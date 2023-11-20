USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: Nov. 20, 2023

These are the approximate positions of the U.S. Navy’s deployed carrier strike groups and amphibious ready groups throughout the world as of Nov. 20, 2023, based on Navy and public data. In cases where a CSG or ARG is conducting disaggregated operations, the chart reflects the location of the capital ship. This post has been updated to include more information on deployed and underway ships.

In Japan

USS America (LHA-6) is in Sasebo, Japan, according to AIS.

The Reagan Carrier Strike Group (CSG) returned to its homeport in Yokosuka on Nov. 19.

Carrier Strike Group 5



Aircraft Carrier

USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) returned to its homeport in Yokosuka, Japan.

Carrier Air Wing 5

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, based at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, was embarked aboard Ronald Reagan. Its total of nine squadrons and detachments have now returned to their home fields in Japan:

The “Royal Maces” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 27 – from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan.

The “Diamondbacks” of VFA-102 from MCAS Iwakuni.

The “Eagles” of VFA-115 from MCAS Iwakuni.

The “Dambusters” of VFA-195 from MCAS Iwakuni.

The “Shadowhawks” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 141 – from MCAS Iwakuni.

The “Tiger Tails” of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 125 – from MCAS Iwakuni.

The “Providers” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 30 – Detachment 5 – from MCAS Iwakuni.

The “Golden Falcons” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12 – from Naval Air Facility Atsugi, Japan.

The “Saberhawks” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77 – from Naval Air Facility Atsugi.

Cruisers



USS Robert Smalls (CG-62) returned to its homeport in Yokosuka, Japan.

Destroyer Squadron 15

USS Rafael Peralta (DDG-115) returned to its homeport in Yokosuka, Japan.

In the Philippine Sea

USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) and the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group deployed on Oct. 12. The CSG is operating in the Philippine Sea, continuing the Annualex 2023 Exercise.

“Naval forces from Australia, Canada, Japan, and the U.S. have joined together to conduct multilateral exercise Annual Exercise (ANNUALEX) 2023 in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 11, 2023,” U.S. 7th Fleet said in a statement.

“Led by CSG-1, U.S. Navy units participating in ANNUALEX include aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70), Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Jefferson City (SSN-759), Ticonderoga class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG-59), Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 1’s Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Hopper (DDG-70), USS Sterett (DDG-104) of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 1, Henry J. Kaiser-class Fleet replenishment ship USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO-199), motor tanker ship MT SLNC Goodwill (T-AOT-5419); and nine squadrons of embarked Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 2.”

Carrier Strike Group 1

Carrier

USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70), homeported at San Diego, Calif.

Carrier Air Wing 2

The “Bounty Hunters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 2 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.

The “Stingers” of VFA 113 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore

The “Warhawks” of VFA 97 – F-35C – from Naval Air Station Lemoore

The “Golden Dragons” of VFA 192 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore

The “Gauntlets” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 136 – EA-18G – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.

The “Black Eagles” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 113 – E-2D – from Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Calif.

The “Titans” of Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 30 – CMV-22B – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

The “Blue Hawks” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 78 – MH-60R – from Naval Air Station North Island

The “Black Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 4 – MH-60S – from Naval Air Station North Island

Cruiser



USS Princeton (CG-59), homeported at Naval Station San Diego, Calif.

Destroyer Squadron 1

Destroyer Squadron 1 is based in San Diego and is embarked on Carl Vinson.

USS Hopper (DDG-70), homeported at Naval Station Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

USS Kidd (DDG-100), homeported at Naval Station Everett, Wash.

USS Sterett (DDG-104), homeported at Naval Station San Diego, Calif.

USS William P. Lawrence (DDG-110), homeported at Naval Station Pearl Harbor.

In the Philippines

Service members from the United States, Philippines, Japan and the Republic of Korea, along with observers from the U.K., began training exercise KAMANDAG 7 on Nov. 9 to improve multinational military readiness, partnership and mutual capabilities. The bilateral KAMANDAG exercise has occurred annually since 2016.

