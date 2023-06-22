Coast Guard: Titan Submersible Suffered ‘Catastrophic Loss,’ Debris Found Near Titanic Wreck

This post will be updated as new information is available.

The remains of the Titan submersible were found 1,600 feet away from the wreck of the RMS Titanic in what the Coast Guard is calling a catastrophic implosion.

Speaking at a Thursday afternoon press conference, Rear Adm. John Mauger, commander of the First Coast Guard District, said that parts of the submersible, including the tail cone, were found by a remotely operated vehicle. The debris indicates that the submersible likely experienced a failure, which ultimately resulted in the deaths of the five passengers aboard, including OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush.

“The debris is consistent with the catastrophic loss of the pressure chamber,” he said.

“Upon this determination, we immediately notified the families on behalf of the United States Coast Guard and the entire unified command… I can only imagine what this has been like for them. And I hope that this discovery provides some solace during this difficult time.”

The Coast Guard will continue to map the debris field, Paul Hankins, director for salvage operations with the U.S. Navy said during the Thursday press conference.

The Coast Guard-led team found five major pieces of debris that led it to conclude it was the Titan, Hankins said. First, the ROV found the nose cone, which would have been outside the pressure hull.

The team then determined there was a wide debris field, in which it found the front end bell of the pressure hull, the first indication of a catastrophic failure. The ROV found a secondary, smaller debris field, which contained the other end of the pressure hull.

The ROV that discovered the debris was operating from Horizon Arctic, a Canadian anchor-handling vessel. The Coast Guard tweeted that the ship dropped its ROV, which had made it to the sea floor, around 7:45 a.m. Thursday morning.

L’Atalante, a French research vessel that arrived in St. Johns Wednesday, also dropped its ROV unit Thursday morning. The Victor 6000 can reportedly descend to 6,000 meters and has arms that are able to cut cables, according to the Guardian.

To identify the debris as part of the Titan, the team would have needed to find a piece of debris large enough to be identifiable and then bring it up to the surface for analysis, said Sal Mercogliano, an associate professor at Campbell University.

Naval experts analyzed the debris, according to the Coast Guard. Finding debris from the pressure hull likely allowed the Coast Guard to determine there was a catastrophic failure, Mercogliano said.

The debris field is consistent with an implosion in the water column, said Carl Hartsfield, director and senior program manager for the Oceanographic Systems Laboratory at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute, during the press conference.

It is too early to determine a timeline for when the implosion occurred, Mauger said. However, it was not detected by sonar buoys launched by the Coast Guard, which implies it happened prior to their deployment.

Going forward, the Coast Guard will continue to map out the debris field, Mauger said, with remote operations continuing on the sea floor. It will also start to demobilize a number of ships and assets that came out to help with rescue efforts. As of Thursday, there were nine ships in the search area, as well as technicians and medical personnel.

“This was an incredibly complex operation, and we were able to mobilize an immense amount of gear to the site in just a really remarkable amount,” Mauger said.