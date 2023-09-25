USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: Sept. 25, 2023

These are the approximate positions of the U.S. Navy’s deployed carrier strike groups and amphibious ready groups throughout the world as of Sept. 25, 2023, based on Navy and public data. In cases where a CSG or ARG is conducting disaggregated operations, the chart reflects the location of the capital ship.

Ships Underway

Total Battle Force Deployed Underway 295

(USS 236, USNS 59) 98

(USS 66, USNS 32) 69

(42 Deployed, 27 Local)

Ships Deployed by Fleet

2nd Fleet 3rd Fleet 4th Fleet 5th Fleet 6th Fleet 7th Fleet Total 2 2 2 14 20 58 98

In Japan

The Ronald Reagan Strike Group (CSG) is in Yokosuka, Japan. The carrier strike group had attempted to get underway five times in the last week but has since rescheduled, according to notifications from the Yokosuka City Council reviewed by USNI News.

In the Sea of Japan

The America Amphibious Ready Group is underway in the Sea of Japan.

In the Philippine Sea

Legend-class National Security Cutter USCGC Munro (WMSL-755) is in the Philippine Sea.

In the Gulf of Oman

USS Bataan (LHD-5) and USS Carter Hall (LSD-50), with elements of the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit embarked, transited the Strait of Hormuz and are in the Gulf of Oman.

This is the first time an ARG has been in U.S. 5th Fleet since the Essex Amphibious Ready Group departed 5th Fleet in January 2022.

Embarked units include Amphibious Squadron 8, 26th MEU(SOC), Fleet Surgical Team 8, Tactical Air Control Squadron 21, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 26, Assault Craft Unit 2, Assault Craft Unit 4 and Beach Master Unit 2. The 26th MEU (SOC), based at Camp Lejeune, N.C., includes Battalion Landing Team 1st Battalion, 6th Marines; Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 162 (Reinforced) and Combat Logistics Battalion 22.

U.S. Coast Guard Sentinel-class Fast Response Cutters (FRCs) are forward-deployed to the region under Patrol Forces Southwest Asia (PATFORSWA). PATFORSWA deploys Coast Guard personnel and ships alongside U.S. and regional naval forces throughout the Middle East. Initially deployed in 2003 to support Operation Iraqi Freedom, PATFORSWA is now a permanent presence based out of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

In the Mediterranean Sea

After departing Trieste, Italy on Thursday, the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is underway in the Mediterranean Sea.

Carrier Strike Group 12



Carrier

USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78), homeported at Norfolk, Va.

Carrier Air Wing 8

Carrier Air Wing 8 (CVW 8), stationed at Naval Air Station Oceana, Va., is embarked on Ford for the deployment and includes a total of nine squadrons.

The “Ragin’ Bulls” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 37 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Blacklions” of VFA 213 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Golden Warriors” of VFA 87 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Tomcatters” of VFA 31 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Gray Wolves” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 142 – EA-18G – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.

The “Bear Aces” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 124 – E-2D – from Naval Air Station Norfolk, Va.

The “Rawhides” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40 – C-2A – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.

The “Spartans” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 70 – MH-60R – from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla.

The “Tridents” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 9 – MH-60S – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.

Cruiser



USS Normandy (CG-60), homeported at Norfolk, Va.

Destroyer Squadron 2

Destroyer Squadron 2 is based in Norfolk, Va., and is embarked on Ford.

USS Ramage (DDG-61), homeported at Norfolk.

USS McFaul (DDG-74), homeported at Norfolk.

USS Thomas Hudner (DDG-116), homeported at Mayport, Fla.

In the North Sea

San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS Mesa Verde (LPD-19) and embarked 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) Bravo Command Element completed exercise Northern Coasts 2023 on Sept. 22.

Mesa Verde is part of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group (ARG). The other two ships in the Bataan ARG are currently operating in U.S. 5th Fleet.

In the Arctic Ocean

USCGC Healy (WAGB-20) continues its work servicing the Nansen and Amundsen Basins Observational System (NABOS).

“Embarking from Kodiak, Alaska, traveling through the Arctic Ocean and ending at Tromsø, Norway, scientists aboard the United States Coast Guard Cutter Healy will recover scientific sensors deployed during a 2021 cruise,” reads a statement the International Arctic Research Center at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. “They will set out new equipment to continuously record temperature, salinity, and currents at different ocean depths. The team will also conduct ship-based surveys, gathering water and ice samples for future chemical analysis.”

Healy is on a five-month deployment in partnership with the Office of Naval Research and the National Science Foundation. The cutter left Seattle on July 11 for a months-long Arctic deployment.

In the Eastern Pacific

USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) is underway in the Southern California Operating Areas.

In addition to these major formations, not shown are others serving in submarines, individual surface ships, aircraft squadrons, SEALs, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Forces, Seabees, EOD Mobile Units and more serving throughout the globe.