USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: Oct. 16, 2023

These are the approximate positions of the U.S. Navy’s deployed carrier strike groups and amphibious ready groups throughout the world as of Oct. 16, 2023, based on Navy and public data. In cases where a CSG or ARG is conducting disaggregated operations, the chart reflects the location of the capital ship.

Ships Underway

Total Battle Force Deployed Underway 291

(USS 232, USNS 59) 104

(USS 72, USNS 32) 73

(48 Deployed, 25 Local)

Ships Deployed by Fleet

2nd Fleet 3rd Fleet 4th Fleet 5th Fleet 6th Fleet 7th Fleet Total 5 5 1 13 21 59 104

In the Sea of Japan

USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) and other ships with the Reagan Carrier Strike Group (CSG) are underway in the Sea of Japan. Ronald Reagan visited Busan, South Korea, from Oct. 12 to 16. This port visit took place on the 70th anniversary of the Unites States-Republic of Korea Mutual Defense Treaty, signed Oct. 1, 1953. Guided-missile cruisers USS Antietam (CG 54) and USS Robert Smalls (CG-62) also called in Busan. Guided-missile destroyer USS Shoup (DDG-86) made a port visit to Chinhae, South Korea.

In Sasebo, Japan

The America Amphibious Ready Group is in Sasebo, Japan.

In the South China Sea

The U.S., the Philippines and other allies conducted Exercise Sama Sama the last two weeks.

"Maritime Training Activity (MTA) Sama Sama included a shore and sea phase that incorporate training in medicine, legal concepts, engineering, logistics and public affairs while diving and explosive ordnance disposal teams, naval vessels and maritime surveillance aircraft conduct exercises focused on anti-submarine (ASW), surface (ASuW) and air (AAW) warfare, and maritime domain awareness,"

This is the seventh Sama Sama exercise, and this year included the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, Australia, Malaysia, France, in addition to the U.S. and the Philippines.The units in the exercise include USNS Wally Schirra (T-AKE 8), guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG-105) and P-8A Poseidon along with the Philippine Navy’s BRP Antonio Luna (FF-151), Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force’s JS Akebono (DD-108) and the Royal Canadian Navy frigate HMCS Vancouver (FFG-331).

In the Gulf of Oman

USS Bataan (LHD-5) and USS Carter Hall (LSD-50), with elements of the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit embarked, are in the Gulf of Oman. The ships’ arrival in the region earlier this year is the first time an Amphibious Ready Group has been in U.S. 5th Fleet since the Essex Amphibious Ready Group departed in January 2022. Embarked units include Amphibious Squadron 8, 26th MEU (SOC), Fleet Surgical Team 8, Tactical Air Control Squadron 21, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 26, Assault Craft Unit 2, Assault Craft Unit 4 and Beach Master Unit 2. The 26th MEU (SOC), based at Camp Lejeune, N.C., includes Battalion Landing Team 1st Battalion, 6th Marines; Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 162 (Reinforced) and Combat Logistics Battalion 22. U.S. Coast Guard Sentinel-class Fast Response Cutters (FRCs) are forward-deployed to the region under Patrol Forces Southwest Asia (PATFORSWA). PATFORSWA deploys Coast Guard personnel and ships with U.S. and regional naval forces throughout the Middle East. Initially deployed in 2003 to support Operation Iraqi Freedom, PATFORSWA is now a permanent presence based out of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

In the Eastern Mediterranean Sea

USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78) and the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (CSG) are underway in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group’s presence in the Eastern Mediterranean is meant to deter Hezbollah and Iran from joining the war between Hamas and Israel, according to statements from the Pentagon. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin ordered the carrier strike group, which had been operating in the Mediterranean, closer to Italy, to move to the Eastern Mediterranean as part of the U.S. response to Hamas’ attacks on Israel. Hamas is a State Department-designated terrorist group that has been the ruling government of the occupied territory Gaza after Israel withdrew troops and settlers in 2005.

