Report to Congress on AUKUS Progress

The following is the June 20, 2023, Congressional Research Service report, AUKUS Pillar 2.

From the report

AUKUS Pillar 2 refers to a suite of cooperative activities conducted by the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia to develop and field “advanced capabilities” under the AUKUS security pact. To date, Pillar 2 activities have been coordinated among the three governments by means of working groups. Eight such groups are currently active; six of them address technological areas, and the remaining two address broader functional areas. The current working groups are:

Undersea capabilities;

Quantum technologies;

Artificial intelligence and autonomy;

Advanced cyber;

Hypersonic and counter-hypersonic capabilities;

Electronic warfare;

Innovation; and

Information sharing.

The activities of these working groups are closely tied to the broader regional and global defense strategies of each of the participating governments, and have drawn considerable attention from some Members of Congress and other stakeholders. This report describes the origins, role, and implementation of AUKUS Pillar 2, and identifies and analyzes potential issues for congressional consideration. Particular questions Congress may face include:

How might the current U.S. defense export control regime—the laws, regulations, and policies that govern the export of defense articles and services—impact the conduct of AUKUS Pillar 2 activities? What options are available should Congress want to improve the speed or ease with which U.S. entities may provide controlled articles or services to British or Australian entities?

How can Congress exercise effective oversight of the administration and implementation of AUKUS Pillar 2? What criteria, metrics, and considerations might Congress use to assess the progress and efficacy of Pillar 2 activities?

