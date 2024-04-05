Search

Navy Relieves Commander of Naval Medical Unit, South

April 5, 2024 5:50 PM
Capt. Franca Jones (left) and Capt. Abigail Marter (right) salute during the U.S. and Peruvian national anthems at U.S. Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) SOUTH’s change of command ceremony on July 7, 2023 in Callao, Peru.

The Navy on Friday relieved the commanding officer of Naval Medical Research Unit, South, the service announced.

The head of Naval Medical Research Command, Capt. Franca Jones, relieved Capt. Abigail Yablonsky Marter “due to a loss of confidence in her ability to command,” according to a Friday statement from the service.

A call to the Navy’s Bureau of Medicine and Surgery were not immediately returned.

“Capt. Marter will be temporarily reassigned to Naval Medical Research Command,” the statement reads.
“Navy Commanding Officers are held to the highest standards of personal and professional conduct. They are expected to uphold the highest standards of responsibility, reliability, and leadership, and the Navy holds them accountable when they fall short of meeting these standards.”

The executive officer of Naval Medical Unit, South, Cmdr. Michael Prouty, will serve as the interim officer.

Marter is in the Nurse Corps and had been the commanding officer of Naval Medical Research Unit, South, which is based in Peru, since July 2023. Prior to taking over the Naval Medical Research Unit, Marter was Naval Medical Research Command’s deputy commander, according to her service biography.

Mallory Shelbourne

Mallory Shelbourne

Mallory Shelbourne is a reporter for USNI News. She previously covered the Navy for Inside Defense and reported on politics for The Hill.
Follow @MalShelbourne

