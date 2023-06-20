Home » Documents » USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: June 20, 2023

USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: June 20, 2023

USNI News Graphic

These are the approximate positions of the U.S. Navy’s deployed carrier strike groups and amphibious ready groups throughout the world as of June 20, 2023, based on Navy and public data. In cases where a CSG or ARG is conducting disaggregated operations, the chart reflects the location of the capital ship.

Ships Underway

Total Battle Force Deployed Underway
297
(USS 239, USNS 58)		 101
(USS 68, USNS 33)		  69
(48 Deployed, 21 Local)

Ships Deployed by Fleet

2nd Fleet 3rd Fleet 4th Fleet 5th Fleet 6th Fleet 7th Fleet Total
0 8 2 11 21 59 101

In the South China Sea

Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG-54) receives fuel from USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) during a replenishment at sea in the South China Sea, June 17, 2023. US Navy Photo

The Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group is in the South China Sea after a series of exercises, reported USNI News.

Carrier Strike Group 5

Rear Adm. Buzz Donnelly, center, commander, Task Force (CTF) 70/Carrier, Strike Group (CSG) 5 speaks with Capt. Xavier Bagot, commanding officer of FS Lorraine (D-657), Lt. Amaury Lafon, Lorrain’e liaison naval officer, Capt. Daryle Cardone, commanding officer of USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76). US Navy Photo

 

Aircraft carrier
USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76), homeported in Yokosuka, Japan.

Carrier Air Wing 5

Sailors maneuver aircraft on the flight deck aboard USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76), in the South China Sea on June 15, 2023. US Navy Photo

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, based at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, is embarked aboard Ronald Reagan and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

  • The “Royal Maces” of VFA-27 – Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) – from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan.
  • The “Diamondbacks” of VFA-102 from MCAS Iwakuni.
  • The “Eagles” of VFA-115 from MCAS Iwakuni.
  • The “Dambusters” of VFA-195 from MCAS Iwakuni.
  • The “Shadowhawks” of VAQ-141 – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from MCAS Iwakuni.
  • The “Tiger Tails” of VAW-125 – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from MCAS Iwakuni.
  • The “Providers” of VRC-30 – Detachment 5 – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from MCAS Iwakuni.
  • The “Golden Falcons” of HSC-12 – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Facility Atsugi, Japan.
  • The “Saberhawks” of HSM-77 – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Facility Atsugi.

Cruisers

Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG-54) approaches USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76), prior to a fueling-at-sea, in the South China Sea, June 17, 2023. US Navy Photo 

  • USS Robert Smalls (CG-62), homeported in Yokosuka, Japan.
  • USS Antietam (CG-54), homeported in Yokosuka.

Destroyer Squadron 15
Destroyer Squadron 15 is based in Yokosuka, Japan, and is embarked on the carrier.

Destroyers

Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG-115) transits the South China Sea at night on June 17, 2023. US Navy Photo

 

  • USS Rafael Peralta (DDG-115), homeported in Yokosuka, Japan.
  • USS Chung-Hoon (DDG-93), homeported in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Stratton (WMSL 752) is underway in the South China Sea operating under tactical control of Commander U.S. Seventh Fleet.

In the Bismarck Sea

Marines with Battalion Landing Team 2/1, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit board a CH-53E Super Stallion during fly away drills aboard the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA-6), in the Pacific Ocean, June 16, 2023. US Marine Corps Photo

The America Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) is underway in the Western Pacific. The America ARG consists of USS America (LHA-6), Amphibious Squadron 11 and USS Green Bay (LPD-20).

In Pearl Harbor, Hawaii

Navy Sailors man the rails aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN-68) while pulling in to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations June 20, 2023. US Navy Photo

The Nimitz Carrier Strike Group has chopped into U.S. 3rd Fleet and is Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

Carrier Strike Group 11

Master Chief Operations Specialist Torrence Mabry, from Youngstown, Ohio, speaks at a Juneteenth celebration aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN-68) on June 19, 2023. US Navy Photo

Aircraft carrier
USS Nimitz (CVN-68), homeported in Bremerton, Wash.

Carrier Air Wing 17

An F/A-18F Super Hornet from the ‘Fighting Redcocks’ of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 22 breaks the sound barrier during flight operations near the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN-68) on June 18, 2023. US Navy Photo

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 17, based at Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif., is embarked aboard Nimitz and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

  • The “Fighting Redcocks” of VFA-22 Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) flying F/A-18Fs from Naval Air Station Lemoore.
  • The “Mighty Shrikes” of VFA-94 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.
  • The “Kestrels” of VFA-137 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.
  • The “Blue Diamonds” of VFA-146 – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.
  • The “Cougars” of VAQ-139 – EA-18G – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.
  • The “Sun Kings” of VAW-116 – E-2D – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Calif.
  • The “Providers” of VRC-30 – C-2A – Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.
  • The “Indians” of HSC-6 – MH-60S – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Station North Island.
  • The “Battle Cats” of HSM-73 – MH-60R – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station North Island.

