VIDEO: Navy Commissions LCS USS Marinette, 4 Freedom-Class to Decommission This Year

The 13th Freedom-class Littoral Combat Ship USS Marinette (LCS-25) commissioned in a Michigan ceremony on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Navy has decommissioned two Freedom-class LCS this year and is set to shed two more by the end of the month, USNI News has learned.

The Lockheed Martin, Fincantieri Marinette Marine-built Marinette delivered to the Navy in February after completing acceptance trials in February. The ship is named after the home of the Marinette shipyard – the second ship for the service following the 1960s harbor tug Marinette (YTB-791).

“It is a day filled with pride for many many men and women who spent countless hours building this great Navy ship right here in Marinette,” said Mayor Steve Genisot during remarks at the ceremony.

“It is an honor and a privilege to stand before you on this momentous occasion as we welcome this remarkable ship into the proud and historic lineage of the nation’s fleet.”

Rep Mike Gallagher (R-Wisc.), and ship sponsor Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm also spoke at the ceremony.

Marinette is among the last of the Freedom-class ships for the service. The ship delivered with a fix for a design flaw in its complex gearing mechanism that connects the ship’s diesel engines with its high-powered gas turbines.

Marinette Marine is also building the future USS Nantucket (LCS-27), which is expected to be delivered to the Navy in 2023. Future USS Beloit (LCS-29) and future USS Cleveland (LCS-31) are also under construction at the yard,

The yard is also working on four multi-mission frigates based on the Freedom-class design for the Royal Saudi Navy and the Constellation-class guided-missile frigate for the U.S. Navy.

Marinette will be based out of Naval Station Mayport, Fla.

Last year, the Navy determined it would decommission the bulk of the Freedom-class LCS in service and mark them for foreign military sale, USNI News reported.

To date, the Navy has decommissioned the former USS Freedom (LCS-1) in 2022 and the USS Milwaukee (LCS-5) and USS Sioux City (LCS-11) earlier this year. USS Detroit (LCS-7) and USS Little Rock (LCS-9) are set to leave the fleet by the end of the month.