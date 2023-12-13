The following is the Dec. 8, 2023, People’s Liberation Army Navy promotional video “Always Ready,” which depicts a Chinese guided-missile destroyer and a coastal anti-ship battery threatening an unspecified warship operating in the Western Pacific.

From the PLA description of the video

“No one is allowed to encroach upon China’s territorial sea, not even an inch!” China’s territorial sea brooks no encroachment. The Chinese PLA Navy has the resolve, confidence and ability to expel all incoming enemies! The Network Department of the Chinese PLA News Media Center produced and released a bilingual short video clip Always Ready, paying tribute to the Chinese PLA Navy who has been faithfully safeguarding China’s territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests at all times.”