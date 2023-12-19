Navy Flag Officer Assignments

The following is a list of Navy flag assignments issued by the Department of Defense on Dec. 18, 2023.

Rear Adm. (lower half) Amy N. Bauernschmidt is assigned as deputy commander, Seventh Fleet, Yokosuka, Japan.

Rear Adm. (lower half) Walter D. Brafford is assigned as commander, Naval Medical Forces Support Command, with additional duties as Chief of the Dental Corps, Fort Sam Houston, Texas.

Rear Adm. (lower half) Thomas J. Dickinson is assigned as commander, Naval Surface Warfare Center/Commander, Naval Undersea Warfare Center, Washington, D.C.

Rear Adm. (lower half) Thomas A. Donovan is assigned as deputy director, Global Operations, J39, Joint Staff, Washington, D.C.

Rear Adm. (lower half) Frederic C. Goldhammer is assigned as deputy director for Political-Military Affairs (Asia), J5, Joint Staff, Washington, D.C.

Rear Adm. (lower half) Robert J. Hawkins is assigned as deputy assistant director, Operations, Strategy, and Education and Training, Defense Health Agency, with additional duties as Chief of the Navy Nurse Corps, Falls Church, Virginia.

Rear Adm. (lower half) Joshua Himes is assigned as vice director for Intelligence, J-2, Joint Staff, Washington, D.C.

Rear Adm. (lower half) Ian L. Johnson is assigned as commander, Navy Region Southeast, Jacksonville, Florida.

Rear Adm. (lower half) Neil A. Koprowski is assigned as commander, Navy Region Korea; commander, U.S. Naval Forces Korea; and commander, Naval Component, U.S. Forces Korea, United Nations Command, Korea, Pusan, Korea.

Rear Adm. (lower half) Paul J. Lanzilotta is assigned as director, Fleet Integrated Readiness and Analysis, N02R, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, Norfolk, Virginia.

Rear Adm. (lower half) Joshua Lasky is assigned as deputy commander, U.S. Naval Forces, U.S. Central Command; and deputy commander Fifth Fleet, Manama, Bahrain.

Rear Adm. (lower half) Donald W. Marks is assigned as commander, Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center, San Diego, California.

Rear Adm. (lower half) Craig T. Mattingly is assigned as commander, Naval Service Training Command, Great Lakes, Illinois.

Rear Adm. (lower half) Andrew T. Miller is assigned as commander, Undersea Warfighting Development Center, Groton, Connecticut.

Rear Adm. (lower half) Kurtis A. Mole is assigned as deputy commander, Tenth Fleet, Fort Meade, Maryland.

Rear Adm. (lower half) Lincoln M. Reifsteck is assigned as program manager, AUKUS, Integration and Acquisition, Washington, D.C.

Rear Adm. (lower half) Frank G. Schlereth III is assigned as senior defense official/Defense Attaché – Israel, Tel Aviv, Israel.

Rear Adm. (lower half) Thomas E. Shultz is assigned as deputy director, Policy, Plans, Strategy, Capabilities and Resources (J-5/8), U.S. European Command, Stuttgart, Germany.

Rear Adm. (lower half) Kevin R. Smith is assigned as program executive officer, Unmanned and Small Combatants, Washington, D.C.

Rear Adm. (lower half) Michael T. Spencer is assigned as commander, Naval Aviation Warfighting Development Center, Fallon, Nevada.

Rear Adm. (lower half) Julie M. Treanor is assigned as deputy chief of staff for Fleet Ordnance and Supply/Fleet Supply Officer, N41, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, Norfolk, Virginia.

Rear Adm. (lower half) Todd S. Weeks is assigned as program executive officer, Undersea Warfare Systems, Washington, D.C.

Rear Adm. (lower half) Todd E. Whalen is assigned as president, Board of Inspection and Survey, Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Rear Adm. (lower half) Dianna Wolfson is assigned as fleet maintenance officer, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, Norfolk, Virginia.

Rear Adm. (lower half) Forrest O. Young is assigned as director, Operations and Plans, N3, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations, Washington, D.C.

Rear Adm. (lower half) John E. Byington is assigned as deputy commander, Navy Space Command, Fort Meade, Maryland.

Rear Adm. (lower half) Jeffrey A. Jurgemeyer is assigned as reserve vice commander, U.S. Naval Forces, U.S. Central Command, Fifth Fleet, Manama, Bahrain.

Rear Adm. (lower half) Richard S. Lofgren is assigned as reserve vice commander, U.S. Fourth Fleet, Mayport, Florida.

Rear Adm. (lower half) David E. Ludwa is assigned as reserve deputy for Fleet Readiness and Logistics, N4R, U.S. Naval Forces Europe/U.S. Naval Forces Africa, Naples, Italy.

Rear Adm. (lower half) Michael S. Mattis is assigned as commander, Task Force 66 (TF 66); and director, Strategic Effects, U.S. Naval Forces, Europe/U.S. Naval Forces, Africa Naples, Italy.

Rear Adm. (lower half) Richard W. Meyer is assigned as deputy commander, Third Fleet, San Diego, California.

Rear Adm. (lower half) Peter K. Muschinske is assigned as deputy chief of chaplains for Total Force; and deputy director of Religious Ministries, N097C, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations, Washington, D.C.

Rear Adm. (lower half) John A. Robinson III is assigned as vice chief of information, Washington, D.C.

Rear Adm. (lower half) Bryon T. Smith is assigned as reserve vice commander, Second Fleet, Norfolk, Virginia.

Rear Adm. (lower half) Michael R. Vanpoots is assigned as deputy/reserve deputy commander, Submarine Force Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia.

Rear Adm. (lower half) Marc F. Williams is assigned as deputy commander, Navy Closure Task Force – Red Hill, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.