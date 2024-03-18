USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: March 18, 2024

These are the approximate positions of the U.S. Navy’s deployed carrier strike groups and amphibious ready groups throughout the world as of March 18, 2024, based on Navy and public data. In cases where a CSG or ARG is conducting disaggregated operations, the chart reflects the location of the capital ship.

In Japan

USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) is in port in Yokosuka. The carrier is set to depart for the East Coast later this year. USS George Washington (CVN-73) will replace Reagan in Japan.

In Okinawa

Big deck amphibious warship USS America(LHA-6) departed Sasebo, Japan, on Thursday.

In the South China Sea

Aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) is operating in the South China Sea near Singapore.

The carrier has been using older C-2A Greyhounds as a temporary carrier-onboard delivery vehicle while the CMV-22B fleet was grounded following the November crash of an Air Force MV-22B Osprey off the coast of Japan. While the military has recently lifted the grounding guidance, Navy Vice Adm. Daniel Cheever, commander of Naval Air Forces, told reporters Wednesday that the Navy CMV-22s returning to flight would be a “crawl, walk, run incremental approach. There will first be enhanced maintenance checks,” Cheever said. The Navy then plans to do functional flight checks done by its most experienced pilots. “Return to flight is not the same as return to mission,” Cheever said. He added it will be weeks, if not months, before CMV-22 pilots and crews will be again transporting personnel and equipment to aircraft carriers.

Carrier Strike Group 9

Carrier



USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71), homeported at San Diego, Calif.

Carrier Air Wing 11



The “Fist of the Fleet” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 25 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.

The “Black Knights” of VFA 154 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.

The “Blue Blasters” of VFA 34 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Flying Checkmates” of VFA 211 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Rooks” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 137 – EA-18G – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.

The “Liberty Bells” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 115 – E-2D – from Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Calif.

The “Providers” of Fleet Logistics Squadron (VRC) 40 – C-2A – from Naval Station, Norfolk, Va.

The “Wolf Pack” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 75 – MH-60R – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

The “Eightballers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8 – MH-60S – from Naval Air Station North Island.

Cruiser



USS Lake Erie (CG-70), homeported at Naval Station San Diego, Calif.

Destroyer Squadron 23





Destroyer Squadron 23 is based in San Diego and is embarked on Theodore Roosevelt.

USS John S. McCain (DDG-56), homeported at Naval Station Everett, Wash.

USS Halsey (DDG-97), homeported at Naval Station San Diego, Calif.

USS Daniel Inouye (DDG-118), homeported at Naval Station Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

In the Western Pacific

The National Security Cutter USCGC Bertholf (WMSL-750) arrived Singapore on Thursday for a regularly scheduled port visit. As of Monday the cutter was operating near Indonesia.

USCGC Polar Star (WAGB-10) departed Yokosuka on Friday en route to its homeport in Seattle. USCGC Harriet Lane (WMEC-903) is underway on its first deployment since the cutter relocated to Hawaii. The ship made a port call to Cairns, Australia, on Thursday.

In the Red Sea

U.S. ships are continuing to patrol the Red Sea as part of Operation Prosperity Guardian, the U.S.-led multinational effort to protect ships moving through the region. Houthi forces in Yemen continue to attack merchant shipping in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, while U.S. naval forces in the region have continued self-defense strikes against Houthi weapons that U.S. Central Command says are a threat to naval and merchant ships. Houthi forces say they are targeting ships with connections to the United Kingdom, the U.S. and Israel.

As of Monday, the Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group was operating in the Red Sea.

Ike deployed on Oct. 14, while several of the carrier’s escorts left on Oct. 13. The carrier transited the Strait of Gibraltar on Oct. 28 and transited the Suez Canal on Nov. 4.

The U.N. Security Council on Jan. 10 approved a resolution calling on Yemen’s Houthi rebel group to “cease its brazen” attacks in the Red Sea.

Carrier Strike Group 2

Carrier

USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69), homeported at Norfolk, Va.

Carrier Air Wing 3



The “Gunslingers” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 105 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Fighting Swordsmen” of VFA 32 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Rampagers” of VFA 83 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Wildcats” of VFA 131 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Zappers” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 130 – EA-18G – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.

The “Screwtops” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 123 – E-2D – from Naval Air Station Norfolk, Va.

The “Rawhides” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40 – C-2A – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.

The “Swamp Foxes” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 74 – MH-60R – from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla.

The “Dusty Dogs” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 7 – MH-60S – from Naval Station Norfolk.

Cruiser

USS Philippine Sea (CG-58), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

Destroyer Squadron 22

Destroyer Squadron 22 is based in Norfolk, Va., and is embarked on Eisenhower.

USS Gravely (DDG-107), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

USS Mason (DDG-87), homeported at Naval Station Mayport, Fla.

On Saturday, the Houthis launched two drones toward the Red Sea. Central Command forces, not identified in the news release, shot down one UAV while the other likely crashed into the Red Sea.

Later on Saturday, U.S. forces in CENTCOM destroyed five unmanned surface vessels and one drone in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.

On Friday, the Houthis fired three anti-ship ballistic missiles toward the Red Sea, but they did not hit any ships.

On late Thursday and into Friday, the Houthis fired two anti-ship ballistic missiles toward the Red Sea, but they did not hit any U.S. or coalition ships.

Additionally, Central Command forces destroyed nine anti-ship missiles and two unmanned aerial vehicles in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen over the weekend.

In the Gulf of Aden

On late Thursday and into Friday, the Houthis fired two anti-ship ballistic missiles toward the Gulf of Aden. There were no injuries or damage reported to U.S. or coalition ships.

In the Persian Gulf

U.S. Coast Guard Sentinel-class Fast Response Cutters (FRCs) are forward-deployed to the region under Patrol Forces Southwest Asia (PATFORSWA). PATFORSWA deploys Coast Guard personnel and ships with U.S. and regional naval forces throughout the Middle East. Initially deployed in 2003 to support Operation Iraqi Freedom, PATFORSWA is now a permanent presence based out of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

In the Western Atlantic

The Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit returned home to the East Coast on Saturday after more than eight months deployed to the Middle East and Mediterranean Sea. The ARG – USS Bataan (LHD-5), USS Carter Hall (LSD-50) and USS Mesa Verde (LPD-19) – deployed in July, with Bataan and Mesa Verde leaving from Naval Station Norfolk, Va., while Carter Hall left from Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, Va.

Embarked units include Amphibious Squadron 8, 26th MEU (SOC), Fleet Surgical Team 8, Tactical Air Control Squadron 21, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 26, Assault Craft Unit 2, Assault Craft Unit 4 and Beach Master Unit 2. The 26th MEU (SOC), based at Camp Lejeune, N.C., includes Battalion Landing Team 1st Battalion, 6th Marines; Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 162 (Reinforced) and Combat Logistics Battalion 22.

Aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75) was spotted departing Norfolk, Va., on Sunday, according to ship spotters.

In addition to these major formations, not shown are others serving in submarines, individual surface ships, aircraft squadrons, SEALs, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Forces, Seabees, EOD Mobile Units and more serving throughout the globe.