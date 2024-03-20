Navy Removes Special Warfare Group 8 Commodore from Command

Naval Special Warfare Command commander Rear Adm. Keith Davids relived the commodore of Naval Special Warfare Group Eight Wednesday, citing a loss of confidence.

The Special Warfare Command release does not indicate where Capt. Richard Zaszewski, who took on the command in August 2021, according to his releasable biography, will go. Deputy Commodore Capt. Stig Sanness assumed the commodore duties.

“There is no impact to NSWG-8’s mission readiness,” reads the release.

There are no additional details about what led to the loss of confidence in Zaszewski’s ability to command.

Zaszewski’s career has mostly been in special warfare since he commissioned into the Navy through the Villanova University Reserve Officer Training Corps. He reported to his first East Coast-based special warfare unit in May 1998.

Since then, he has been a part of nine other special warfare units. His releasable biography does not indicate which units or what billets he had.

Prior to taking over as commodore of Naval Special Warfare Group Eight, Zaszewski was at the Joint Special Operations Command in Fort Bragg, N.C.

Over his career, Zaszewski has been awarded a Silver Star, three Bronze Stars and a Legion of Merit, among other commendations.