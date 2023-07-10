USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: July 10, 2023

These are the approximate positions of the U.S. Navy’s deployed carrier strike groups and amphibious ready groups throughout the world as of July 10, 2023, based on Navy and public data. In cases where a CSG or ARG is conducting disaggregated operations, the chart reflects the location of the capital ship.

Ships Underway

Total Battle Force Deployed Underway 300

(USS 242, USNS 58) 101

(USS 67, USNS 34) 78

(52 Deployed, 26 Local)

Ships Deployed by Fleet

2nd Fleet 3rd Fleet 4th Fleet 5th Fleet 6th Fleet 7th Fleet Total 0 4 6 11 22 58 101

In the Indian Ocean

The Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is underway in the Indian Ocean – just south of the Sunda Strait.

Carrier Strike Group 5

Aircraft carrier

USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76), homeported in Yokosuka, Japan.

Carrier Air Wing 5

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, based at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, is embarked aboard Ronald Reagan and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

The “Royal Maces” of VFA-27 – Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) – from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni.

The “Diamondbacks” of VFA-102 from MCAS Iwakuni.

The “Eagles” of VFA-115 from MCAS Iwakuni.

The “Dambusters” of VFA-195 from MCAS Iwakuni.

The “Shadowhawks” of VAQ-141 – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from MCAS Iwakuni.

The “Tiger Tails” of VAW-125 – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from MCAS Iwakuni.

The “Providers” of VRC-30 – Detachment 5 – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from MCAS Iwakuni.

The “Golden Falcons” of HSC-12 – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Facility Atsugi, Japan.

The “Saberhawks” of HSM-77 – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Facility Atsugi.

Cruisers

USS Robert Smalls (CG-62), homeported in Yokosuka, Japan.

USS Antietam (CG-54), homeported in Yokosuka.

Destroyer Squadron 15

Destroyer Squadron 15 is based in Yokosuka, Japan, and is embarked on the carrier.

Destroyers

USS Rafael Peralta (DDG-115), homeported in Yokosuka, Japan.

In the Coral Sea

The America Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit embarked is in the Coral Sea. The America ARG consists of USS America (LHA-6), Amphibious Squadron 11, USS Green Bay (LPD-20) and USS New Orleans (LPD-18).

“Exercise Talisman Sabre 2023 (TS23) will run from 22 July to 4 August 2023 and will be the 10th and largest iteration of the exercise. It will consist of field training exercises incorporating force preparation activities, amphibious landings, ground force maneuvers, and air combat and maritime operations,” according to the Australian Defense Force.

In the Persian Gulf

Guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG-74) has been operating in the Persian Gulf and Hormuz Strait.

U.S. Coast Guard Sentinel-class Fast Response Cutters (FRCs) are forward-deployed to the region under Patrol Forces Southwest Asia (PATFORSWA). PATFORSWA deploys Coast Guard personnel and ships alongside U.S. and regional naval forces throughout the Middle East. Initially deployed in 2003 to support Operation Iraqi Freedom, PATFORSWA is now a permanent presence based out of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

In the Ionian Sea

The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is underway in the Ionian Sea.

Carrier Strike Group 12



Carrier

USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78), homeported at Norfolk, Va.

Carrier Air Wing 8

Carrier Air Wing 8 (CVW 8), stationed at Naval Air Station Oceana, Va., is embarked on Ford for the deployment and includes a total of nine squadrons.

The “Ragin’ Bulls” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 37 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Blacklions” of VFA 213 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Golden Warriors” of VFA 87 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Tomcatters” of VFA 31 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Gray Wolves” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 142 – EA-18G – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.

The “Bear Aces” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 124 – E-2D – from Naval Air Station Norfolk, Va.

The “Rawhides” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40 – C-2A – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.

The “Spartans” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 70 – MH-60R – from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla.

The “Tridents” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 9 – MH-60S – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.

Cruiser



USS Normandy (CG-60), homeported at Norfolk, Va.

Destroyer Squadron 2

Destroyer Squadron 2 is based in Norfolk, Va., and is embarked on Ford.

USS Ramage (DDG-61), homeported at Norfolk.

USS McFaul (DDG-74), homeported at Norfolk.

USS Thomas Hudner (DDG-116), homeported at Mayport, Fla.

In the Middle Atlantic

Coast Guard Cutter USCGC Eagle (WIX-327) is en route to Hamilton, Bermuda.

In the Western Atlantic

The three-ship Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit are set to depart today for deployment, according to U.S. 2nd Fleet.

USS Bataan (LHD-5), the amphibious transport dock USS Mesa Verde (LPD-19) will depart Naval Station Norfolk, and the amphibious dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD-50) will leave from Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek, Va.

Embarked units include Amphibious Squadron 8, 26th MEU(SOC), Fleet Surgical Team 8, Tactical Air Control Squadron 12, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 26, Assault Craft Unit 2, Assault Craft Unit 4, and Beach Master Unit 2.

The Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group (CSG) operates off the southeastern U.S. The CSG consists of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 3, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff, USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69), guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea (CG-58), and guided missile destroyers USS Gravely (DDG-107), USS Laboon (DDG-58), USS Mason (DDG-87) and USS Carney (DDG-64), the service said in a March news release previewing the carrier’s makeup.

In the Eastern Pacific

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Stratton (WMSL-752) is underway in the Eastern Pacific.

In addition to these major formations, not shown are others serving in submarines, individual surface ships, aircraft squadrons, SEALs, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Forces, Seabees, EOD Mobile Units and more serving throughout the globe.