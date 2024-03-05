Marine Corps Commandant Gen. Eric Smith is fully back to work after recovering from a cardiac episode last year, the service announced Tuesday evening.

Smith made his official return to his position as the top officer of the Marine Corps on Tuesday, the service said in a news release. “The Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Christopher J. Mahoney, who has been performing the duties of Commandant since November 3, continues to serve in his role as Assistant Commandant,” the release reads.

“General Smith and his family appreciate the full support of Congress, the leadership at the Department of Defense, Department of the Navy, the Joint Force, and all who extended them their well wishes during his recovery.” Smith was hospitalized at the end of October after experiencing cardiac arrest on Oct. 29. He had surgery in early January to repair a congenital heart defect that was found after the October cardiac arrest. At the time Smith experienced cardiac arrest, he had been performing both his job as commandant and the assistant commandant duties because of stalled nominations due to Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) hold on unanimous consent on confirming nominees by the Senate.

Mahoney was sworn in as the assistant commandant several days after Smith's episode and had been serving as the acting commandant since then.



