USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: Nov. 27, 2023

These are the approximate positions of the U.S. Navy's deployed carrier strike groups and amphibious ready groups throughout the world as of Nov. 27, 2023, based on Navy and public data.

In Japan



The Reagan Carrier Strike Group (CSG) returned to its homeport in Yokosuka on Nov. 19.

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea gave remarks before serving Thanksgiving dinner to sailors aboard USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) on Nov. 23.

USS America (LHA-6) is in Sasebo, Japan.

In the East China Sea



USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) and the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is in the East China Sea, according to Stars and Stripes.

“Aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson, guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett and destroyer USS Kidd trained southeast of Jeju Island alongside the South Korean and Japanese destroyers Sejong the Great and JS Kirisame,” reported Stars and Stripes.

The CSG deployed on Oct. 12 and recently completed the ANNUALEX 2023 Exercise and made a port call to Busan, South Korea over Thanksgiving.

Franchett, met with Korea Chief of Naval Operations ADM Yang Yong-mo aboard Carl Vinson on Friday.

Carrier Strike Group 1

Carrier



USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70), homeported at San Diego, Calif.

Carrier Air Wing 2

The “Bounty Hunters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 2 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.

The “Stingers” of VFA 113 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore

The “Warhawks” of VFA 97 – F-35C – from Naval Air Station Lemoore

The “Golden Dragons” of VFA 192 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore

The “Gauntlets” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 136 – EA-18G – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.

The “Black Eagles” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 113 – E-2D – from Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Calif.

The “Titans” of Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 30 – CMV-22B – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

The “Blue Hawks” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 78 – MH-60R – from Naval Air Station North Island

The “Black Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 4 – MH-60S – from Naval Air Station North Island

Cruiser



USS Princeton (CG-59), homeported at Naval Station San Diego, Calif.

Destroyer Squadron 1



Destroyer Squadron 1 is based in San Diego and is embarked on Carl Vinson.

USS Hopper (DDG-70) homeported at Naval Station Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

USS Kidd (DDG-100), homeported at Naval Station Everett, Wash.

USS Sterett (DDG-104), homeported at Naval Station San Diego, Calif.

USS William P. Lawrence (DDG-110), homeported at Naval Station Pearl Harbor.

In the South China Sea

Guided-missile USS Hopper (DDG-70) conducted a freedom of navigation operation in the Paracel Islands on Friday, U.S. 7th Fleet announced.

The ship sailed through the islands that are claimed by China, Vietnam and Taiwan, but are controlled by Beijing.

“All three claimants require either permission or advance notification before a military vessel or warship engages in ‘innocent passage’ through their territorial sea, in violation of international law,” reads the statement from 7th Fleet.

“By engaging in innocent passage without giving prior notification to or asking permission from any of the claimants, the United States challenged these unlawful restrictions imposed by the PRC, Taiwan, and Vietnam.”

Under international law, a warship can transit through a nation’s territorial waters “so long as it is not prejudicial to the peace, good order or security of the coastal state,” according to Article 19 of the United Nations Law of the Sea Convention.

The People’s Liberation Army protested the transit, calling the operation a “major violation of China’s safety.”

In the Philippines

Service members from the United States, Philippines, Japan, and the Republic of Korea, along with observers from the United Kingdom, completed training exercise KAMANDAG 7 last week. The bilateral KAMANDAG exercise has occurred annually since 2016.

Marine Rotational Force Southeast Asia, headquartered at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, CA, led the Marine Corps’ participation in KAMANDAG 7.

In Honiara, Guadalcanal, Solomon Islands

USNS Mercy (T-AH-19) is anchored off of Honiara, Guadalcanal, Solomon Islands, which marks the next phase of the Pacific Partnership 24-1 (PP 24-1) mission. Mercy is there as the 2023 Pacific games, a multisport event for Oceana countries and territories being held in Honiara, takes place between Nov. 19 and Dec. 2. Most of the sports venues were built by China.

China’s hospital ship, Peace Ark, called on Honiara in August.

Following the devastation of the Dec. 2004 tsunami that swept through parts of South and Southeast Asia, Pacific Partnership began in 2006 as an annual military-led humanitarian mission.

“Each year the mission team works collectively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific,” according to a statement from U.S. Indo-Pacific Command.