Cruiser

USS Bunker Hill (CG-52) steams through the Pacific Ocean on June 15, 2023. US Navy Photo

USS Bunker Hill (CG-52), homeported at Naval Station San Diego, Calif.

Destroyer Squadron 9

Side boys render honors as Rear Adm. Jennifer Couture, Commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 11, departs the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon (DDG-93) on June 15, 2023. US Navy Photo

Destroyer Squadron 9 is based in Everett, Wash., and is embarked on Nimitz.

  • USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG-108), homeported at Naval Station Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.
  • USS Chung-Hoon (DDG-93), homeported at Naval Station Pearl Harbor.
  • USS Decatur (DDG-73), homeported at Naval Station San Diego, Calif.
  • USS Paul Hamilton (DDG-60), homeported at Naval Station San Diego.

In the Persian Gulf

Coast Guard Capt. Eric Helgen, outgoing commodore of Patrol Forces Southwest Asia (PATFORSWA), salutes during a change of command ceremony in Manama, Bahrain, June 15, 2023. US Army Photo

Six U.S. Coast Guard Sentinel-class Fast Response Cutters (FRCs) are forward-deployed to the region under Patrol Forces Southwest Asia (PATFORSWA). PATFORSWA deploys Coast Guard personnel and ships alongside U.S. and regional naval forces throughout the Middle East. Initially deployed in 2003 to support Operation Iraqi Freedom, PATFORSWA is now a permanent presence based out of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

In the Baltic Sea

USCGC Eagle (WIX 327) crewmembers wave from a small boat to the trainees aboard the Danish training ship Danmark after taking tours aboard the ship, June 14, 2023. US Coast Guard Photo

Coast Guard training sailing ship USCGC Eagle (WIX-327) departed Alborg, Denmark, and is underway in the Baltic.

In the Ionian Sea

USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78) transits the Strait of Gibraltar, June 15, 2023. US Navy Photo

The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is underway in the Ionian Sea after entering the Mediterranean Sea last week.

Carrier Strike Group 12

Aviation Machinist’s Mate Airman Joseph Davis, from Asheville, N.C., assigned to the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN-78) aircraft intermediate maintenance department (AIMD), prepares an F/A-18 Super Hornet engine to be transported into Gerald R. Ford’s engine bay, June 14, 2023. US Navy Photo

Carrier
USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78), homeported at Norfolk, Va.

Carrier Air Wing 8

Sailors, assigned to the ‘Golden Warriors’ of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 87, and the ‘Tomcatters’ of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 31, transport aircraft chains on the flight deck of USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78), June 16, 2023. US Navy Photo

Carrier Air Wing 8 (CVW 8), stationed at Naval Air Station Oceana, Va., is embarked on Ford for the deployment and includes a total of nine squadrons.

  • The “Ragin’ Bulls” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 37 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.
  • The “Blacklions” of VFA 213 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Oceana.
  • The “Golden Warriors” of VFA 87 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Oceana.
  • The “Tomcatters” of VFA 31 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Oceana.
  • The “Gray Wolves” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 142 – EA-18G – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.
  • The “Bear Aces” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 124 – E-2D – from Naval Air Station Norfolk, Va.
  • The “Rawhides” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40 – C-2A – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.
  • The “Spartans” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 70 – MH-60R – from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla.
  • The “Tridents” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 9 – MH-60S – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.

Cruiser
USS Normandy (CG-60), homeported at Norfolk, Va.

Destroyer Squadron 2

Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Thomas Hudner (DDG-116) heave line to the pier while arriving in Tromso, Norway, June 7, 2023. US Navy Photo

Destroyer Squadron 2 is based in Norfolk, Va., and is embarked on Ford.

  • USS Ramage (DDG-61), homeported at Norfolk, Va.
  • USS McFaul (DDG-74), homeported at Norfolk.
  • USS Thomas Hudner (DDG-116), homeported at Mayport, Fla.

In the North Atlantic

A small boat from USCGC Sycamore (WLB 209) rests on the side of a cutter as a crew prepares to board as part of a drill during Exercise Argus, Nuuk, Greenland, June 15, 2023. Coast Guard Photo

Coast Guard buoy tender USCGC Sycamore (WLB-209) completed its participation in Exercise Argus on June 17.

In the Eastern Pacific

Sailors cheer during a frocking ceremony aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71), June 12, 2023. US Navy Photo

USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) is operating in the Southern California Operating Areas conducting Fleet Replacement Squadron Carrier Qualifications and independent training.

In addition to these major formations, not shown are others serving in submarines, individual surface ships, aircraft squadrons, SEALs, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Forces, Seabees, EOD Mobile Units and more serving throughout the globe.