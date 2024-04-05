The following is a list of U.S. Navy flag officer assignments issued by the Pentagon this week.

Rear Adm. Marc J. Miguez will be assigned as chief of legislative affairs, Washington, D.C. Miguez is currently serving as commander, Carrier Strike Group Two, Norfolk, Virginia.

Rear Adm. Ralph R. Smith III will be assigned as director, J2, U.S. Strategic Command, Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska. Smith is currently serving as deputy director, Operations, National Security Agency, Fort Meade, Maryland.

Rear Adm. Dennis Velez will be assigned as chief of staff, U.S. Cyber Command, Fort Meade, Maryland. Velez is currently serving as director, Plans and Policy, J-5, U.S. Cyber Command, Fort Meade, Maryland.

Rear Adm. (lower half) Matthew Case will be assigned as deputy to the assistant director for Health Care Administration, Defense Health Agency, with additional duties as chief of Medical Service Corps, Falls Church, Virginia. Case is currently serving as commander, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic, with additional duties as director, Tidewater Market; and chief of Medical Service Corps, Portsmouth, Virginia.

Rear Adm. (lower half) Michael B. Devore will be assigned as senior military official, Guam, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Republic of Palau, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, Apra, Guam. Devore is currently serving as chief of staff, Naval Surface Forces/Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, San Diego, California.

Rear Adm. (lower half) Joshua Lasky will be assigned as deputy commander, Joint Interagency Task Force South, U.S. Southern Command, Key West, Florida. Lasky is currently serving as deputy commander, U.S. Naval Forces, U.S. Central Command; and deputy commander, Fifth Fleet, Manama, Bahrain.

Capt. Douglas J. Adams, selected for promotion to rear admiral (lower half), will be assigned as program executive officer for Undersea Warfare Systems, Washington, D.C. Adams is currently serving as deputy, program executive officer, Undersea Warfare Systems, Washington, D.C.

Capt. Timothy A. Brown, selected for promotion to rear admiral (lower half), will be assigned as director, Supply, Ordnance and Logistics Operations Division, N4L, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations, Washington, D.C. Brown is currently serving as assistant chief of staff for Force Logistics, Naval Air Forces/Naval Air Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, San Diego, California.

Capt. Todd M. Evans, selected for promotion to rear admiral (lower half), will be assigned as commander, Naval Surface Warfare Center; and commander, Naval Undersea Warfare Center, Washington, D.C. Evans is currently serving as vice commander, Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland.

Capt. Todd A. Figanbaum, selected for promotion to rear admiral (lower half), will be assigned as deputy director, Strategic Targeting and Nuclear Mission Planning, J-5N, U.S. Strategic Command, Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska. Figanbaum is currently serving as director, Submarine Officer Career Management and Distribution Division (PERS-42), Navy Personnel Command, Millington, Tennessee.

Capt. Bret M. Grabbe, selected for promotion to rear admiral (lower half), will be assigned as deputy chief of staff, Submarines, Maritime Command Headquarters (MARCOM); and commander, Submarines, NATO, Northwood, United Kingdom. Grabbe is currently serving as chief of staff, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, Pearl Harbor, Hawai.

Capt. Liam M. Hulin, selected for promotion to rear admiral (lower half), will be assigned as deputy director, Operations – Fire and Effects, U.S. Central Command, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida. Hulin is currently serving as executive officer to the commanding general, U.S. Special Operations Command, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida.

Capt. Brian T. Mutty, selected for promotion to rear admiral (lower half), is assigned as assistant chief of staff, J-3, Joint Forces Command, Naples, Naples, Italy. Mutty recently served as commanding officer, Surface Warfare Schools Command, Newport, Rhode Island.

Capt. Craig C. Sicola, selected for promotion to rear admiral (lower half), will be assigned as deputy director, Strategy, Plans and Policy (DJ5), U.S. Central Command, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida. Sicola is currently serving as assistant chief of staff for Education, Training, and Planning, Naval Air Forces/Naval Air Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, San Diego, California.

Capt. Peter D. Small, selected for promotion to rear admiral (lower half), will be assigned as deputy commander for Ship Design, Integration and Engineering, SEA-05, Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C. Small is currently serving as project manager, Program Executive Office, Attack Submarines, Washington, D.C.