San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS Mesa Verde (LPD-19) and embarked 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) Bravo Command Element are in the Mediterranean Sea. Mesa Verde is part of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group (ARG). Bataan and Carter Hall, the other two ships in the Bataan ARG, are currently operating in U.S. 5th Fleet.

Carrier Strike Group 12

Carrier

USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78), homeported at Norfolk, Va.

Carrier Air Wing 8

The “Ragin’ Bulls” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 37 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Blacklions” of VFA 213 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Golden Warriors” of VFA 87 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Tomcatters” of VFA 31 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Gray Wolves” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 142 – EA-18G – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.

The “Bear Aces” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 124 – E-2D – from Naval Air Station Norfolk, Va.

The “Rawhides” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40 – C-2A – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.

The “Spartans” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 70 – MH-60R – from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla.

The “Tridents” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 9 – MH-60S – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.

Cruiser

USS Normandy (CG-60), homeported at Norfolk, Va.

Destroyer Squadron 2

Destroyer Squadron 2 is based in Norfolk, Va., and is embarked on Ford.

USS Ramage (DDG-61) homeported at Norfolk.

USS McFaul (DDG-74) homeported at Norfolk.

USS Thomas Hudner (DDG-116), homeported at Mayport, Fla.

In the North Sea

After a port call in Copenhagen, Denmark, USCGC Healy (WAGB-20) is underway in the North Sea off the southwest coast of Norway.

In the Western Atlantic

USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69) and the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group deployed on Saturday, Oct. 14. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin ordered the CSG to the Eastern Mediterranean Sea.

Carrier Strike Group 2

Carrier

USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69), homeported at Norfolk, Va.

Carrier Air Wing 3



The “Gunslingers” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 105 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Fighting Swordsmen” of VFA 32 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Rampagers” of VFA 83 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Wildcats” of VFA 131 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Zappers” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 130 – EA-18G – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.

The “Screwtops” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 123 – E-2D – from Naval Air Station Norfolk, Va.

The “Rawhides” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40 – C-2A – from Naval Air Station Norfolk, Va.

The “Swamp Foxes” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 74 – MH-60R – from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla.

The “Dusty Dogs” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 7 – MH-60S – from Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

Cruiser



USS Philippine Sea (CG-58), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

Destroyer Squadron 22

Destroyer Squadron 22 is based in Norfolk, Va., and is embarked on Eisenhower.

USS Gravely (DDG-107), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

USS Mason (DDG-87), homeported at Naval Station Mayport, Fla.

ITS Virginio Fasan (F 591), homeported at La Spezia, Italy

In the Eastern Pacific

USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) and the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group deployed last week.

Carrier Strike Group 1



Carrier

USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70), homeported at San Diego, Calif.

Carrier Air Wing 2

The “Bounty Hunters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.

The “Stingers” of VFA 113 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore

The “Warhawks” of VFA 97 – F-35C – from Naval Air Station Lemoore

The “Golden Dragons” of VFA 192 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore

The “Gauntlets” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 136 – EA-18G – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.

The “Black Eagles” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 113 – E-2D – from Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Calif.

The “Titans” of Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 30 – CMV-22B – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

The “Blue Hawks” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 78 – MH-60R – from Naval Air Station North Island

The “Black Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 4 – MH-60S – from Naval Air Station North Island

Cruiser

USS Princeton (CG-59), homeported at Naval Station San Diego, Calif.

Destroyer Squadron 1

Destroyer Squadron 1 is based in San Diego., and is embarked on Carl Vinson.

USS Hopper (DDG-70) homeported at Naval Station Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

USS Kidd (DDG-100) homeported at Naval Station Everett, Wash.

USS Sterett (DDG 104), homeported at Naval Station San Diego, Calif.

USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) homeported at Naval Station Pearl Harbor.

After a port call in downtown Honolulu and a brief stop at Pearl Harbor, Legend-class National Security Cutter USCGC Munro (WMSL-755) is underway en route to its homeport of Alameda, Calif.

In addition to these major formations, not shown are others serving in submarines, individual surface ships, aircraft squadrons, SEALs, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Forces, Seabees, EOD Mobile Units and more serving throughout the globe.