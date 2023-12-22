Search

Report to Congress on Constellation-class Frigate Program (FFG-62)

December 22, 2023 7:58 AM - Updated: December 22, 2023 8:03 AM

The following is the Dec. 20, 2023 Congressional Research Service report, Navy Constellation (FFG-62) Class Frigate (Previously FFG[X]) Program: Background and Issues for Congress.

From the report

The Navy began procuring Constellation (FFG-62) class frigates (FFGs) in FY2020, and a total of four have been procured through FY2023, at a rate of one ship per year. Current Navy plans call for procuring a total of 20 FFG-62s. The Navy’s proposed FY2024 budget requests $2,173.7 million (i.e., about $2.2 billion) for the procurement of the fifth and sixth ships in the program. The Navy’s FY2024 budget submission programs the procurement of an additional six FFG-62s during the period FY2025-FY2028 in annual quantities of 1-2-1-2.

FFG-62s are being built by Fincantieri/Marinette Marine (F/MM) of Marinette, WI. F/MM was awarded a fixed-price incentive (firm target) contract for Detail Design and Construction (DD&C) for up to 10 ships in the program—the lead ship plus nine option ships.

The FFG-62 program presents several potential oversight issues for Congress, including the following:

  • the Navy’s emerging force-level goal for frigates and other small surface combatants, and the potential impact this might have on the total number of FFG-62s to be procured and annual FFG-62 procurement quantities;
  • the potential for cost growth in the FFG-62 program, particularly after the first 10 ships in the program;
  • whether and when to introduce a second shipyard into the FFG-62 program;
  • the number of vertical launch system (VLS) missile tubes in the FFG-62 design; and
  • technical risk in the FFG-62 program.

Download the document here.

U.S. Naval Institute Staff