“The exercise, scheduled from November 9 to 20, has been conducted at various training sites throughout Luzon, Batanes, Zamboanga, Tawi-Tawi, and Palawan. During KAMANDAG 7, approximately 950 members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and 850 U.S. Marines from across I and III Marine Expeditionary Forces are training alongside the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force and the Republic of Korea Marines,” reads a statement from the Marines. “The United Kingdom Armed Forces brought observers to KAMANDAG 7. Participation from the JGSDF, the Republic of Korea, and observers from the U.K. in this year’s iteration underscored the global importance of maritime security, demonstrating our combined commitment to maintaining stability and peace across the Indo-Pacific region.”

Marine Rotational Force Southeast Asia, headquartered at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, CA, led the Marine Corps’ participation in KAMANDAG 7.

In Honiara, Solomon Islands

USNS Mercy (T-AH-19) arrived in Honiara, Solomon Islands, which marks the next phase of the Pacific Partnership 24-1 (PP 24-1) mission. Honiara looks out at Iron Bottom Sound.

“Iron Bottom Sound” is the name given by allied sailors to the body of water at the southern end of the Slot between Guadalcanal, Savo Island, and Florida Island where dozens of ships were sunk in the series of naval battles in 1942-1943. Honiara’s airport – just east of town – was the site of the WWII Battle of Henderson Field,” according to Navy History and Heritage Command.

In the Eastern Mediterranean Sea

USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78) and its escorts are underway in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group’s presence in the Eastern Mediterranean is meant to deter Hezbollah, Iran and other actors from joining the war between Hamas and Israel. Hamas is a State Department-designated terrorist group that started ruling the occupied territory Gaza after Israel withdrew troops and settlers in 2005.

Last week, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin extended the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group’s deployment in the Mediterranean, USNI News reported today.

Also in the Eastern Mediterranean is U.S. 6th Fleet command ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC-20).

San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS Mesa Verde (LPD-19) and embarked 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) Bravo Command Element are in the Mediterranean Sea. Mesa Verde is part of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group (ARG). USS Bataan (LHD-5) and USS Carter Hall (LSD-50), the other two ships in the Bataan ARG, are currently operating in the U.S. 5th Fleet.

Carrier Strike Group 12

Carrier

USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78), homeported at Norfolk, Va.

Carrier Air Wing 8

The “Ragin’ Bulls” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 37 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Blacklions” of VFA 213 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Oceana

The “Golden Warriors” of VFA 87 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana

The “Tomcatters” of VFA 31 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana

The “Gray Wolves” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 142 – EA-18G – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.

The “Bear Aces” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 124 – E-2D – from Naval Air Station Norfolk, Va.

The “Rawhides” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40 – C-2A – from Naval Air Station Norfolk

The “Spartans” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 70 – MH-60R – from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla.

The “Tridents” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 9 – MH-60S – from Naval Air Station Norfolk

Cruiser

USS Normandy (CG-60), homeported at Norfolk, Va.

Destroyer Squadron 2

Destroyer Squadron 2 is based in Norfolk, Va., and is embarked on Ford.

USS Ramage (DDG-61) homeported at Norfolk.

USS McFaul (DDG-74) homeported at Norfolk.

USS Thomas Hudner (DDG-116), homeported at Mayport, Fla.

In the Gulf of Oman

The Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is operating in the Gulf of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz.

USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69) deployed on Oct. 14, while several of the carrier’s escorts left on Oct. 13. The carrier transited the Strait of Gibraltar on Oct 28. and transited the Suez Canal on Nov. 4.

U.S. Central Command said that an Ohio-class submarine arrived in its area of responsibility. The submarine was later confirmed as USS Florida (SSG-728). These SSGNs carry up to 154 Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles.

On Nov. 8, Houthi rebels shot down a U.S. MQ-9 Reaper off the coast of Yemen over the Red Sea, a defense official confirmed to USNI News. The defense official did not give additional details on the MQ-9 or potential recovery efforts. The Air Force has long used Reapers for surveillance and strike missions in the region.

Earlier in October, USS Carney (DDG-64) shot down a number of Houthi-launched missiles and drones that were headed in the direction of Israel. But the Pentagon could not confirm the targets, USNI News previously reported.

The DoD attributes the attacks to Iran-backed or Iranian proxy groups. The Pentagon said they are not connected to the Israel-Hamas war, although the strikes against U.S. forces started 10 days after Hamas invaded Israel and killed at least 1,200 Israelis, while kidnapping 240 more. In retaliation, Israel has invaded Gaza to eliminate Hamas.

