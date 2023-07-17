USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: July 17, 2023

These are the approximate positions of the U.S. Navy’s deployed carrier strike groups and amphibious ready groups throughout the world as of July 17, 2023, based on Navy and public data. In cases where a CSG or ARG is conducting disaggregated operations, the chart reflects the location of the capital ship.

Ships Underway

Total Battle Force Deployed Underway 299

(USS 240, USNS 59) 102

(USS 68, USNS 34) 86

(50 Deployed, 36 Local)

Ships Deployed by Fleet

2nd Fleet 3rd Fleet 4th Fleet 5th Fleet 6th Fleet 7th Fleet Total 3 2 6 11 21 59 102

In Bali, Indonesia

The Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is in Bali, Indonesia, according to the Navy.

Carrier Strike Group 5

Aircraft carrier

USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76), homeported in Yokosuka, Japan.

Carrier Air Wing 5

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, based at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, is embarked aboard Ronald Reagan and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

The “Royal Maces” of VFA-27 – Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) – from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni.

The “Diamondbacks” of VFA-102 from MCAS Iwakuni.

The “Eagles” of VFA-115 from MCAS Iwakuni.

The “Dambusters” of VFA-195 from MCAS Iwakuni.

The “Shadowhawks” of VAQ-141 – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from MCAS Iwakuni.

The “Tiger Tails” of VAW-125 – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from MCAS Iwakuni.

The “Providers” of VRC-30 – Detachment 5 – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from MCAS Iwakuni.

The “Golden Falcons” of HSC-12 – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Facility Atsugi, Japan.

The “Saberhawks” of HSM-77 – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Facility Atsugi.

Cruisers



USS Robert Smalls (CG-62), homeported in Yokosuka, Japan.

USS Antietam (CG-54), homeported in Yokosuka.

Destroyer Squadron 15

Destroyer Squadron 15 is based in Yokosuka, Japan, and is embarked on the carrier.

Destroyers



USS Rafael Peralta (DDG-115), homeported in Yokosuka, Japan.

In Brisbane, Australia

The America Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit embarked is in Brisbane, Australia. The America ARG consists of USS America (LHA-6), Amphibious Squadron 11, USS Green Bay (LPD-20) and USS New Orleans (LPD-18).

“Exercise Talisman Sabre 2023 (TS23) will run from July 22 to Aug. 4, 2023 and will be the 10th and largest iteration of the exercise. It will consist of field training exercises incorporating force preparation activities, amphibious landings, ground force maneuvers, and air combat and maritime operations,” according to the Australian Defense Force.

In the Persian Gulf

Guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG-74) has been operating in the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz.

According to a report from The Associated Press, “The U.S. is beefing up its use of fighter jets around the strategic Strait of Hormuz to protect ships from Iranian seizures, a senior defense official said Friday, adding that the U.S. is increasingly concerned about the growing ties between Iran, Russia and Syria across the Middle East.”

“Speaking to Pentagon reporters, the official said the U.S. will send F-16 fighter jets to the Gulf region this weekend to augment the A-10 attack aircraft that have been patrolling there for more than a week. The move comes after Iran tried to seize two oil tankers near the strait last week, opening fire on one of them.”

“The defense official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to provide details of military operations in the region, said the F-16s will give air cover to the ships moving through the waterway and increase the military’s visibility in the area, as a deterrent to Iran.”

USNS Alan Shepard (T-AKE 3) ran aground off of Bahrain, according to the press reports.

U.S. Coast Guard Sentinel-class Fast Response Cutters (FRCs) are forward-deployed to the region under Patrol Forces Southwest Asia (PATFORSWA). PATFORSWA deploys Coast Guard personnel and ships alongside U.S. and regional naval forces throughout the Middle East. Initially deployed in 2003 to support Operation Iraqi Freedom, PATFORSWA is now a permanent presence based out of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

In the Ionian Sea

The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is underway in the Ionian Sea.

Carrier Strike Group 12



Carrier

USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78), homeported at Norfolk, Va.

Carrier Air Wing 8

Carrier Air Wing 8 (CVW 8), stationed at Naval Air Station Oceana, Va., is embarked on Ford for the deployment and includes a total of nine squadrons.

The “Ragin’ Bulls” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 37 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Blacklions” of VFA 213 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Golden Warriors” of VFA 87 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Tomcatters” of VFA 31 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Gray Wolves” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 142 – EA-18G – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.

The “Bear Aces” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 124 – E-2D – from Naval Air Station Norfolk, Va.

The “Rawhides” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40 – C-2A – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.

The “Spartans” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 70 – MH-60R – from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla.

The “Tridents” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 9 – MH-60S – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.

Cruiser



USS Normandy (CG-60), homeported at Norfolk, Va.

Destroyer Squadron 2

Destroyer Squadron 2 is based in Norfolk, Va., and is embarked on Ford.

USS Ramage (DDG-61), homeported at Norfolk.

USS McFaul (DDG-74), homeported at Norfolk.

USS Thomas Hudner (DDG-116), homeported at Mayport, Fla.

In the Middle Atlantic

Coast Guard Cutter USCGC Eagle (WIX-327) continues en route to Hamilton, Bermuda.

In the Western Atlantic

The three-ship Bataan Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit deployed on July 10.

USS Bataan (LHD-5) and the amphibious transport dock USS Mesa Verde (LPD-19) left from Naval Station Norfolk, and the amphibious dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD-50) left from Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek, Va.

Embarked units include Amphibious Squadron 8, 26th MEU(SOC), Fleet Surgical Team 8, Tactical Air Control Squadron 12, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 26, Assault Craft Unit 2, Assault Craft Unit 4 and Beach Master Unit 2.

The Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is operating off the southeastern U.S. The CSG consists of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 3, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff, USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69), guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea (CG-58) and guided missile destroyers USS Gravely (DDG-107), USS Laboon (DDG-58), USS Mason (DDG-87) and USS Carney (DDG-64), the service said in a March news release previewing the CSG’s makeup.

In the Eastern Pacific

Aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) is underway in the Southern California Operating Areas conducting Fleet Replacement Squadron Carrier Qualifications.

Coast Guard Cutter USCGC Healy (WAGB-20) departed Seattle on Tuesday for a months-long Arctic deployment. Healy deploys annually to the Arctic to support multiple science missions and Operation Arctic Shield, the service’s annual operation to execute U.S. Coast Guard missions, enhance maritime domain awareness, strengthen partnerships and build preparedness, prevention and response capabilities across the Arctic domain.

In addition to these major formations, not shown are others serving in submarines, individual surface ships, aircraft squadrons, SEALs, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Forces, Seabees, EOD Mobile Units and more serving throughout the globe.