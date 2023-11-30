USS Carney Shot Down an Iranian KAS-04 Drone, Says CENTCOM

USS Carney (DDG-64) shot down an Iranian-produced drone Wednesday while escorting a U.S. oiler and a U.S.-flagged commercial ship, U.S. Central Command said in a Wednesday statement on X, the site formerly known as Twitter.

Central Command identified an Iranian-produced drone, shot from a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen, as a KAS-04 unmanned aerial vehicle, according to the CENTCOM statement. While the target is unknown, the drone came toward Carney, which shot it down over the Red Sea, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh told reporters Thursday.

“It was a drone that we know was headed in the general direction of the carny and was engaged because the commander of the ship obviously felt that it was a threat,” Singh said. “And so they did take it down.”

Singh could not give more details about what Carney used to shoot down the drone.

Carney, which is currently operating out of Central Command, was escorting an unnamed commercial ship carrying military supplies to the region, as well as USNS Supply, according to the CENTCOM statement.

Singh did not provide details about where the commercial ship was heading or where the military weapons were being shipped.

This is the second time that Carney has shot down at least one drone fired from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen. USS Thomas Hudner (DDG-116) has also intercepted drones that have flown close to the ship, USNI News previously reported.