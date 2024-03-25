USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: March 25, 2024

These are the approximate positions of the U.S. Navy’s deployed carrier strike groups and amphibious ready groups throughout the world as of March 25, 2024, based on Navy and public data. In cases where a CSG or ARG is conducting disaggregated operations, the chart reflects the location of the capital ship.

Ships Underway

Total Battle Force Deployed Underway 293

(USS 233, USNS 60) 95

(USS 63, USNS 32) 53

(38 Deployed, 15 Local)

In Japan

USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) is in port in Yokosuka. The carrier is set to depart for the East Coast later this year. USS George Washington (CVN-73) will replace Reagan in Japan.

In the Philippine Sea

USS America (LHA-6) is operating with the U.S. destroyers USS Ralph Johnson (DDG-114) and USS Dewey (DDG-105) and the Kongo-class destroyer JS Kongo (DDG-173) in the Philippine Sea as of Sunday, according to information from U.S. 7th Fleet.

In the South China Sea

Aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) arrived Singapore on Wednesday for a regularly scheduled port visit and was spotted departing Singapore on Saturday, according to ship spotters.

The carrier has been using older C-2A Greyhounds as a temporary carrier-onboard delivery vehicle while the CMV-22B fleet was grounded following the November crash of an Air Force MV-22B Osprey off the coast of Japan.

Earlier this month, the grounding of the Ospreys was lifted and the Navy has begun recertifying crews and aircraft for the logistics operations.

Carrier Strike Group 9

Carrier

USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71), homeported at San Diego, Calif.

Carrier Air Wing 11

The “Fist of the Fleet” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 25 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.

The “Black Knights” of VFA 154 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.

The “Blue Blasters” of VFA 34 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Flying Checkmates” of VFA 211 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Rooks” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 137 – EA-18G – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.

The “Liberty Bells” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 115 – E-2D – from Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Calif.

The “Providers” of Fleet Logistics Squadron (VRC) 40 – C-2A – from Naval Station, Norfolk, Va.

The “Wolf Pack” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 75 – MH-60R – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

The “Eightballers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8 – MH-60S – from Naval Air Station North Island.

Cruiser

USS Lake Erie (CG-70), homeported at Naval Station San Diego, Calif.

Destroyer Squadron 23



Destroyer Squadron 23 is based in San Diego and is embarked on Theodore Roosevelt.

USS John S. McCain (DDG-56), homeported at Naval Station Everett, Wash.

USS Halsey (DDG-97), homeported at Naval Station San Diego, Calif.

USS Daniel Inouye (DDG-118), homeported at Naval Station Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

In the Western Pacific

The National Security Cutter USCGC Bertholf (WMSL-750) was operating near Guam as of Monday. USCGC Polar Star (WAGB-10) is in port in Dutch Harbor Alaska. USCGC Harriet Lane (WMEC-903) is underway on its first deployment since the cutter relocated to Hawaii. As of Monday, the cutter was underway in the Coral Sea.

In the Red Sea

U.S. ships are continuing to patrol the Red Sea as part of Operation Prosperity Guardian, the U.S.-led multinational effort to protect ships moving through the region. Houthi forces in Yemen continue to attack merchant shipping in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, while U.S. naval forces in the region have continued self-defense strikes against Houthi weapons that U.S. Central Command says are a threat to naval and merchant ships. Houthi forces say they are targeting ships with connections to the United Kingdom, the U.S. and Israel.

As of Monday, the Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group was operating in the Red Sea.

Ike deployed on Oct. 14, while several of the carrier’s escorts left on Oct. 13. The carrier transited the Strait of Gibraltar on Oct. 28 and transited the Suez Canal on Nov. 4.

The U.N. Security Council on Jan. 10 approved a resolution calling on Yemen’s Houthi rebel group to “cease its brazen” attacks in the Red Sea.

Carrier Strike Group 2

Carrier

USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69), homeported at Norfolk, Va.

Carrier Air Wing 3

The “Gunslingers” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 105 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Fighting Swordsmen” of VFA 32 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Rampagers” of VFA 83 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Wildcats” of VFA 131 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Zappers” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 130 – EA-18G – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.

The “Screwtops” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 123 – E-2D – from Naval Air Station Norfolk, Va.

