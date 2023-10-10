Debris, Potential Human Remains Recovered from Titan Wreck

The U.S. Coast Guard’s Marine Board of Investigation recovered additional debris, including potential human remains, from the Titan submersible last Wednesday, the service announced Tuesday.

Engineers with the Marine Board of Investigation worked with the Navy’s Supervisor of Salvage and Diving to conduct the salvage mission, a follow-up to the initial recovery efforts after the Titan submersible suffered a catastrophic failure, resulting in the deaths of the five people aboard.

The Titan submersible was part of company OceanGate’s tourist efforts to visit the wreck of RMS Titanic. The Titan, with five people aboard, including OceanGate’s chief executive officer, set out from a Canadian-flagged ship in June. About an hour and 45 minutes into the dive, the ship, MV Polar Prince, lost contact with the submersible.

The Coast Guard, which took the lead on the rescue and ultimate recovery efforts, announced in June that it had recovered initial debris and human remains from the wreck. The October findings come from continued salvage efforts, which also involve both the National Transportation Safety Board and the Transportation Safety Board of Canada, according to the Coast Guard news release.

The recovered debris was taken to a U.S. port for additional analysis, while the potential human remains were given to medical professionals.