According to DoD, “U.S. Military forces conducted precision strikes on Nov 12 on facilities in eastern Syria used by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Iran-affiliated groups in response to continued attacks against U.S. personnel in Iraq and Syria. The strikes were conducted against a training facility and a safe house near the cities of Abu Kamal and Mayadin, respectively.”

Carrier Strike Group 2

Carrier

USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69), homeported at Norfolk, Va.

Carrier Air Wing 3

The “Gunslingers” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 105 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Fighting Swordsmen” of VFA 32 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Rampagers” of VFA 83 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Wildcats” of VFA 131 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Zappers” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 130 – EA-18G – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.

The “Screwtops” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 123 – E-2D – from Naval Air Station Norfolk, Va.

The “Rawhides” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40 – C-2A – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.

The “Swamp Foxes” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 74 – MH-60R – from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla.

The “Dusty Dogs” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 7 – MH-60S – from Naval Station Norfolk.

Cruiser

USS Philippine Sea (CG-58), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

Destroyer Squadron 22

Destroyer Squadron 22 is based in Norfolk, Va., and is embarked on Eisenhower.

USS Gravely (DDG-107), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

USS Mason (DDG-87), homeported at Naval Station Mayport, Fla.

ITS Virginio Fasan (F 591), homeported at La Spezia, Italy

In the Red Sea

According to Stars and Stripes, “Yemen’s Houthi rebels seized an Israeli-linked cargo ship in a crucial Red Sea shipping route Sunday and took its 25 crew members hostage, officials said, raising fears that regional tensions heightened over the Israel-Hamas war were playing out on a new maritime front.”

Destroyer USS Thomas Hudner (DDG-116), operating in the Middle East, shot down a Yemeni drone in the Red Sea on Wednesday, the Pentagon said in a statement.

“On Nov. 15th and while transiting the international waters of the Red Sea, the crew of the USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) engaged a drone that originated from Yemen and was heading in the direction of the ship,” reported USNI News.

“Hudner‘s crew engaged and shot down the drone to ensure the safety of U.S. personnel. There were no U.S. casualties or any damage to the ship.”

Hudner is operating in U.S. Central Command, disaggregated from the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group. As of Monday, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78) was operating in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, which is under U.S. European Command rather than U.S. Central Command.

The Bataan Amphibious Ready Group is in the Red Sea. Bataan and Carter Hall, with elements of the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit embarked, are in the northern Red Sea as part of the U.S. naval buildup in the region.

Bataan and Carter Hall entered the Red Sea from the Gulf of Aden on Friday, Oct. 27, according to ship spotters. The 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit is embarked across Bataan, Carter Hall and Mesa Verde.

Among many missions for which Marines are trained is evacuating civilians in conflict zones. USNI News visited the unit in April during an exercise Non-combatant Evacuation Operation (NEO) in North Carolina.

Embarked units include Amphibious Squadron 8, 26th MEU (SOC), Fleet Surgical Team 8, Tactical Air Control Squadron 21, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 26, Assault Craft Unit 2, Assault Craft Unit 4, and Beach Master Unit 2. The 26th MEU (SOC), based at Camp Lejeune, N.C., includes Battalion Landing Team 1st Battalion, 6th Marines; Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 162 (Reinforced) and Combat Logistics Battalion 22.

In the Persian Gulf

U.S. Coast Guard Sentinel-class Fast Response Cutters (FRCs) are forward-deployed to the region under Patrol Forces Southwest Asia (PATFORSWA). PATFORSWA deploys Coast Guard personnel and ships with U.S. and regional naval forces throughout the Middle East. Initially deployed in 2003 to support Operation Iraqi Freedom, PATFORSWA is now a permanent presence based out of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

In Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

USCGC Healy (WAGB-20) pulled into Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Nov. 9. Healy is conducting a circumnavigation deployment that started in Seattle, Wash.

In the Eastern Pacific

USS Boxer (LHD-4) is operating off the coast of San Diego, Calif., in the Southern California Operating Areas. USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) returned to port on Saturday with its air wing embarked after conducting carrier qualifications last week.

USCGC Polar Star (WAGB-10) began its journey to toward Antarctica in support of its yearly trip to McMurdo Sound.

In addition to these major formations, not shown are others serving in submarines, individual surface ships, aircraft squadrons, SEALs, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Forces, Seabees, EOD Mobile Units and more serving throughout the globe.