This post has been updated with an additional statement from U.S. Central Command.

Destroyer USS Carney (DDG-64) shot down three drones in the Red Sea on Sunday while responding to distress calls from several commercial vessels that were attacked by missiles originating in Yemen, according to U.S. Central Command.

“At approximately 9:15 a.m. Sanaa time, Carney detected an anti-ship ballistic missile attack fired from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen toward the M/V Unity Explorer, impacting in the vicinity of the vessel,” CENTCOM said in a statement.

Several hours later, Carney downed a drone originating from a Houthi-controlled part of Yemen.

“The drone was headed toward Carney although its specific target is not clear. We cannot assess at this time whether the Carney was a target of the UAVs. There was no damage to the U.S. vessel or injuries to personnel,” the statement continued.

About a half hour after Carney shot down the first drone, Unity Explorer put out a distress call, saying a missile originating from Houthi-controlled Yemen hit the bulk carrier. While evaluating damage to Unity Explorer, Carney shot down another drone. There was no damage to the destroyer and no injuries on either ship, but Unity Explorer sustained “minor damage” in the earlier missile strike, according to the CENTCOM statement.

About three hours later, a missile from a Houthi-controlled part of Yemen hit a second commercial ship, M/V Number 9. The ship sustained some damage, but did not experience any casualties.

While CENTCOM described the M/V Number 9 as a Bermuda and U.K.-owned ship, according to vesselfinder.com, the ship is owned by Singapore-based Pacific Pacific International Lines Pte Ltd.

One hour after the attack on M/V Number 9, bulk carrier M/V Sophie II put out a distress call after getting hit by a missile while operating in the Red Sea.

“Carney again responded to the distress call and reported no significant damage. While en route to render support, Carney shot down a UAV headed in its direction. Sophie II is a Panamanian flagged bulk carrier, crewed by sailors from eight countries,” the statement reads.

CENTCOM did not disclose the ownership of Sophie II, but vesselfinder.com lists the owner as Kyowa Kisen/Green Spanker. Green Spanker is based in Panama, while Kyowa Kisen is based in Tokyo.

While the ownership of commercial vessels can be opaque, the Houthis’ recent attacks have been targeting Israeli-linked commercial ships.

U.S. destroyers operating in the region have shot down multiple drones over the last few weeks amid an uptick in incidents that have coincided with Israel’s strikes on Hamas. Israel’s strikes have been in retaliation for the terrorist group’s Oct. 7 attacks that killed approximately 1,200 people in southern Israel.

Israel’s strikes have killed more than 15,500 people in Gaza, the Palestinian territory governed by Hamas, according to a Dec. 3 report in The New York Times. Hamas and Israel were in a temporary ceasefire from Nov. 24 through Nov. 30.

In the statement, CENTCOM described the Sunday attacks as “a direct threat to international commerce and maritime security.”

“They have jeopardized the lives of international crews representing multiple countries around the world. We also have every reason to believe that these attacks, while launched by the Houthis in Yemen, are fully enabled by Iran. The United States will consider all appropriate responses in full coordination with its international allies and partners,” the statement reads.

While CENTCOM said Unity Explorer’s ownership is based out of the United Kingdom, ship tracking website Balticshipping.com lists the bulk carrier as owned by Tel Aviv-based Ray Shipping.

The website also correctly identified the ownership of M/V Central Park, a tanker owned by an Israeli businessman that alleged Somali pirates attempted to hijack last week. During that incident, the crew of USS Mason (DDG-87) and its embarked helicopter chased the hijackers’ skiff and detained them.

Meanwhile, aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69) intercepted an Iranian drone that was “operating in an unsafe and unprofessional manner” over the Persian Gulf while the carrier conducted flight operations, U.S. Central Command said Saturday.

Carney shot down an Iranian-made KAS-04 unmanned aerial vehicle last week while the destroyer was escorting a U.S. oil tanker and a U.S.-flagged commercial ship, USNI News previously reported. The drone came from a Houthi-controlled part of Yemen. Eisenhower experienced an unsafe pass from an Iranian drone last week during its transit into the Persian Gulf.

