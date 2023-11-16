Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Eric Smith will undergo a procedure to repair a bicuspid aortic valve in his heart, according to the Marine Corps’ most recent update on the head of the service.

Smith was released from inpatient care at a Washington, D.C., hospital on Wednesday where he had been receiving care following a cardiac arrest event on Oct. 29, according to the release. Smith’s doctors believe the bicuspid aortic valve directly attributed to his cardiac arrest, reads the statement. Smith was hospitalized after experiencing cardiac arrest while jogging near his quarters in Southeast Washington, D.C.

A bicuspid heart valve is a congenital condition where the aortic valve has two leaflets, small parts of the valve, instead of the normal three, according to Johns Hopkins Hospital.

The condition is usually present in a person from birth and is more common in boys. While a small portion of people have bicuspid valves, the condition is one of the most common congenital heart defects, according to the hospital. The condition can lead to aortic stenosis, where the valve does not open as easily, leading to the heart’s left side having to work harder, The condition can also cause a leaky aortic valve, where blood flows back into the heart instead of to the rest of the body.

Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Christopher Mahoney is currently performing the duties of the commandant while Smith recovers.

“Gen. Mahoney and I see eye to eye on the strategic direction of our Corps and we are fortunate to be surrounded by a Marine Corps family filled with America’s finest leaders,” Smith said in the statement. “We continue to focus on finding the right balance between modernizing through Force Design and our day-to-day crisis response mission, while also on taking care of our Marines and sailors.”

Nov. 16, 2023

Gen. Smith and his wife, Trish, remain incredibly thankful for the continued outpouring of support from family, friends and colleagues. They appreciate everyone’s continued respect for their privacy ahead of Gen. Smith’s procedure and full recovery.

