeported at Naval Station Everett, Wash.

USS Halsey(DDG-97), homeported at Naval Station San Diego, Calif.

USS Daniel Inouye (DDG-118), homeported at Naval Station Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

In the Pacific

USCGC Bertholf (WMSL-750) was off the coast of California on Monday.

USCGC Polar Star (WAGB-10) arrived in Vallejo, Calif. on Wednesday.

USCGC Harriet Lane (WMEC-903) departed Majuro, Marshall Islands, last week. The cutter is on its first deployment since the cutter relocated to Hawaii.

In the Red Sea

U.S. ships continue to patrol the Red Sea as part of Operation Prosperity Guardian, the U.S.-led multinational effort to protect ships moving through the region. Houthi forces in Yemen continue to attack merchant shipping in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, while U.S. naval forces in the region have continued strikes against Houthi weapons that U.S. Central Command says are a threat to naval and merchant ships. Houthi forces say they are targeting ships with connections to the United Kingdom, the U.S. and Israel.

As of Monday, the Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group was operating in the Red Sea.

Ike deployed on Oct. 14, while several of the carrier’s escorts left on Oct. 13. The carrier transited the Strait of Gibraltar on Oct. 28 and transited the Suez Canal on Nov. 4. The ship’s deployment was extended by order of Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin late last month, a defense official confirmed to USNI news.

The U.N. Security Council on Jan. 10 approved a resolution calling on Yemen’s Houthi rebel group to “cease its brazen” attacks in the Red Sea.

Carrier Strike Group 2

Carrier

USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69), homeported at Norfolk, Va.

Carrier Air Wing 3

The “Gunslingers” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 105 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Fighting Swordsmen” of VFA 32 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Rampagers” of VFA 83 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Wildcats” of VFA 131 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Zappers” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 130 – EA-18G – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.

The “Screwtops” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 123 – E-2D – from Naval Air Station Norfolk, Va.

The “Rawhides” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40 – C-2A – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.

The “Swamp Foxes” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 74 – MH-60R – from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla.

The “Dusty Dogs” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 7 – MH-60S – from Naval Station Norfolk.

Cruiser

USS Philippine Sea (CG-58), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

Destroyer Squadron 22

Destroyer Squadron 22 is based in Norfolk, Va., and is embarked on Eisenhower.

USS Gravely(DDG-107), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

USS Mason(DDG-87), homeported at Naval Station Mayport, Fla.

On Saturday, U.S. Central Command forces destroyed one mobile surface-to air missile system in Houthi controlled territory of Yemen. CENTCOM forces also shot down one unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) over the Red Sea. Additionally, a Coalition vessel detected and successfully engaged and destroyed one inbound anti-ship missile (ASM).

On Thursday, CENTCOM forces successfully engaged and destroyed one ASM in a Houthi controlled territory of Yemen.

On Wednesday, USS Gravely (DDG-107) and CENTCOM forces engaged and destroyed one inbound anti-ship ballistic missile (ASBM) and two unmanned aerial systems (UAS) launched by Iranian-backed Houthi terrorists from Yemen towards USS Gravely in the Red Sea.

Additionally, during this timeframe CENTCOM forces destroyed a mobile surface-to-air missile system in Houthi controlled territory.

On Monday, CENTCOM forces successfully destroyed an Iranian-backed Houthi terrorist unmanned surface vessel (USV) in self-defense.

In the Arabian Sea

The crew from the Sentinel-class fast response cutter USCGC Glen Harris (WPC-1144) seized 15 kilograms of heroin and 375 kilograms of methamphetamine of illegal drugs from a stateless dhow in the Arabian Sea on Thursday.

In the Persian Gulf

U.S. Coast Guard Sentinel-class Fast Response Cutters (FRCs) are forward-deployed to the region under Patrol Forces Southwest Asia (PATFORSWA). PATFORSWA deploys Coast Guard personnel and ships with U.S. and regional naval forces throughout the Middle East. Initially deployed in 2003 to support Operation Iraqi Freedom, PATFORSWA is now a permanent presence based out of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

In the Eastern Pacific

The aircraft carrier, USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) was departed San Diego, Calif., on Friday, according to ship spotters.

USNI News reported amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD-4) departed on San Diego, Calif.

In the Eastern Atlantic

The ships carrying pieces to build a humanitarian aid pier in Gaza are in the midst of their journey across the Atlantic.

Five U.S. Army watercraft and a Marine Administration ready reserve transport ship are underway headed to the Eastern Mediterranean. USAV General Frank S. Benson (LSV-1) left Joint Base Langley-Eustis on March 9, and transited the Strait of Gibraltar on Wednesday, according to ship spotters.

On March 12, USAV SP4 James A. Loux (LSV-6) and the smaller USAV Montorrey (LCU-2030), USAV Matamoros (LCU-2026) and USAV Wilson Wharf (LCU-2011) were sailing halfway across the Atlantic. The MARAD ship MV Roy P. Benavidez (TAKR-306) left on March 21 with the majority of the modular causeway pieces for the pier loaded aboard. As of Monday, Benavidez was sailing south of the Italian island of Sardinia.

Back on the East Coast, Military Sealift Command ships USNS 1st Lt. Baldomero Lopez (T-AK-3010) and USNS 2nd Lt. John P. Bobo (AK-3008) are loading parts of the Naval Beach Group One’s similar floating pier system to operate in tandem with the Army’s system.

The general concept will have the Army build a pier that will be anchored to the shore in Gaza with no U.S. personnel setting foot in Israel. The Navy will build a transfer point two to three miles offshore where cargo – likely originating in Cyprus – will be transferred to the Army watercraft to be taken to the pier.

Based on the initial timelines, the pier could be completed by mid-May.

In the Western Atlantic

The amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD-1) was spotted departing Norfolk, Va. on Saturday, according to ship spotters.

The aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN-73) was spotted returning to Norfolk, Va. on Thursday, according to ship spotters. The carrier will deploy to the U.S. Southern Command area of operations over the next few months as part of U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet’s Southern Seas 2024 deployment.

In addition to these major formations, not shown are others serving in submarines, individual surface ships, aircraft squadrons, SEALs, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Forces, Seabees, EOD Mobile Units and more serving throughout the globe.