USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: July 24, 2023

These are the approximate positions of the U.S. Navy’s deployed carrier strike groups and amphibious ready groups throughout the world as of July 24, 2023, based on Navy and public data. In cases where a CSG or ARG is conducting disaggregated operations, the chart reflects the location of the capital ship.

Ships Underway

Total Battle Force Deployed Underway 299

(USS 240, USNS 59) 101

(USS 68, USNS 33) 85

(52 Deployed, 33 Local)

Ships Deployed by Fleet

2nd Fleet 3rd Fleet 4th Fleet 5th Fleet 6th Fleet 7th Fleet Total 0 2 6 13 23 57 101

In South Korea

The nuclear attack submarine USS Annapolis (SSN-760) made a port call to the South Korean naval base at Jeju Island.

In a statement to The Korea Herald, military officials said, “a U.S. Navy nuclear powered submarine entered the South Korean naval base on Jeju Island on Monday morning to replenish military supplies during an operational mission.”

The dispatch of the USS Annapolis to the peninsula came three days after the U.S. Navy’s Ohio-class USS Kentucky made a four ­day port visit to Busan that ended Friday. It is the first visit of the ballistics nuclear missile submarine in Korea since the early 1980s, USNI News reported last week.

In the Timor Sea

The Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is in the Timor Sea near Darwin, Australia.

Carrier Strike Group 5

Aircraft carrier

USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76), homeported in Yokosuka, Japan.

Carrier Air Wing 5

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, based at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, is embarked aboard Ronald Reagan and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

The “Royal Maces” of VFA-27 – Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) – from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni.

The “Diamondbacks” of VFA-102 from MCAS Iwakuni.

The “Eagles” of VFA-115 from MCAS Iwakuni.

The “Dambusters” of VFA-195 from MCAS Iwakuni.

The “Shadowhawks” of VAQ-141 – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from MCAS Iwakuni.

The “Tiger Tails” of VAW-125 – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from MCAS Iwakuni.

The “Providers” of VRC-30 – Detachment 5 – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from MCAS Iwakuni.

The “Golden Falcons” of HSC-12 – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Facility Atsugi, Japan.

The “Saberhawks” of HSM-77 – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Facility Atsugi.

Cruisers

USS Robert Smalls (CG-62), homeported in Yokosuka, Japan.

USS Antietam (CG-54), homeported in Yokosuka.

Destroyer Squadron 15



Destroyer Squadron 15 is based in Yokosuka, Japan, and is embarked on the carrier.

Destroyers

USS Rafael Peralta (DDG-115), homeported in Yokosuka, Japan.

In the Coral Sea

The America Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit embarked is in the Coral Sea participating in exercise Talisman Sabre 2023.

“Talisman Sabre 2023 is being conducted across northern Australia from July 22 to Aug. 4 with more than 30,000 military personnel from 13 nations directly participating in it. Australia, Canada, Fiji, France, Germany, Indonesia, Japan, Papua New Guinea, New Zealand, Republic of Korea, Tonga, the United Kingdom and the United States are full participants with the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand attending as observers,” reported USNI News.

“The United States sent the America Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), which consists of amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA-6) and landing platform docks USS New Orleans (LPD-18) and USS Green Bay (LPD-20) and the embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU)… Japan is despatching destroyer helicopter carrier JS Izumo (DDH-183) and landing ship tank JS Shimokita (LST-4002) as part of the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) Indo-Pacific Deployment 2023 (IPD23) mission. Royal Australian Navy (RAN) amphibious assault ship HMAS Adelaide (L01) is participating in the exercise although Australia has yet to release any info on other RAN ships participating. Adelaide recently embarked British Royal Marine Commandoes on it for the exercise.”

In Sydney, Australia

The Littoral Combat Ship USS Canberra (LCS-30) commissioned in a ceremony at the Royal

“Leaders of the U.S. Navy joined their Australian counterparts on a windy winter day at the ancestral home of the Royal Australian Navy to welcome USS Canberra (LCS-30) to the American fleet.”

“Moored at the RAN naval base HMAS Kuttabul in the middle of Sydney harbor, Littoral Combat Ship Canberra (LCS-30) was commissioned in a rare overseas ceremony on Saturday.”

In the Persian Gulf

The Department of Defense announced it would dispatch two amphibious warships and thousands of Marines to the Persian Gulf as Iranian forces continue to threaten merchant fleets in the region.

