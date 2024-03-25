Fiscal Year 2025 Navy Unfunded Priorities List to Congress

The following is the Navy’s Fiscal Year 2025 unfunded priorities list, that was released on March 25, 2024.

Dear Mr. Chairman,

In accordance with 10U.S. Code § 222(a), I am submitting the enclosed list of Navy unfunded priorities for fiscal year (FY) 2025 that would complement the critical investments requested in the FY 2025 President’s Budget. I firmly support the FY 2025 President’s Budget as the best balance of resources needed to strengthen the Navy’s Warfighting, Warfighters, and Foundation, in compliance with the Fiscal Responsibility Act (FRA) spending caps. Should funding above the FRA caps become available, then this list informs Congress of my recommendation for additional investments to reduce risk in executing the National Defense Strategy and National Military Strategy. These unfunded items do not take priority over the FY 2025 President’s Budget and I urge Congress not to reduce the FY 2025 budget submission to support these unfunded items.

My top unfunded priority at this time is the FY24 National Security Supplemental Request, which included important investments for the Submarine Industrial Base (SIB) that would accelerate new construction delivery throughput and in-service submarine sustainment. Our FY 2025 President’s Budget is based on enacted appropriations for both the FY 2024 President’s Budget and National Security Supplemental. The FY 2025 request for SIB investments are thus distinct from and build upon the National Security Supplemental Request. If not appropriated in FY 2024, then this is my top unfunded priority for FY 2025.

In addition, complying with the FRA caps resulted in tough choices in order to prioritize our ability to deploy and fight in this decade, invest in our warfighters, and build our industrial base. The remaining unfunded priorities are executable ways to enhance the FY 2025 President’s Budget with additional investments, including military construction projects. My list primarily focuses on ways to accelerate capabilities to the Fleet if funded in FY 2025 and emergent needs since completion of the budget process. For example, my top military construction priority is the Water Treatment Plant in Honolulu, whose planning and design were too preliminary to fund during the budget process, but has subsequently been matured to enable award in FY 2025 if funded. Providing a reliable water source for our military members, their families, and the people of Hawaii remains a high priority for me.

I will deliver additional details on the risk reduced in executing the National Defense Strategy and National Military Strategy via classified addendum. A similar letter has also been sent to the other congressional defense committees. I deeply appreciate your support of America’s Warfighting Navy.

[signed]

L. M. Franchetti