Honiara looks out at Iron Bottom Sound. Iron Bottom Sound “is the name given by allied sailors to the body of water at the southern end of the Slot between Guadalcanal, Savo Island, and Florida Island where dozens of ships were sunk in the series of naval battles in 1942-1943. Honiara’s airport – just east of town – was the site of the WWII Battle of Henderson Field.

In the Eastern Mediterranean Sea

USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78) and its escorts are underway in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group’s presence in the Eastern Mediterranean is meant to deter Hezbollah, Iran and other actors from joining the war between Hamas and Israel. Hamas is a State Department-designated terrorist group that started ruling the occupied territory Gaza after Israel withdrew troops and settlers in 2005.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin extended the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group’s deployment in the Mediterranean, USNI News reported.

Also in the Eastern Mediterranean is the U.S. 6th Fleet command ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC-20).

San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS Mesa Verde (LPD-19) and embarked 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) Bravo Command Element are also in the Mediterranean Sea. Mesa Verde is part of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group (ARG). USS Bataan (LHD-5) and USS Carter Hall (LSD-50), the other two ships in the Bataan ARG, are currently operating in the U.S. 5th Fleet.

Carrier Strike Group 12



Carrier



USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78), homeported at Norfolk, Va.

Carrier Air Wing 8



The “Ragin’ Bulls” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 37 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Blacklions” of VFA 213 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Oceana

The “Golden Warriors” of VFA 87 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana

The “Tomcatters” of VFA 31 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana

The “Gray Wolves” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 142 – EA-18G – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.

The “Bear Aces” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 124 – E-2D – from Naval Air Station Norfolk, Va.

The “Rawhides” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40 – C-2A – from Naval Air Station Norfolk

The “Spartans” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 70 – MH-60R – from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla.

The “Tridents” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 9 – MH-60S – from Naval Air Station Norfolk

Cruiser



USS Normandy (CG-60), homeported at Norfolk, Va.

Destroyer Squadron 2



Destroyer Squadron 2 is based in Norfolk, Va., and is embarked on Ford.

USS Ramage (DDG-61) homeported at Norfolk.

USS McFaul (DDG-74) homeported at Norfolk.

USS Thomas Hudner (DDG-116), homeported at Mayport, Fla.

In the Red Sea

The Navy is holding five people who are suspects in the attempted Sunday hijacking of the merchant tanker M/V Central Park, a defense official confirmed to USNI News on Sunday.

The tanker was sailing in the Gulf of Aden when the pirates tried to take control of the ship. The crew sheltered in an armored citadel and the pirates fled to Yemen.

Guided-missile destroyer USS Mason (DDG-87) and an unidentified Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force ship responded to the incident, the defense official confirmed. The crew of Mason pursued the skiff as it headed toward Yemen with the ship’s embarked helicopter and ultimately detained the five for questioning, USNI News reported.

In a statement, U.S. Central Command confirmed the basic details of the incident.

“On Nov. 26, the USS Mason (DDG-87), with allied ships from our coalition counter-piracy task force, and associated aircraft responded to a distress call from the M/V Central Park, a commercial vessel, that they were under attack by an unknown entity,” reads a late Sunday statement from CENTCOM.

“Upon arrival, coalition elements demanded release of the vessel. Subsequently, five armed individuals debarked the ship and attempted to flee via their small boat. Mason pursued the attackers resulting in their eventual surrender. The crew of the M/V Central Park is currently safe.”

Central Park is a Liberian-flagged tanker that is owned by Israeli business magnate Eyal Ofer’s Zodiac Maritime, according to Reuters. Ofer’s company owned MT Mercer Street, a Liberian-flagged tanker that was attacked by a drone in 2021 off the coast of Oman. Two crew members were killed in that attack.

U.S. Central Command said Houthi forces fired missiles near Mason and Central Park early Monday local time.

“At approximately 0141 on Nov. 27 Sanaa time, two ballistic missiles were fired from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen toward the general location of USS Mason (DDG-87) and M/V Central Park. The missiles landed in the Gulf of Aden approximately ten nautical miles from the ships. USS Mason, which is part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, was concluding its response to the M/V Central Park distress call at the time of the missile launches. There was no damage or reported injuries from either vessel during this incident,” CENTCOM said in the statement.

Incidents in the Red Sea have coincided with Israel’s continued strikes on Hamas in retaliation for the terrorist group’s Oct. 7 attacks that killed approximately 1,200 people in southern Israel and kidnapping nearly 240 more. Since the initial attack, Israel’s strikes have killed more than 14,000 people in Gaza, the Palestinian territory governed by Hamas, the New York Times reported Saturday.

