248th Navy Birthday Message from Acting CNO Franchetti

The following is the NAVADMIN message from acting Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti on the occasion of the U.S. Navy’s 248th Birthday.

1. Team Navy, this year we celebrate 248 years of Power, Presence, and Protection, which highlights the Navy’s historical and long-standing commitment to being forward deployed, highly trained, and dedicated to defending American interests at sea, on land, and in the sky.

2. We are as critical to our Nation today as we were on October 13, 1775. From our beginnings with John Paul Jones leading tall ships to carry the Revolutionary War to enemy waters, to Old Ironsides going head-to-head in pitched battle in the War of 1812; from Admiral Farragut storming through minefields in Mobile Bay, to the birth of naval aviation in 1911 by Eugene Ely; and from Admiral Nimitz sweeping across the Pacific with the largest fleet in the history of the world, to Admiral Rickover building the world’s

premier nuclear force, our Navy has always adapted and delivered warfighting advantage to our Nation. For generations, we have ensured American influence across the world, expanded economic opportunities for the American people, and safeguarded global security and prosperity.

3. Today, like every day for the last 248 years, our Navy-Marine Corps team is operating forward, steaming alongside our allies and partners in faraway waters and preserving peace through strength. They respond on a moment’s notice to unfolding crises and stand the watch around the world and around the clock, providing options, flexibility, and decision space to our Nation’s leaders.

And they operate from the seabed to space so the world can live free and benefit from the rules based international order. There is no doubt that we are the world’s most powerful Navy. Take pride in who we are and what we do.

4. As we look into the future and the decisive decade ahead, I cannot imagine a better team – both uniformed and civilian – to carry forward this proud legacy, anchored by our core values of honor, courage, and commitment. Time and time again, our Sailors and civilians have risen to the challenge of the moment. I have every confidence you will do it again.

5. Lastly, we could not fulfill the Navy’s mission without the love and support of our families and support network. Please relay my thanks to them for their steadfast devotion and sacrifice. They are the glue that keeps the Navy together.

6. I am incredibly proud of each Sailor, civilian, and family member on this team.

7. MCPON and I wish you a Happy 248th Birthday, Shipmates. See you in the Fleet.

8. Released by ADM L. M. Franchetti, Acting Chief of Naval Operations.//

