USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: Sept. 25, 2023

USNI News Graphic

These are the approximate positions of the U.S. Navy’s deployed carrier strike groups and amphibious ready groups throughout the world as of Sept. 25, 2023, based on Navy and public data. In cases where a CSG or ARG is conducting disaggregated operations, the chart reflects the location of the capital ship.

Ships Underway

Total Battle Force Deployed Underway
295
(USS 236, USNS 59)		 98
(USS 66, USNS 32)		 69
(42 Deployed, 27 Local)

Ships Deployed by Fleet

2nd Fleet 3rd Fleet 4th Fleet 5th Fleet 6th Fleet 7th Fleet Total
2 2 2 14 20 58 98

In Japan

Sailors attend a meritorious advancement promotion ceremony in the hangar bay aboard USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Sept. 22, 2023. US Navy Photo

The Ronald Reagan Strike Group (CSG) is in Yokosuka, Japan. The carrier strike group had attempted to get underway five times in the last week but has since rescheduled, according to notifications from the Yokosuka City Council reviewed by USNI News.

In the Sea of Japan

Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA-6) and Marines with 3rd Marine Logistics Group man the rails during a pass and review exercise in commemoration of the 73rd anniversary of the U.S. landing at the Battle of Incheon, Sept 15, 2023. US Navy Photo

The America Amphibious Ready Group is underway in the Sea of Japan.

In the Philippine Sea

Royal Navy vessel HMS Spey (P234) (foreground) conducts coordinated ship maneuvers with U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Munro (WMSL-755) Sept. 17, 2023. US Navy Photo

Legend-class National Security Cutter USCGC Munro (WMSL-755) is in the Philippine Sea.

In the Gulf of Oman

Marines, attached to the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Special Operations Capable, conduct dry-fire training with M16 rifles on the flight deck aboard dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD-50), Sept. 18, 2023. US Navy Photo

USS Bataan (LHD-5) and USS Carter Hall (LSD-50), with elements of the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit embarked, transited the Strait of Hormuz and are in the Gulf of Oman.

This is the first time an ARG has been in U.S. 5th Fleet since the Essex Amphibious Ready Group departed 5th Fleet in January 2022.

Embarked units include Amphibious Squadron 8, 26th MEU(SOC), Fleet Surgical Team 8, Tactical Air Control Squadron 21, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 26, Assault Craft Unit 2, Assault Craft Unit 4 and Beach Master Unit 2. The 26th MEU (SOC), based at Camp Lejeune, N.C., includes Battalion Landing Team 1st Battalion, 6th Marines; Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 162 (Reinforced) and Combat Logistics Battalion 22.

U.S. Coast Guard Sentinel-class Fast Response Cutters (FRCs) are forward-deployed to the region under Patrol Forces Southwest Asia (PATFORSWA). PATFORSWA deploys Coast Guard personnel and ships alongside U.S. and regional naval forces throughout the Middle East. Initially deployed in 2003 to support Operation Iraqi Freedom, PATFORSWA is now a permanent presence based out of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

In the Mediterranean Sea

Cmdr. Christopher Keen, commanding officer of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 213, and Capt. Rick Burgess, commanding officer of the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78), perform start-ups on an F/A-18F Super Hornet attached to the ‘Blacklions’ of VFA-213 on the flight deck, Sept. 13, 2023. US Navy Photo

After departing Trieste, Italy on Thursday, the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is underway in the Mediterranean Sea.

Carrier Strike Group 12

USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78) from the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG-60) on Sept. 8, 2023. US Navy Photo

Carrier

USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78), homeported at Norfolk, Va.

Carrier Air Wing 8

Cmdr. Christopher Keen, off-going commanding officer of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 213, and Capt. Rick Burgess, commanding officer of USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78), fly over the flight deck in an F/A-18F Super Hornet attached to the ‘Blacklions’ of VFA-213 during an airborne change of command ceremony, Sept. 13, 2023. US Navy Photo

Carrier Air Wing 8 (CVW 8), stationed at Naval Air Station Oceana, Va., is embarked on Ford for the deployment and includes a total of nine squadrons.

  • The “Ragin’ Bulls” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 37 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Oceana.
  • The “Blacklions” of VFA 213 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Oceana.
  • The “Golden Warriors” of VFA 87 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Oceana.
  • The “Tomcatters” of VFA 31 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Oceana.
  • The “Gray Wolves” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 142 – EA-18G – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.
  • The “Bear Aces” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 124 – E-2D – from Naval Air Station Norfolk, Va.
  • The “Rawhides” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40 – C-2A – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.
  • The “Spartans” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 70 – MH-60R – from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla.
  • The “Tridents” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 9 – MH-60S – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.

Cruiser

Seaman Wyatt Porter, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), center, listens to Chief (Sel.) Cryptologic Technician (Maintenance) Joseph Debelak on Sept. 11, 2023. US Navy Photo

  • USS Normandy (CG-60), homeported at Norfolk, Va.

Destroyer Squadron 2

Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG-61) conducts routine operations while deployed with the Gerald R. Ford strike group, Sep. 14, 2023. US Navy Photo

Destroyer Squadron 2 is based in Norfolk, Va., and is embarked on Ford.

  • USS Ramage (DDG-61), homeported at Norfolk.
  • USS McFaul (DDG-74), homeported at Norfolk.
  • USS Thomas Hudner (DDG-116), homeported at Mayport, Fla.

In the North Sea

Marines with Battalion Landing Team 1/6, 6th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU(SOC)) participate in a live fire exercise with Light Armored Reconnaissance, Sept. 13, 2023 in Adazi, Latvia. US Marine Corps Photo

San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS Mesa Verde (LPD-19) and embarked 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) Bravo Command Element completed exercise Northern Coasts 2023 on Sept. 22.

Mesa Verde is part of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group (ARG). The other two ships in the Bataan ARG are currently operating in U.S. 5th Fleet.

In the Arctic Ocean

Mother polar bear and cub spotted in the Arctic Ocean by the crew of Coast Guard icebreaker USCGC Healy (WAGB-20) on Sept. 21, 2023. US Coast Guard Photo

USCGC Healy (WAGB-20) continues its work servicing the Nansen and Amundsen Basins Observational System (NABOS).

“Embarking from Kodiak, Alaska, traveling through the Arctic Ocean and ending at Tromsø, Norway, scientists aboard the United States Coast Guard Cutter Healy will recover scientific sensors deployed during a 2021 cruise,” reads a statement the International Arctic Research Center at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. “They will set out new equipment to continuously record temperature, salinity, and currents at different ocean depths. The team will also conduct ship-based surveys, gathering water and ice samples for future chemical analysis.”

Healy is on a five-month deployment in partnership with the Office of Naval Research and the National Science Foundation. The cutter left Seattle on July 11 for a months-long Arctic deployment.

In the Eastern Pacific

Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Adrian Flores, from Albuquerque, N.M., participates in an ammo onload in the hangar bay aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71), Sept. 14, 2023. US Navy Photo

USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) is underway in the Southern California Operating Areas.

In addition to these major formations, not shown are others serving in submarines, individual surface ships, aircraft squadrons, SEALs, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Forces, Seabees, EOD Mobile Units and more serving throughout the globe.