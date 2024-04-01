USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: April 1, 2024

These are the approximate positions of the U.S. Navy’s deployed carrier strike groups and amphibious ready groups throughout the world as of April 1, 2024, based on Navy and public data. In cases where a CSG or ARG is conducting disaggregated operations, the chart reflects the location of the capital ship.

In Japan

USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) is in port in Yokosuka. The carrier is set to depart for the East Coast later this year. USS George Washington (CVN-73) will replace Reagan in Japan.

In the Philippine Sea

USS America (LHA-6) is operating in the Philippine Sea.

In the South China Sea

Aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) is underway in the South China Sea.

The carrier has been using older C-2A Greyhounds as a temporary carrier-onboard delivery vehicle while the CMV-22B fleet was grounded following the November crash of an Air Force MV-22B Osprey off the coast of Japan.

Earlier this month, the grounding of the Ospreys was lifted, and the Navy has begun recertifying crews and aircraft for the logistics operations.

Carrier Strike Group 9

Carrier

USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71), homeported at San Diego, Calif.

Carrier Air Wing 11

The “Fist of the Fleet” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 25 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.

The “Black Knights” of VFA 154 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.

The “Blue Blasters” of VFA 34 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Flying Checkmates” of VFA 211 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Rooks” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 137 – EA-18G – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.

The “Liberty Bells” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 115 – E-2D – from Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Calif.

The “Providers” of Fleet Logistics Squadron (VRC) 40 – C-2A – from Naval Station, Norfolk, Va.

The “Wolf Pack” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 75 – MH-60R – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

The “Eightballers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8 – MH-60S – from Naval Air Station North Island.

Cruiser

USS Lake Erie (CG-70), homeported at Naval Station San Diego, Calif.

Destroyer Squadron 23

Destroyer Squadron 23 is based in San Diego and is embarked on Theodore Roosevelt.

USS John S. McCain(DDG-56), homeported at Naval Station Everett, Wash.

USS Halsey(DDG-97), homeported at Naval Station San Diego, Calif.

USS Daniel Inouye (DDG-118), homeported at Naval Station Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

In the Pacific

USCGC Bertholf (WMSL-750) was in port at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, as of Monday.

USCGC Polar Star (WAGB-10) arrived in San Francisco on Sunday.

USCGC Harriet Lane (WMEC-903) arrived Majuro, Marshall Islands, on Saturday and departed on Monday. The cutter is on its first deployment since the cutter relocated to Hawaii.

In the Red Sea

U.S. ships continue to patrol the Red Sea as part of Operation Prosperity Guardian, the U.S.-led multinational effort to protect ships moving through the region. Houthi forces in Yemen continue to attack merchant shipping in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, while U.S. naval forces in the region have continued cBetween 6:00 and 10:56 p.m. (Sanaa time) on March 28, and for the second day in a row, United States Central Command successfully engaged and destroyed four unmanned aerial systems (UAS) launched by Iranian backed Houthi terrorists in Yemen. These UAS were aimed at a Coalition vessel and a U.S. warship and were engaged in self defense over the Red Sea. There were no injuries or damage reported to U.S. or coalition ships. strikes against Houthi weapons that U.S. Central Command says are a threat to naval and merchant ships. Houthi forces say they are targeting ships with connections to the United Kingdom, the U.S. and Israel.

As of Monday, the Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group was operating in the Red Sea.

Ike deployed on Oct. 14, while several of the carrier’s escorts left on Oct. 13. The carrier transited the Strait of Gibraltar on Oct. 28 and transited the Suez Canal on Nov. 4.

The U.N. Security Council on Jan. 10 approved a resolution calling on Yemen’s Houthi rebel group to “cease its brazen” attacks in the Red Sea.

Carrier Strike Group 2

Carrier

USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69), homeported at Norfolk, Va.

Carrier Air Wing 3

The “Gunslingers” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 105 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Fighting Swordsmen” of VFA 32 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Rampagers” of VFA 83 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Wildcats” of VFA 131 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Zappers” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 130 – EA-18G – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.

The “Screwtops” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 123 – E-2D – from Naval Air Station Norfolk, Va.

The “Rawhides” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40 – C-2A – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.

The “Swamp Foxes” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 74 – MH-60R – from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla.

The “Dusty Dogs” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 7 – MH-60S – from Naval Station Norfolk.

Cruiser

USS Philippine Sea (CG-58), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

Destroyer Squadron 22





Destroyer Squadron 22 is based in Norfolk, Va., and is embarked on Eisenhower.

USS Gravely(DDG-107), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

USS Mason(DDG-87), homeported at Naval Station Mayport, Fla.

On Saturday, Central Command (CENTCOM) forces destroyed two unmanned aerial systems (UAS) – one over the Red Sea and one in Yemen.

On Thursday, and for the second day in a row, CENTCOM forces destroyed four Houthi UAS aimed at a Coalition vessel and a U.S. warship.

On Wednesday, CENTCOM forces destroyed four long-range Houthi UASs aimed at a U.S. warship.

The Houthi UASs were destroyed in the Red Sea. Central Command did not identify which forces were invovled.

In the Persian Gulf

U.S. Coast Guard Sentinel-class Fast Response Cutters (FRCs) are forward-deployed to the region under Patrol Forces Southwest Asia (PATFORSWA). PATFORSWA deploys Coast Guard personnel and ships with U.S. and regional naval forces throughout the Middle East. Initially deployed in 2003 to support Operation Iraqi Freedom, PATFORSWA is now a permanent presence based out of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

In the Eastern Pacific

Amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD-4) was spotted returning to San Diego, Calif., last Monday, according to ship spotters. The big deck amphibious ship is slated to deploy later this month.

In the Eastern Atlantic

The ships carrying pieces to build a humanitarian aid pier in Gaza are in the midst of their journey across the Atlantic.

Five U.S. Army watercraft and a Marine Administration ready reserve transport ship are underway headed to the Eastern Mediterranean. USAV General Frank S. Benson (LSV-1) left Joint Base Langley-Eustis on March 9, and, as of Monday, it was in the vicinity of the Azores approaching the Strait of Gibraltar.

On March 12, USAV SP4 James A. Loux (LSV-6) and the smaller USAV Montorrey (LCU-2030), USAV Matamoros (LCU-2026) and USAV Wilson Wharf (LCU-2011) were sailing halfway across the Atlantic. The MARAD ship MV Roy P. Benavidez (TAKR-306) left on March 21 with the majority of the modular causeway pieces for the pier loaded aboard. As of Monday, Benavidez was sailing south of the Italian island of Sardinia.

Back on the East Coast, Military Sealift Command ships USNS 1st Lt. Baldomero Lopez (T-AK-3010) and USNS 2nd Lt. John P. Bobo (AK-3008) are loading parts of the Naval Beach Group One’s similar floating pier system to operate in tandem with the Army’s system.

The general concept will have the Army build a pier that will be anchored to the shore in Gaza with no U.S. personnel setting foot in Israel. The Navy will build a transfer point two to three miles offshore where cargo – likely originating in Cyprus – will be transferred to the Army watercraft to be taken to the pier.

Based on the initial timelines, the pier could be completed by mid-May.

In the Western Atlantic

USS Wasp (LHD-1) was spotted returning to Norfolk, Va., on Thursday, according to ship spotters.

In addition to these major formations, not shown are others serving in submarines, individual surface ships, aircraft squadrons, SEALs, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Forces, Seabees, EOD Mobile Units and more serving throughout the globe.