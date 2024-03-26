Coast Guard Leading Search and Rescue Effort After Container Ship Collapses Baltimore Bridge

This post will be updated with new information as it becomes available.

Coast Guard units are leading the search for survivors after a container ship hit and collapsed the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Md., early Tuesday, according to the service

As of Tuesday morning, as many as 20 people are missing, according to local officials. At about 1:30 a.m., the Singapore-flagged container ship MV Dali, affiliated with Danish shipping giant Maersk, collided with the interstate bridge over the Patapsco River. When the collision occurred, Dali was just south of the Dundalk Marine Terminal heading into the Chesapeake Bay.

Video of the collision shows Dali hitting a support beam of the bridge and then large chunks of the bridge fall into the river.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Maryland Secretary of Transportation Paul Wiedefeld said there were workers on the bridge at the time who were unaccounted for.

“This is an active search and rescue mission,” he told reporters.

BREAKING: Ship collides with Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, causing it to collapse pic.twitter.com/OcOrSjOCRn — BNO News (@BNONews) March 26, 2024

The Coast Guard is coordinating the search and rescue efforts with local, state and federal agencies.

“Response boat crews from Coast Guard Stations Curtis Bay and Annapolis have crews deployed to the incident for active search and rescue,” reads a Tuesday morning statement from the Coast Guard.

“A Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and Coast Guard investigators and pollution responders are also en route to the incident.”

A Navy spokeswoman told USNI News Tuesday morning that the service had not been yet tasked to assist following the collapse of the Key bridge.

Dali was operated by Synergy Marine under contract from Maersk and carrying Maersk cargo, according to a report from Trade Winds. As of Tuesday, the container ship was lodged under the remains of the bridge.

The following is the complete Tuesday statement from the U.S. Coast Guard.

BALTIMORE — The U.S. Coast Guard is coordinating with local, state, and federal agencies in response to the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse in Baltimore Tuesday morning.

Coast Guard watchstanders received a report into the Coast Guard Sector Maryland – National Capital Region command center at 1:27 a.m. reporting a 948-foot Singapore-flagged containership collided with the Francis Scott Key Bridge.

Additionally, it was reported that the bridge collapsed and there were reports of persons in the water.

Response boat crews from Coast Guard Stations Curtis Bay and Annapolis have crews deployed to the incident for active search and rescue.

A Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and Coast Guard investigators and pollution responders are also en-route to the incident.

An Urgent Marine Information Broadcast is issued regarding the incident and there has been a 2000-yard safety zone issued for the surrounding waters. Mariners are urged to avoid the area.