USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: July 6, 2023

These are the approximate positions of the U.S. Navy’s deployed carrier strike groups and amphibious ready groups throughout the world as of July 6, 2023, based on Navy and public data. In cases where a CSG or ARG is conducting disaggregated operations, the chart reflects the location of the capital ship.

Ships Underway

Total Battle Force Deployed Underway 300

(USS 242, USNS 58) 101

(USS 67, USNS 34) 78

(52 Deployed, 26 Local)

Ships Deployed by Fleet

2nd Fleet 3rd Fleet 4th Fleet 5th Fleet 6th Fleet 7th Fleet Total 0 4 6 11 22 58 101

In the South China Sea

The Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is underway in the South China Sea after a port call to Da Nang, Vietnam.

Carrier Strike Group 5

Aircraft carrier

USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76), homeported in Yokosuka, Japan.

Carrier Air Wing 5

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, based at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, is embarked aboard Ronald Reagan and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

The “Royal Maces” of VFA-27 – Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) – from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni.

The “Diamondbacks” of VFA-102 from MCAS Iwakuni.

The “Eagles” of VFA-115 from MCAS Iwakuni.

The “Dambusters” of VFA-195 from MCAS Iwakuni.

The “Shadowhawks” of VAQ-141 – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from MCAS Iwakuni.

The “Tiger Tails” of VAW-125 – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from MCAS Iwakuni.

The “Providers” of VRC-30 – Detachment 5 – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from MCAS Iwakuni.

The “Golden Falcons” of HSC-12 – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Facility Atsugi, Japan.

The “Saberhawks” of HSM-77 – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Facility Atsugi.

Cruisers

USS Robert Smalls (CG-62), homeported in Yokosuka, Japan.

USS Antietam (CG-54), homeported in Yokosuka.

Destroyer Squadron 15

Destroyer Squadron 15 is based in Yokosuka, Japan, and is embarked on the carrier.

Destroyers

USS Rafael Peralta (DDG-115), homeported in Yokosuka, Japan.

In the Western Pacific

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Stratton (WMSL-752) is underway in the Western Pacific.

In the Coral Sea

The America Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit embarked is in the Coral Sea. The America ARG consists of USS America (LHA-6), Amphibious Squadron 11, USS Green Bay (LPD-20) and USS New Orleans (LPD-18).

“Exercise Talisman Sabre 2023 (TS23) will run from 22 July to 4 August 2023 and will be the 10th and largest iteration of the exercise. It will consist of field training exercises incorporating force preparation activities, amphibious landings, ground force maneuvers, and air combat and maritime operations,” according to the Australian Defense Force.

In Bremerton, Wash.

With Nimitz’s return to its homeport in Bremerton, Wash., all elements of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group are home.

Last week, the embarked squadrons flew off to their home fields, and Nimitz offloaded remaining staff and equipment with a short stop in San Diego.

Carrier Strike Group 11

Aircraft carrier

USS Nimitz (CVN-68), homeported in Bremerton, Wash.

Carrier Air Wing 17

The nine squadrons and detachments of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 17, based at Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif., have returned to their home fields and stations.

The “Fighting Redcocks” of VFA-22 Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) flying F/A-18Fs from Naval Air Station Lemoore.

The “Mighty Shrikes” of VFA-94 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.

The “Kestrels” of VFA-137 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.

The “Blue Diamonds” of VFA-146 – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.

The “Cougars” of VAQ-139 – EA-18G – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.

The “Sun Kings” of VAW-116 – E-2D – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Calif.

The “Providers” of VRC-30 – C-2A – Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

The “Indians” of HSC-6 – MH-60S – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Station North Island.

The “Battle Cats” of HSM-73 – MH-60R – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station North Island.

Cruiser

USS Bunker Hill (CG-52), has returned to its homeport at Naval Station San Diego, Calif.

Destroyer Squadron 9

Destroyer Squadron 9 is based in Everett, Wash., and has returned home.

USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG-108), returned to homeport at Naval Station Pearl Harbor, Hawaii on June 27.

USS Chung-Hoon (DDG-93), returned to homeport at Naval Station Pearl Harbor on June 20.

USS Decatur (DDG-73), returned to homeport at Naval Station San Diego, Calif.

In the Persian Gulf

Guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG-74), a Navy P-8A Poseidon maritime surveillance aircraft and an MQ-9 Reaper responded to an attempt of an Iranian warship attempt to seize two commercial tankers in the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday, U.S. 5th Fleet told USNI News.

“The Iranian Navy first attempted to take oil tanker TRF Moss, which flew the Marshall Island flag, around 1 a.m. local time. The Iranian Navy vessel left once McFaul arrived,” reported USNI News.

“Around three hours later, another Iranian Navy vessel attempted to make Richmond Voyager, under the Bahamas flag, stop. Richmond Voyager was more than 20 miles off the coast of Muscat, Oman, and was in international waters when the Iranian Navy approached it.”

U.S. Coast Guard Sentinel-class Fast Response Cutters (FRCs) are forward-deployed to the region under Patrol Forces Southwest Asia (PATFORSWA). PATFORSWA deploys Coast Guard personnel and ships alongside U.S. and regional naval forces throughout the Middle East. Initially deployed in 2003 to support Operation Iraqi Freedom, PATFORSWA is now a permanent presence based out of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

In the Ionian Sea

The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is underway in the Ionian Sea.

Carrier Strike Group 12

Carrier

USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78), homeported at Norfolk, Va.

Carrier Air Wing 8

Carrier Air Wing 8 (CVW 8), stationed at Naval Air Station Oceana, Va., is embarked on Ford for the deployment and includes a total of nine squadrons.

The “Ragin’ Bulls” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 37 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Blacklions” of VFA 213 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Golden Warriors” of VFA 87 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Tomcatters” of VFA 31 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Gray Wolves” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 142 – EA-18G – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.

The “Bear Aces” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 124 – E-2D – from Naval Air Station Norfolk, Va.

The “Rawhides” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40 – C-2A – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.

The “Spartans” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 70 – MH-60R – from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla.

The “Tridents” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 9 – MH-60S – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.

Cruiser

USS Normandy (CG-60), homeported at Norfolk, Va.

Destroyer Squadron 2

Destroyer Squadron 2 is based in Norfolk, Va., and is embarked on Ford.

USS Ramage (DDG-61), homeported at Norfolk.

USS McFaul (DDG-74), homeported at Norfolk.

USS Thomas Hudner (DDG-116), homeported at Mayport, Fla.

In the Eastern Atlantic

Coast Guard Cutter Eagle departed Funchal Madeira (Portugal) and is en route to Hamilton, Bermuda.

In the Western Atlantic

The Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is underway in the Atlantic Ocean and is continuing its participation in the Carrier Strike Group Four composite training unit exercise (COMPTUEX),” according to the Navy.

The Carrier Strike Group will consist of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 3, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff, USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69), guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea (CG-58), and guided missile destroyers USS Gravely (DDG-107), USS Laboon (DDG-58), USS Mason (DDG-87) and USS Carney (DDG-64), the service said in a March news release previewing the carrier’s makeup.

The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Richard Snyder, a Sentinel Class cutter homeported at Atlantic Beach, N.C., teamed with Bermudian authorities this past week in patrols that included a focus on deterring maritime drug smugglers, according to local reports.

In addition to these major formations, not shown are others serving in submarines, individual surface ships, aircraft squadrons, SEALs, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Forces, Seabees, EOD Mobile Units and more serving throughout the globe.