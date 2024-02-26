USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: Feb. 26, 2024

These are the approximate positions of the U.S. Navy’s deployed carrier strike groups and amphibious ready groups throughout the world as of Feb. 26, 2024, based on Navy and public data. In cases where a CSG or ARG is conducting disaggregated operations, the chart reflects the location of the capital ship.

In Japan

USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) is in port in Yokosuka. The carrier is set to depart for the East Coast later this year. USS George Washington (CVN-73) will replace Reagan in Japan.

The big deck amphibious warship USS America (LHA-6) was seen operating in Sagami Bay, Japan by ship spotters on Monday.

In the Philippine Sea

Aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) is operating in the Philippine Sea.

The carrier is using older C-2A Greyhounds as a temporary carrier-onboard delivery vehicle while the CMV-22B fleet is grounded following the November crash of an Air Force MV-22B Osprey off the coast of Japan.

Carrier Strike Group 9

Carrier

USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71), homeported at San Diego, Calif.

Carrier Air Wing 11



The “Fist of the Fleet” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 25 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.

The “Black Knights” of VFA 154 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.

The “Blue Blasters” of VFA 34 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Flying Checkmates” of VFA 211 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Rooks” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 137 – EA-18G – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.

The “Liberty Bells” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 115 – E-2D – from Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Calif.

The “Providers” of Fleet Logistics Squadron (VRC) 40 – C-2A – from Naval Station, Norfolk, Va.

The “Wolf Pack” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 75 – MH-60R – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

The “Eightballers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8 – MH-60S – from Naval Air Station North Island.

Cruiser

USS Lake Erie (CG-70), homeported at Naval Station San Diego, Calif.

Destroyer Squadron 23



Destroyer Squadron 23 is based in San Diego and is embarked on Theodore Roosevelt.

USS John S. McCain (DDG-56), homeported at Naval Station Everett, Wash.

USS Halsey (DDG-97), homeported at Naval Station San Diego, Calif.

USS Daniel Inouye (DDG-118), homeported at Naval Station Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

In the South Pacific

USCGC Polar Star (WAGB-10) is en route Yokosuka, Japan after making a port visit to Auckland, New Zealand Feb. 19 to 25.

In the Mediterranean Sea

The Bataan Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) continues to operate in the Eastern Mediterranean. The Pentagon has officially extended the deployment of the ARG and the embarked 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit in the Mediterranean Sea amid growing regional turmoil, according to a defense official.

Embarked units include Amphibious Squadron 8, 26th MEU (SOC), Fleet Surgical Team 8, Tactical Air Control Squadron 21, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 26, Assault Craft Unit 2, Assault Craft Unit 4 and Beach Master Unit 2. The 26th MEU (SOC), based at Camp Lejeune, N.C., includes Battalion Landing Team 1st Battalion, 6th Marines; Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 162 (Reinforced) and Combat Logistics Battalion 22.

Among the many missions Marines are trained in is evacuating civilians from conflict zones. USNI News visited the unit last April during a noncombatant evacuation drill in North Carolina.

In the Gulf of Aden

Houthi forces in Yemen continue to attack merchant shipping in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, while U.S. naval forces in the region have continued self-defense strikes against Houthi weapons that U.S. Central Command says are a threat to naval and merchant ships.

On Saturday, Houthis launched one anti-ship ballistic missile likely targeting M/V Torm Thor, a United States-flagged, owned, and operated chemical/oil product tanker in the Gulf of Aden. The missile hit the water, causing no damage or injuries to the ship’s crew. The same day USS Mason (DDG-87) shot down an anti-ship ballistic missile fired by the Houthis, according to a separate Central Command release. Central Command assessed that the missile was likely targeting MV Torm Thor.

On Wednesday, Houthis fired two anti-ship ballistic missiles from southern Yemen into the Gulf of Aden. The missiles impacted MV Islander, a Palau-flagged, U.K.-owned, cargo carrier, causing one minor injury and some damage. The ship is continuing its voyage.

In the Red Sea

As of Monday, the Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group was operating in the Red Sea.

Ike deployed on Oct. 14, while several of the carrier’s escorts left on Oct. 13. The carrier transited the Strait of Gibraltar on Oct. 28 and transited the Suez Canal on Nov. 4.

The U.N. Security Council on Jan. 10 approved a resolution calling on Yemen’s Houthi rebel group to “cease its brazen” attacks in the Red Sea.

Announced on Dec. 18, Operation Prosperity Guardian is a multinational push to ensure freedom of navigation in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden under the structure of the existing Combined Task Force 153.

Carrier

USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69), homeported at Norfolk, Va.

Carrier Air Wing 3

The “Gunslingers” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 105 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Fighting Swordsmen” of VFA 32 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Rampagers” of VFA 83 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Wildcats” of VFA 131 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Zappers” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 130 – EA-18G – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.