Amphibious warship USS Bataan (LHD-5) and USS Carter Hall (LSD-50) and elements of the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit will now head to U.S. Central Command on orders of Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

“Iran has attempted to seize 20 flagged ships since 2021. The most recent attacks follow Iran taking control of two tankers within a week of each other this year,” USNI News reported.

“The U.S. currently has three destroyers in the region – USS Thomas Hudner (DDG-116), USS Paul Hamilton (DDG-60) and USS McFaul (DDG-74). Hudner and McFaul are assigned to the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group. USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78) is operating in the Mediterranean Sea.”

U.S. Coast Guard Sentinel-class Fast Response Cutters (FRCs) are forward-deployed to the region under Patrol Forces Southwest Asia (PATFORSWA). PATFORSWA deploys Coast Guard personnel and ships alongside U.S. and regional naval forces throughout the Middle East. Initially deployed in 2003 to support Operation Iraqi Freedom, PATFORSWA is now a permanent presence based out of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

In the Ionian Sea

The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is underway in the Ionian Sea. Earlier this month, Ford participated in Exercise Neptune Strike 23-2. Air Wing aircraft used ranges ashore practice long-range strike and interoperability with NATO allies.

Carrier Strike Group 12

Carrier

USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78), homeported at Norfolk, Va.

Carrier Air Wing 8

Carrier Air Wing 8 (CVW 8), stationed at Naval Air Station Oceana, Va., is embarked on Ford for the deployment and includes a total of nine squadrons.

The “Ragin’ Bulls” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 37 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Blacklions” of VFA 213 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Golden Warriors” of VFA 87 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Tomcatters” of VFA 31 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Gray Wolves” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 142 – EA-18G – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.

The “Bear Aces” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 124 – E-2D – from Naval Air Station Norfolk, Va.

The “Rawhides” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40 – C-2A – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.

The “Spartans” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 70 – MH-60R – from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla.

The “Tridents” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 9 – MH-60S – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.

Cruiser



USS Normandy (CG-60), homeported at Norfolk, Va.

Destroyer Squadron 2

Destroyer Squadron 2 is based in Norfolk, Va., and is embarked on Ford.

USS Ramage (DDG-61), homeported at Norfolk.

USS McFaul (DDG-74), homeported at Norfolk.

USS Thomas Hudner (DDG-116), homeported at Mayport, Fla.

In the Eastern Atlantic

The three-ship Bataan Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit are in the Eastern Atlantic approaching the Strait of Gibraltar.

Last Thursday, DoD announced that two ships from the ARG/MEU would be sent to U.S. 5th Fleet as Iranian forces increased threats against merchant ships.

USS Bataan (LHD-5) and the amphibious transport dock USS Mesa Verde (LPD-19) left from Naval Station Norfolk, and the amphibious dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD-50) left from Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek, Va.

Embarked units include Amphibious Squadron 8, 26th MEU(SOC), Fleet Surgical Team 8, Tactical Air Control Squadron 21, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 26, Assault Craft Unit 2, Assault Craft Unit 4 and Beach Master Unit 2.

In the Western Atlantic

The Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is operating off the southeastern U.S. as part of a Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) ahead of a planned deployment. The CSG consists of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 3, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff, USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69), guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea (CG-58) and guided-missile destroyers USS Gravely (DDG-107), USS Laboon (DDG-58), USS Mason (DDG-87) and USS Carney (DDG-64), the service said in a March news release previewing the CSG’s makeup.

In Bermuda

Coast Guard Cutter USCGC Eagle (WIX-327) is in port in Hamilton, Bermuda.

In the Eastern Pacific

Aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) is underway in the Southern California Operating Areas conducting Fleet Replacement Squadron Carrier Qualifications.

In the Bering Strait

Coast Guard Cutter USCGC Healy (WAGB-20) is in the Bering Strait. The cutter departed Seattle on July 11 for a months-long Arctic deployment. Healy deploys annually to the Arctic to support multiple science missions and Operation Arctic Shield, the service’s annual operation to execute U.S. Coast Guard missions, enhance maritime domain awareness, strengthen partnerships and build preparedness, prevention and response capabilities across the Arctic domain.

In addition to these major formations, not shown are others serving in submarines, individual surface ships, aircraft squadrons, SEALs, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Forces, Seabees, EOD Mobile Units and more serving throughout the globe.