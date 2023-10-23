USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: Oct. 23, 2023

These are the approximate positions of the U.S. Navy’s deployed carrier strike groups and amphibious ready groups throughout the world as of Oct. 23, 2023, based on Navy and public data. In cases where a CSG or ARG is conducting disaggregated operations, the chart reflects the location of the capital ship.

Ships Underway

Total Battle Force Deployed Underway 291

(USS 232, USNS 59) 105

(USS 74, USNS 31) 82

(62 Deployed, 20 Local)

Ships Deployed by Fleet

2nd Fleet 3rd Fleet 4th Fleet 5th Fleet 6th Fleet 7th Fleet Total 0 5 1 15 24 60 105

In Sasebo, Japan

The America Amphibious Ready Group is in Sasebo, Japan.

In the Philippine Sea

USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) and other ships with the Reagan Carrier Strike Group (CSG) are underway in the Philippine Sea

In the South China Sea

A Philippine supply boat collided on Sunday with a China Coast Guard vessel attempting to block it during an operation to resupply the grounded landing ship tank BRP Sierra Madre (LS57) at Second Thomas Shoal in the disputed Spratly Islands, reported USNI News.

“The provocative, irresponsible, and illegal action of CCGV 5203 imperiled the safety of the crew of Unaiza May 2,” reads the statement the Philippines’ National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea.

The Philippines established a permanent outpost on Second Thomas Shoal in 1999, when the Armed Forces of the Philippines beached the World War II-era Sierra Madre. A rotating detachment of Philippine Marines maintain the outpost.

“The deteriorating condition of the ship and shortage of storage space necessitate regular monthly resupply missions. China, which also claims the shoal, has accused the Philippines of using the resupply missions as cover to bring in construction materials to strengthen and expand the outpost there. The Philippines has denied the accusation, claiming that past materials shipments were only for repair works to maintain a minimum level of habitability on the ship,” reported USNI News.

In the Arabian Sea

Sailors assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 26 and Marines assigned to the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit perform maintenance on aircraft and helicopters aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD-5) in the Gulf of Oman, Oct. 15, 2023. US Navy PhotoUSS Bataan (LHD-5) and USS Carter Hall (LSD-50), with elements of the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit embarked, are in the Arabian Sea near Gulf of Aden and headed toward the Eastern Mediterranean Sea as part of the U.S. naval buildup in the region.

The ships’ arrival in the region earlier this year is the first time an Amphibious Ready Group has been in U.S. 5th Fleet since the Essex Amphibious Ready Group departed in January 2022.

Embarked units include Amphibious Squadron 8, 26th MEU (SOC), Fleet Surgical Team 8, Tactical Air Control Squadron 21, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 26, Assault Craft Unit 2, Assault Craft Unit 4 and Beach Master Unit 2. The 26th MEU (SOC), based at Camp Lejeune, N.C., includes Battalion Landing Team 1st Battalion, 6th Marines; Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 162 (Reinforced) and Combat Logistics Battalion 22.

Meanwhile, U.S. Coast Guard Sentinel-class Fast Response Cutters (FRCs) are forward-deployed to the region under Patrol Forces Southwest Asia (PATFORSWA). PATFORSWA deploys Coast Guard personnel and ships with U.S. and regional naval forces throughout the Middle East. Initially deployed in 2003 to support Operation Iraqi Freedom, PATFORSWA is now a permanent presence based out of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

In the Red Sea

USS Carney (DDG-64) transited the Suez Canal on Oct. 18 and the very next day “shot down” three missiles and an estimated eight drones from Houthi-controlled territory in Yemen, reported USNI News.

In the Eastern Mediterranean Sea

USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78) and its escorts are underway in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group’s presence in the Eastern Mediterranean is meant to deter Hezbollah, Iran, and other actors from joining the war between Hamas and Israel. Hamas is a State Department-designated terrorist group that became the ruling government of the occupied territory Gaza after Israel withdrew troops and settlers in 2005.

Last week, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin extended the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group’s deployment in the Mediterranean. The Dwight D. Eisenhower CSG is now headed to U.S. Central Command.

San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS Mesa Verde (LPD-19) and embarked 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) Bravo Command Element are in the Mediterranean Sea. Mesa Verde is part of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group (ARG). Bataan and Carter Hall, the other two ships in the Bataan ARG, are currently operating in U.S. 5th Fleet.

Carrier Strike Group 12

Carrier



USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78), homeported at Norfolk, Va.