The “Screwtops” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 123 – E-2D – from Naval Air Station Norfolk, Va.

The “Rawhides” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40 – C-2A – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.

The “Swamp Foxes” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 74 – MH-60R – from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla.

The “Dusty Dogs” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 7 – MH-60S – from Naval Station Norfolk.

Cruiser

USS Philippine Sea (CG-58), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

Destroyer Squadron 22

Destroyer Squadron 22 is based in Norfolk, Va., and is embarked on Eisenhower.

USS Gravely (DDG-107), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

USS Mason (DDG-87), homeported at Naval Station Mayport, Fla.

U.S. ships are continuing to patrol the Red Sea as part of Operation Prosperity Guardian, the U.S.-led effort to protect ships moving through the region. Houthi forces say they are targeting ships with connections to the United Kingdom, the U.S. and Israel.

Late on Saturday, the U.S. and U.K. hit 18 Houthi targets in a third round of strikes to undercut the group’s ability to target merchant and naval targets in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. The strikes focused on eight locations that contained underground weapons storage facilities, drone systems, air defense systems, radars, a helicopter and missile storage facilities, according to a news release from U.S. Central Command.

Also on Saturday, U.S. Central Command forces shot down two one-way attack unmanned aerial vehicles over the southern Red Sea in self-defense. A third UAV crashed from an assessed in-flight failure.

On Friday, unidentified Central Command forces destroyed seven Houthi anti-ship cruise missiles, according to a Friday news release. Forces also shot down three Houthi drones between 3:30 and 5 a.m., according to an earlier Friday release.

On Thursday, Central Command forces, not identified in the release, struck four Houthi drones and two mobile anti-ship cruise missiles that were prepared to launch.

On Wednesday, U.S. aircraft and a coalition warship shot down six Iranian-backed Houthi one-way attack drones in the Red Sea.

On Tuesday, U.S. Central Command forces conducted four self-defense strikes against seven mobile Houthi anti-ship cruise missiles and one mobile anti-ship ballistic missile launcher that were prepared to launch toward the Red Sea. During this timeframe CENTCOM forces shot down a one-way attack unmanned aircraft system in self-defense.

Also on Tuesday, USS Laboon (DDG-58) identified one anti-ship cruise missile headed in its direction and subsequently shot down the ASCM.

On Monday, U.S. CENTCOM forces located and destroyed a surface-to-air missile launcher in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen. One additional anti-ship ballistic missile was launched but did not impact any commercial or coalition ships.

Later that day, a one-way attack unmanned aerial vehicle struck M/V Navis Fortuna, a Marshall Islands-flagged, U.S.-owned, bulk carrier, causing minor damage and no injuries. The ship continued its voyage toward Italy.

In the Persian Gulf

U.S. Coast Guard Sentinel-class Fast Response Cutters (FRCs) are forward-deployed to the region under Patrol Forces Southwest Asia (PATFORSWA). PATFORSWA deploys Coast Guard personnel and ships with U.S. and regional naval forces throughout the Middle East. Initially deployed in 2003 to support Operation Iraqi Freedom, PATFORSWA is now a permanent presence based out of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

In San Diego

Aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) pulled into its homeport on Friday, U.S. 3rd Fleet announced.

Vinson arrived at Naval Air Station North Island in California after operating for four months in the Indo-Pacific. The carrier is not set to enter a maintenance period immediately and still available for national tasking.

Carrier Strike Group 1

Carrier

USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70), homeported at San Diego, Calif.

Carrier Air Wing 2



The “Bounty Hunters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 2 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.

The “Stingers” of VFA 113 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.

The “Warhawks” of VFA 97 – F-35C – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.

The “Golden Dragons” of VFA 192 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.

The “Gauntlets” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 136 – EA-18G – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.

The “Black Eagles” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 113 – E-2D – from Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Calif.

The “Titans” of Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 30 – CMV-22B – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

The “Blue Hawks” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 78 – MH-60R – from Naval Air Station North Island.

The “Black Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 4 – MH-60S – from Naval Air Station North Island.

Cruiser

USS Princeton (CG-59), homeported at Naval Station San Diego, Calif.

Destroyer Squadron 1

Destroyer Squadron 1 is based in San Diego and was embarked on Carl Vinson.

USS Hopper (DDG-70), homeported at Naval Station Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

USS Kidd (DDG-100), homeported at Naval Station Everett, Wash.

USS Sterett (DDG-104), homeported at Naval Station San Diego, Calif.

USS William P. Lawrence (DDG-110), homeported at Naval Station Pearl Harbor.

In the Atlantic

Aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75) returned to Norfolk, Virginia on Sunday. USS George Washington (CVN-73) is underway off the East Coast.

In addition to these major formations, not shown are others serving in submarines, individual surface ships, aircraft squadrons, SEALs, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Forces, Seabees, EOD Mobile Units and more serving throughout the globe.