The DoD attributes the attacks to Iran-backed or Iranian proxy groups. The Pentagon said they are not connected to the Israel-Hamas war, although the strikes against U.S. forces started 10 days after Hamas attacked Israel. The ensuing conflict against Hamas in Gaza is currently in a cease fire with hostage exchanges occurring over the past several days.

U.S. and coalition forces in Iraq and Syria came under attack four separate times on Thanksgiving Day, according to CNN.

The Bataan Amphibious Ready Group is in the Red Sea. Bataan and Carter Hall, with elements of the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit embarked, are in the northern Red Sea as part of the U.S. naval buildup in the region.

Bataan and Carter Hall entered the Red Sea from the Gulf of Aden on Friday, Oct. 27, according to ship spotters. The 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit is embarked across Bataan, Carter Hall and Mesa Verde.

Among many missions for which Marines are trained is evacuating civilians in conflict zones. USNI News visited the unit in April during an non-combatant Evacuation Operation (NEO) in North Carolina.

Embarked units include Amphibious Squadron 8, 26th MEU (SOC), Fleet Surgical Team 8, Tactical Air Control Squadron 21, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 26, Assault Craft Unit 2, Assault Craft Unit 4, and Beach Master Unit 2. The 26th MEU (SOC), based at Camp Lejeune, N.C., includes Battalion Landing Team 1st Battalion, 6th Marines; Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 162 (Reinforced) and Combat Logistics Battalion 22.

In the Persian Gulf

USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69) transited the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday, U.S. Central Command announced on X, formerly Twitter.

This is the first time a U.S. aircraft carrier has sailed in the Persian Gulf since USS Nimitz (CVN-68) operated there in late 2020, according to the USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker. The other ships accompanying Ike were guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea (CG 58), guided-missile destroyers USS Gravely (DDG 107) and USS Stehem (DDG-63), and the French frigate Languedoc (D 653).

USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69) deployed on Oct. 14, while several of the carrier’s escorts left on Oct. 13. The carrier transited the Strait of Gibraltar on Oct 28. and transited the Suez Canal on Nov. 4.

U.S. Central Command announced that an Ohio-class submarine arrived in its area of responsibility, earlier this month. The submarine was later confirmed as USS Florida (SSG-728). These SSGNs carry up to 154 Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles.

Carrier Strike Group 2

Carrier



USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69), homeported at Norfolk, Va.

Carrier Air Wing 3



The “Gunslingers” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 105 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Fighting Swordsmen” of VFA 32 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Rampagers” of VFA 83 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Wildcats” of VFA 131 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Zappers” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 130 – EA-18G – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.

The “Screwtops” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 123 – E-2D – from Naval Air Station Norfolk, Va.

The “Rawhides” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40 – C-2A – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.

The “Swamp Foxes” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 74 – MH-60R – from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla.

The “Dusty Dogs” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 7 – MH-60S – from Naval Station Norfolk.

Cruiser

USS Philippine Sea (CG-58), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

Destroyer Squadron 22



Destroyer Squadron 22 is based in Norfolk, Va., and is embarked on Eisenhower.

USS Gravely (DDG-107), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

USS Mason (DDG-87), homeported at Naval Station Mayport, Fla.

U.S. Coast Guard Sentinel-class Fast Response Cutters (FRCs) are forward-deployed to the region under Patrol Forces Southwest Asia (PATFORSWA). PATFORSWA deploys Coast Guard personnel and ships with U.S. and regional naval forces throughout the Middle East. Initially deployed in 2003 to support Operation Iraqi Freedom, PATFORSWA is now a permanent presence based out of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

In Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

USCGC Healy (WAGB-20) pulled into Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Nov. 9. Healy is conducting a circumnavigation deployment that started in Seattle, Wash.

In the Middle Pacific

After a port call in Pearl Harbor, USCGC Polar Star (WAGB-10) is back underway for its annual trip to McMurdo Sound in Antarctica.

In the Eastern Pacific

USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) returned to port briefly on Saturday with its air wing embarked. TR was spotted outbound from San Diego on Nov. 24 and is expected to resume training and conduct carrier qualifications this week off the coast of San Diego, Calif., in the Southern California Operating Areas.

In addition to these major formations, not shown are others serving in submarines, individual surface ships, aircraft squadrons, SEALs, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Forces, Seabees, EOD Mobile Units and more serving throughout the globe.