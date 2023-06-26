USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: June 26, 2023

These are the approximate positions of the U.S. Navy’s deployed carrier strike groups and amphibious ready groups throughout the world as of June 26, 2023, based on Navy and public data. In cases where a CSG or ARG is conducting disaggregated operations, the chart reflects the location of the capital ship.

Ships Underway

Total Battle Force Deployed Underway 297

(USS 239, USNS 58) 102

(USS 68, USNS 34) 69

(41 Deployed, 28 Local)

Ships Deployed by Fleet

2nd Fleet 3rd Fleet 4th Fleet 5th Fleet 6th Fleet 7th Fleet Total 0 8 4 11 21 58 102

In Danang, Vietnam

USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) and guided-missile cruisers USS Antietam (CG-54) and USS Robert Smalls (CG-62) arrived in Danang, Vietnam, on Sunday for a port call, making it the third time a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier has called upon the country. USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) stopped in Vietnam in 2018, followed by USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) in 2020.

Carrier Strike Group 5

Aircraft carrier



USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76), homeported in Yokosuka, Japan.

Carrier Air Wing 5

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, based at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, is embarked aboard Ronald Reagan and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

The “Royal Maces” of VFA-27 – Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) – from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni.

The “Diamondbacks” of VFA-102 from MCAS Iwakuni.

The “Eagles” of VFA-115 from MCAS Iwakuni.

The “Dambusters” of VFA-195 from MCAS Iwakuni.

The “Shadowhawks” of VAQ-141 – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from MCAS Iwakuni.

The “Tiger Tails” of VAW-125 – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from MCAS Iwakuni.

The “Providers” of VRC-30 – Detachment 5 – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from MCAS Iwakuni.

The “Golden Falcons” of HSC-12 – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Facility Atsugi, Japan.

The “Saberhawks” of HSM-77 – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Facility Atsugi.

Cruisers

USS Robert Smalls (CG-62), homeported in Yokosuka, Japan.

USS Antietam (CG-54), homeported in Yokosuka.

Destroyer Squadron 15



Destroyer Squadron 15 is based in Yokosuka, Japan, and is embarked on the carrier.

Destroyers

USS Rafael Peralta (DDG-115), homeported in Yokosuka, Japan.

USS Chung-Hoon (DDG-93), homeported in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

In the Tsushima Strait

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Stratton (WMSL-752) is underway in the vicinity of the Tsushima Strait.

In the Coral Sea

The America Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit embarked is in the Coral Sea. The America ARG consists of USS America (LHA-6), Amphibious Squadron 11 and USS Green Bay (LPD-20).

“Exercise Talisman Sabre 2023 (TS23) will run from 22 July to 4 August 2023 and will be the 10th and largest iteration of the exercise. It will consist of field training exercises incorporating force preparation activities, amphibious landings, ground force manoeuvres, and air combat and maritime operations,” according to the Australian Defense Force.

In the Eastern Pacific

The Nimitz Carrier Strike Group is in the Eastern Pacific, on its way home.

Carrier Strike Group 11

Aircraft carrier



USS Nimitz (CVN-68), homeported in Bremerton, Wash.

Carrier Air Wing 17

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 17, based at Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif., is embarked aboard Nimitz and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

The “Fighting Redcocks” of VFA-22 Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) flying F/A-18Fs from Naval Air Station Lemoore.

The “Mighty Shrikes” of VFA-94 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.

The “Kestrels” of VFA-137 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.

The “Blue Diamonds” of VFA-146 – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.

The “Cougars” of VAQ-139 – EA-18G – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.

The “Sun Kings” of VAW-116 – E-2D – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Calif.

The “Providers” of VRC-30 – C-2A – Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

The “Indians” of HSC-6 – MH-60S – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Station North Island.

The “Battle Cats” of HSM-73 – MH-60R – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station North Island.

Cruiser

USS Bunker Hill (CG-52), homeported at Naval Station San Diego, Calif.

Destroyer Squadron 9

Destroyer Squadron 9 is based in Everett, Wash., and is embarked on Nimitz.

USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG-108), homeported at Naval Station Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

USS Chung-Hoon (DDG-93), homeported at Naval Station Pearl Harbor.

USS Decatur (DDG-73), homeported at Naval Station San Diego, Calif.

USS Paul Hamilton (DDG-60), homeported at Naval Station San Diego.

In the Persian Gulf

Six U.S. Coast Guard Sentinel-class Fast Response Cutters (FRCs) are forward-deployed to the region under Patrol Forces Southwest Asia (PATFORSWA). PATFORSWA deploys Coast Guard personnel and ships alongside U.S. and regional naval forces throughout the Middle East. Initially deployed in 2003 to support Operation Iraqi Freedom, PATFORSWA is now a permanent presence based out of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

In the Celtic Sea

Coast Guard training sailing ship USCGC Eagle (WIX-327) is underway in the Celtic Sea.

In Split, Croatia

USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78) pulled into Split, Croatia, for a port call on Monday. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group had been underway in the Adriatic Sea.

Carrier Strike Group 12

Carrier

USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78), homeported at Norfolk, Va.

Carrier Air Wing 8

Carrier Air Wing 8 (CVW 8), stationed at Naval Air Station Oceana, Va., is embarked on Ford for the deployment and includes a total of nine squadrons.

The “Ragin’ Bulls” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 37 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Blacklions” of VFA 213 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Golden Warriors” of VFA 87 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Tomcatters” of VFA 31 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Gray Wolves” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 142 – EA-18G – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.

The “Bear Aces” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 124 – E-2D – from Naval Air Station Norfolk, Va.

The “Rawhides” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40 – C-2A – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.

The “Spartans” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 70 – MH-60R – from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla.

The “Tridents” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 9 – MH-60S – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.

Cruiser



USS Normandy (CG-60), homeported at Norfolk, Va.

Destroyer Squadron 2

Destroyer Squadron 2 is based in Norfolk, Va., and is embarked on Ford.

USS Ramage (DDG-61), homeported at Norfolk.

USS McFaul (DDG-74), homeported at Norfolk.

USS Thomas Hudner (DDG-116), homeported at Mayport, Fla.

In the North Atlantic

Coast Guard Cutter USCGC Sycamore (WLB-209) was deployed last week to assist in the search for the Titan submersible. The Coast Guard’s efforts have now moved into convening a Marine Board of Investigation (MBI) into the loss of Titan and the five people on board.

“An MBI is the highest level of investigation in the Coast Guard. Upon completion of the investigation, the Board will issue a report to the Commandant with the evidence collected, the facts established, its conclusions, and recommendations,” according to a news release from the Coast Guard.

The Board will assess what caused the loss of the submersible, the potential for any negligence or misconduct, and if a criminal act occurred.

“The Coast Guard MBI is working in close coordination with other national and international authorities including the United States National Transportation Safety Board, Canadian Transportation Safety Board, French Marine Casualties Investigation Board, and United Kingdom Marine Accident Investigation Branch,” the release reads.

In the Western Atlantic

Three aircraft carriers are underway in the Virginia Capes Operating Areas – USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69), USS George H. W. Bush (CVN-77) and USS George Washington (CVN 73). This makes a total of six carriers underway or deployed today.

“The IKE Carrier Strike Group is underway in the Atlantic Ocean participating in the Carrier Strike Group Four composite training unit exercise (COMPTUEX),” according to the Navy.

“IKE Carrier Strike Group will consist of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 3, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff, USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69), guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea (CG-58), and guided missile destroyers USS Gravely (DDG-107), USS Laboon (DDG-58), USS Mason (DDG-87) and USS Carney (DDG-64),” the service said in a March news release previewing the carrier’s makeup.

The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (CSG) came home in April after a deployment to the Mediterranean Sea. Last month, USS George Washington (CVN-73) completed a four-year refueling and complex overhaul.

In addition to these major formations, not shown are others serving in submarines, individual surface ships, aircraft squadrons, SEALs, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Forces, Seabees, EOD Mobile Units and more serving throughout the globe.