USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: Oct. 10, 2023

These are the approximate positions of the U.S. Navy’s deployed carrier strike groups and amphibious ready groups throughout the world as of Oct. 2, 2023, based on Navy and public data. In cases where a CSG or ARG is conducting disaggregated operations, the chart reflects the location of the capital ship.

Ships Underway

Total Battle Force Deployed Underway 290

(USS 231, USNS 59) 96

(USS 64, USNS 32) 67

(46 Deployed, 21 Local)

Ships Deployed by Fleet

2nd Fleet 3rd Fleet 4th Fleet 5th Fleet 6th Fleet 7th Fleet Total 0 1 2 13 21 59 96

In the Philippine Sea

USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) and other ships with the Reagan Carrier Strike Group (CSG) are underway in the Philippine Sea. Ronald Reagan will visit Busan, South Korea, from Oct. 12-16, Reuters reported.

In Sasebo, Japan

The America Amphibious Ready Group is in Sasebo, Japan.

In the Western Pacific

Legend-class National Security Cutter USCGC Munro (WMSL-755) is in the Western Pacific on the tail end of a deployment to U.S. 7th Fleet.

In the South China Sea

Last week, the U.S., the Philippines and other allies started exercise Sama Sama in Manila.

“Maritime Training Activity (MTA) Sama Sama includes a shore and sea phase that incorporate training in medicine, legal concepts, engineering, logistics and public affairs while diving and explosive ordnance disposal teams, naval vessels and maritime surveillance aircraft conduct exercises focused on anti-submarine (ASW), surface (ASuW) and air (AAW) warfare, and maritime domain awareness,” reads a news release from Destroyer Squadron 7.

This is the seventh Sama Sama exercise and this year includes the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, Australia, Malaysia, France, in addition to the U.S. and the Philippines.

“Participating assets include the U.S. Navy’s dry cargo ammunition ship USNS Wally Schirra (T-AKE 8), Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG-105) and a maritime surveillance aircraft P-8 Poseidon along with the Philippine Navy’s BRP Antonio Luna (FF-151), Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force’s JS Akebono (DD-108) and the Royal Canadian Navy frigate HMCS Vancouver (FFG-331),” the news release reads.

Meanwhile, last week, the China Coast Guard harassed a Filipino resupply mission to Second Thomas Shoal, a part of the Spratly Islands where the Armed Forces of the Philippines maintains an outpost in rusted World War II-era tank landing ship BRP Sierra Madre.

All of this activity is happening against the backdrop of excessive People’s Republic of China claims in the South China Sea. USNI News recently travelled to the area and embarked on a U.S. Navy P-8A for a maritime patrol mission. The flight proved to be a guided tour of the world’s most contested waters.

In the Persian Gulf

USS Bataan (LHD-5) and USS Carter Hall (LSD-50), with elements of the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit embarked, are now in the Persian Gulf.

The ships’ arrival in the region earlier this year is the first time an Amphibious Ready Group has been in U.S. 5th Fleet since the Essex Amphibious Ready Group departed in January 2022.

Embarked units include Amphibious Squadron 8, 26th MEU(SOC), Fleet Surgical Team 8, Tactical Air Control Squadron 21, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 26, Assault Craft Unit 2, Assault Craft Unit 4 and Beach Master Unit 2. The 26th MEU (SOC), based at Camp Lejeune, N.C., includes Battalion Landing Team 1st Battalion, 6th Marines; Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 162 (Reinforced) and Combat Logistics Battalion 22.

U.S. Coast Guard Sentinel-class Fast Response Cutters (FRCs) are forward-deployed to the region under Patrol Forces Southwest Asia (PATFORSWA). PATFORSWA deploys Coast Guard personnel and ships with U.S. and regional naval forces throughout the Middle East. Initially deployed in 2003 to support Operation Iraqi Freedom, PATFORSWA is now a permanent presence based out of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

In the Mediterranean Sea

USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78) and the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (CSG) are underway in the Eastern Mediterreanean Sea. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group’s presence in the Eastern Mediterranean is meant to deter Hezbollah and Iran from joining the war between Hamas and Israel, the National Security Council spokesman told reporters Monday. Since the Saturday attacks in Israel, there has been a concern that Hezbollah, a militant group in Lebanon, would join Hamas in attacking Israel.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin ordered the carrier strike group, which had been operating in the Mediterranean, closer to Italy, to move to the Eastern Mediterranean as part of the U.S. response to Hamas’ attacks on Israel. Hamas is a State Department-designated terrorist group that has been the ruling government of the occupied territory Gaza.

San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS Mesa Verde (LPD-19) and embarked 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) Bravo Command Element are in the Mediterranean Sea.

Mesa Verde is part of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group (ARG). Bataan and Carter Hall, the other two ships in the Bataan ARG, are currently operating in U.S. 5th Fleet.

Carrier Strike Group 12

Carrier



USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78), homeported at Norfolk, Va.

Carrier Air Wing 8

The “Ragin’ Bulls” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 37 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Blacklions” of VFA 213 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Golden Warriors” of VFA 87 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Tomcatters” of VFA 31 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Gray Wolves” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 142 – EA-18G – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.

The “Bear Aces” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 124 – E-2D – from Naval Air Station Norfolk, Va.

The “Rawhides” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40 – C-2A – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.

The “Spartans” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 70 – MH-60R – from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla.

The “Tridents” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 9 – MH-60S – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.

Cruiser

USS Normandy (CG-60), homeported at Norfolk, Va.

Destroyer Squadron 2

Destroyer Squadron 2 is based in Norfolk, Va., and is embarked on Ford.

USS Ramage (DDG-61), homeported at Norfolk.

USS McFaul (DDG-74), homeported at Norfolk.

USS Thomas Hudner (DDG-116), homeported at Mayport, Fla.

In Copenhagen, Denmark

USCGC Healy (WAGB-20) is currently in port in Copenhagen, Denmark.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, icebreaker Healy left Tromsø, Norway, on Oct. 5. During the icebreaker’s four days in Norway, the “crew conducted joint operations with the Norwegian Coast Guard Vessel Svalbard, hosted a U.S. Coast Guard Research and Development Center (RDC) science roundtable, and welcomed aboard guests from a variety of institutions with interest in the Arctic and Healy’s science mission. Tromsø was Healy’s first port of call since departing Kodiak, Alaska, in late August embarking on a five-week long mission supporting the Nansen and Amundsen Basins Observational System (NABOS),” the Coast Guard said in a news release.

In addition to these major formations, not shown are others serving in submarines, individual surface ships, aircraft squadrons, SEALs, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Forces, Seabees, EOD Mobile Units and more serving throughout the globe.