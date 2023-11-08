Gen. Eric Smith Moves to Inpatient Rehab to Return to ‘Full Duty Status Sooner’

Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Eric Smith is moving to inpatient rehabilitation following his hospitalization after a cardiac arrest last month, the Marine Corps announced on Wednesday.

Smith was hospitalized on Oct. 29 after experiencing cardiac arrest while jogging near his quarters in Southeast Washington, D.C.

“Based on his baseline physical health and his rapid improvement over the last week, his medical team has recommended that he transition to inpatient rehabilitation to expedite his recovery,” reads the statement from the service.

“They are confident that with focused attention and daily interaction, he will be back to full duty status sooner than if utilizing outpatient rehabilitation.”

While he is recovering, Gen. Christopher Mahoney, recently sworn in as the assistant commandant of the Marine Corps, is performing the duties of both commandant and ACMC.

“My recovery is going well, and I look forward to getting back in the fight as soon as I can. Until that time, our Corps is in Gen. Mahoney’s capable hands,” Smith said in the Marine Corps release.

Smith included a message on the occasion of Friday’s Marine Corps birthday.

“What’s more important is that I join all Marines in celebrating 248 years of our beloved Corps. Like many of you, I’ve celebrated our birthday in a variety of ‘climes and places’ over the years, but what matters most is that we’re together as a family—spiritually, if not physically,” reads the statement.

“I’d ask you to take a moment to reach out to your brothers and sisters sitting next to you, as well as those you may not have connected with in a while. Have fun, and Happy Birthday Marines!”