The “Rawhides” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40 – C-2A – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.

The “Swamp Foxes” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 74 – MH-60R – from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla.

The “Dusty Dogs” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 7 – MH-60S – from Naval Station Norfolk.

Cruiser



USS Philippine Sea (CG-58), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

Destroyer Squadron 22

Destroyer Squadron 22 is based in Norfolk, Va., and is embarked on Eisenhower.

USS Gravely (DDG-107), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

USS Mason (DDG-87), homeported at Naval Station Mayport, Fla.

On Saturday, the Houthis launched five anti-ship ballistic missiles toward M/V Huang Pu, a Panamanian-flagged oil tanker that is owned and operated by Chinese companies.

A small fire broke out on the ship, which was extinguished. While the ship put out a distress call, no assistance was requested. The ship, which recently changed ownership from a British company, continued on its course.

Later that day, USS Carney (DDG-64) and other U.S. forces tracked six Houthi drones over the Red Sea, with five crashing into the water and the sixth flying into Yemen.

On Friday, Central Command forces destroyed four Houthi drones as well as conducted strikes against three Houthi underground storage facilities.

The Houthis also fired four anti-ship ballistic missiles toward the Red Sea, but they did not hit any ships.

On Thursday, a coalition aircraft destroyed a Houthi-launched unmanned surface vessel. Central Command did not provide additional details about the coalition aircraft.

Coalition forces also shot down two anti-ship ballistic missiles fired by the Houthis.

On Wednesday, an unidentified coalition aircraft shot down one unmanned aerial vehicle. CENTCOM forces also destroyed one unmanned surface vessel.

On Monday, CENTCOM forces successfully destroyed seven anti-ship missiles, three UAVs, and three weapons storage containers in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.

In the Persian Gulf

U.S. Coast Guard Sentinel-class Fast Response Cutters (FRCs) are forward-deployed to the region under Patrol Forces Southwest Asia (PATFORSWA). PATFORSWA deploys Coast Guard personnel and ships with U.S. and regional naval forces throughout the Middle East. Initially deployed in 2003 to support Operation Iraqi Freedom, PATFORSWA is now a permanent presence based out of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

In the Eastern Pacific

Amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD-4) was spotted departing San Diego, Calif., on Monday and off Camp Pendleton on Friday, according to ship spotters.

In the Middle Atlantic

The ships carrying pieces to build a humanitarian aid pier in Gaza are in the midst of their journey across the Atlantic.

Five U.S. Army watercraft and a Marine Administration ready reserve transport ship are underway headed to the Eastern Mediterranean. USAV General Frank S. Benson (LSV-1) left Joint Base Langley-Eustis on March 9 and as of Monday it was in the vicinity of the Azores.

On March 12, USAV SP4 James A. Loux (LSV-6) and the smaller USAV Montorrey (LCU-2030), USAV Matamoros (LCU-2026) and USAV Wilson Wharf (LCU-2011) were sailing halfway across the Atlantic. The MARAD ship MV Roy P. Benavidez (TAKR-306) left on March 21 with the majority of the modular causeway pieces for the pier loaded aboard.

Back on the East Coast, Military Sealift Command ships USNS 1st Lt. Baldomero Lopez (T-AK-3010) and USNS 2nd Lt. John P. Bobo (AK-3008) are loading parts of the Naval Beach Group One’s similar floating pier system to operate in tandem with the Army’s system.

The general concept will have the Army build a pier that will be anchored to the shore in Gaza with no U.S. personnel setting foot in Israel. The Navy will build a transfer point two to three miles offshore where cargo – likely originating in Cyprus – will be transferred to the Army watercraft to be taken to the pier.

Based on the initial timelines, the pier could be completed by mid-May.

In the Western Atlantic

USS Bataan (LHD-5) returned to Naval Station Norfolk, Va., after completing an extended deployment to the Middle East and the Eastern Mediterranean.

Aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75) was spotted returning to Norfolk, Va., on Friday, according to ship spotters.

In addition to these major formations, not shown are others serving in submarines, individual surface ships, aircraft squadrons, SEALs, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Forces, Seabees, EOD Mobile Units and more serving throughout the globe.