Carrier Air Wing 8

The “Ragin’ Bulls” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 37 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Blacklions” of VFA 213 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Golden Warriors” of VFA 87 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Tomcatters” of VFA 31 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Gray Wolves” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 142 – EA-18G – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.

The “Bear Aces” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 124 – E-2D – from Naval Air Station Norfolk, Va.

The “Rawhides” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40 – C-2A – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.

The “Spartans” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 70 – MH-60R – from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla.

The “Tridents” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 9 – MH-60S – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.

Cruiser



USS Normandy (CG-60), homeported at Norfolk, Va.

Destroyer Squadron 2

Destroyer Squadron 2 is based in Norfolk, Va., and is embarked on Ford.

USS Ramage (DDG-61) homeported at Norfolk.

USS McFaul (DDG-74) homeported at Norfolk.

USS Thomas Hudner (DDG-116), homeported at Mayport, Fla.

In Reykjavik, Iceland

USCGC Healy (WAGB-20) is in Reykjavik as part of a circumnavigation deployment that started in Seattle, Wash.

In the Middle Atlantic

Austin announced on Saturday night that the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group (CSG) will operate in Central Command, not in the Eastern Mediterranean, as previously announced. USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69) and the Dwight D. Eisenhower CSG deployed on Saturday, Oct. 14.

Carrier Strike Group 2

Carrier



USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69), homeported at Norfolk, Va.

Carrier Air Wing 3



The “Gunslingers” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 105 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Fighting Swordsmen” of VFA 32 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Rampagers” of VFA 83 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Wildcats” of VFA 131 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Zappers” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 130 – EA-18G – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.

The “Screwtops” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 123 – E-2D – from Naval Air Station Norfolk, Va.

The “Rawhides” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40 – C-2A – from Naval Air Station Norfolk, Va.

The “Swamp Foxes” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 74 – MH-60R – from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla.

The “Dusty Dogs” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 7 – MH-60S – from Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

Cruiser



USS Philippine Sea (CG-58), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

Destroyer Squadron 22

Destroyer Squadron 22 is based in Norfolk, Va., and is embarked on Eisenhower.

USS Gravely (DDG-107), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

USS Mason (DDG-87), homeported at Naval Station Mayport, Fla.

ITS Virginio Fasan (F 591), homeported at La Spezia, Italy

In the Western Atlantic

USS George Washington (CVN-73) is underway in the Virginia Capes.

In the Eastern Pacific

U.S. Coast Guard cutters USCGC Alder (WLB-216) and USCGC Terrell Horne (WPC-1131) are in the Eastern Pacific Ocean as part of a new effort to inspect fishing and transshipment operations at sea in the South Pacific Regional Fisheries Management Organization (SPRFMO) Convention Area, according to U.S. Southern Command.

Illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing has replaced piracy as the leading global maritime security threat, USNI News reported last month.

In the Middle Pacific

USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) and the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group deployed last week and are operating near the Hawaiian islands, USNI News has learned.

Carrier Strike Group 1

Carrier



USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70), homeported at San Diego, Calif.

Carrier Air Wing 2

The “Bounty Hunters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.

The “Stingers” of VFA 113 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore

The “Warhawks” of VFA 97 – F-35C – from Naval Air Station Lemoore

The “Golden Dragons” of VFA 192 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore

The “Gauntlets” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 136 – EA-18G – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.

The “Black Eagles” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 113 – E-2D – from Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Calif.

The “Titans” of Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 30 – CMV-22B – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

The “Blue Hawks” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 78 – MH-60R – from Naval Air Station North Island

The “Black Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 4 – MH-60S – from Naval Air Station North Island

Cruiser

USS Princeton (CG-59), homeported at Naval Station San Diego, Calif.

Destroyer Squadron 1

Destroyer Squadron 1 is based in San Diego and is embarked on Carl Vinson.

USS Hopper (DDG-70), homeported at Naval Station Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

USS Kidd (DDG-100), homeported at Naval Station Everett, Wash.

USS Sterett (DDG 104), homeported at Naval Station San Diego, Calif.

USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110), homeported at Naval Station Pearl Harbor.

Legend-class National Security Cutter USCGC Munro (WMSL-755) has completed its deployment and returned to its homeport in Alameda, Calif.

In addition to these major formations, not shown are others serving in submarines, individual surface ships, aircraft squadrons, SEALs, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Forces, Seabees, EOD Mobile Units and more serving throughout the globe.